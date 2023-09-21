CF Bankshares President Acquires 1.0% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) President, Timothy O’Dell, recently bought US$51k worth of stock, for US$17.08 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

View our latest analysis for CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Timothy O’Dell is the biggest insider purchase of CF Bankshares shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$16.59. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Timothy O’Dell.

Timothy O’Dell bought a total of 4.60k shares over the year at an average price of US$18.31. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 14% of CF Bankshares shares, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About CF Bankshares Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CF Bankshares we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for CF Bankshares that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course CF Bankshares may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.