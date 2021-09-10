U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,510.75
    +18.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,031.00
    +161.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,631.00
    +72.25 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.90
    +12.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    +1.33 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.40
    -0.56 (-3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0045 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8180
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,164.80
    +28.12 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.76
    -6.91 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.66
    +26.45 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

CF Energy Launched The Low Carbon Energy Utilization Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CF Energy Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V:CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”; together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), a leading new energy service provider in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC” or “China”), is pleased to announce that the Company’s Haitang Bay Integrated Smart Energy Phase One Project has successfully commenced operation in September of 2021. The first group of commercial customers received the district cooling supply service from the Company includes The Sanya Edition Hotel, Fairmont Sanya Haitang Bay and Westin Sanya Haitang Bay Resort. The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton is also expected to be connected upon its completion of renovations. The collective cooling space of these customers is about 195,040 square meters. The Company has signed up nine commercial customers in Haitang Bay so far with the total supplied cooling space of 350,052 square meters. The Company will continue to add more customers into the system following its business plan.

The Haitang Bay Integrated Smart Energy Project (the Project) has been recognized as a low carbon energy utilization project in the tropical resort city of Sanya, in south China’s Hainan Province, to provide air-conditioning with reduced emissions. Upon completion of the Project it aims to provide cooling services for public facilities in the Haitang Bay area, covering about 4.7 million square meters cooling space, including many high-end hotels and commercial buildings.

The project integrates advanced energy-saving technologies, such as ice storage, water-source heating pumping. It is expected to save about 30,000 tones of standard coal and reduce about 100,000 tones of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions every year.

The service provided by the Company will help its customers to reduce their energy consumption management cost and be more focused on their core business. As a low-carbon demonstrative project in Sanya, the Company has been aiming to make it a sustainable and economic business model in China.

About CF Energy Corp. (Previously known as: Changfeng Energy Inc.)
CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company trading on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas utility/distribution company in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy for its customer base in the PRC.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Corporate Investment Relations
investor.relations@changfengenergy.cn

Charles Wang
Executive Assistant to CEO & Chair of the Board
zhaoyu.wang@changfengenergy.cn

Frederick Wong
Director of the Board
fred.wong@changfengenergy.cn

Mike Liu
VP Capital Market
mike.liu@changfengenergy.cn

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “Forward-Looking Statements”), including statements with respect to the government policy and regulatory changes, the anticipated impact to the Company’s business of such government policy and regulatory changes, future results of the business, expectations on the success of initiatives and when such initiatives will become operational, expectations regarding economic growth and government policy in jurisdictions where the Company carries on business, the growth of the Company’s customer base, the ability of the Company to , optimize gas supply and operational costs, the ability of the Company’s projects to improve energy consumption efficiency in the districts it operates in, reduce local air pollution and generate revenue growth to the Company and expectations regarding the future market in China for EVs, private charging units and the future number of battery-swap type EVs in China in the future. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated by reference in this document are forward-looking statements —including statements regarding activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future and the impact of government policy and regulation on the Company’s operations and results of operations. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, other similar words and/or the negatives thereof. No assurance is given that the plans, intentions, estimates or expectations or assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Though management believes that the expectations outlined in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will materialize. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to deviate materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and factors include, without limitation, risk that the global economy, industry, or the Company's businesses and investments do not perform as anticipated, risks of compliance with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to the business, risks that revenue or expenses estimates may not be met or may be materially less or more than those anticipated, changes in government policy or regulation or the application of such policies or regulations, the failure of the Company to complete its investment in BVIT, reduced demand for EV vehicles in China, increased demand for private charging units for EVs, a reduction in battery-swap type EVs in China, low regional economic growth, significant and continuing adverse changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties detailed in the Corporation’s filings with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com. The Company urges readers to carefully consider these factors. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. This news release neither constitutes an offer to sell nor a solicitation of offers to buy any of the securities of the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • This Wall Street firm is sticking to its S&P 500 price target. Here’s why it says a correction is overdue.

    There's nothing like higher prices to change the minds of investors — and Wall Street analysts. But one firm is sticking to its guns.

  • Taking a Look at the Intrinsic Value of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

    When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR matter to investors more than short-term earnings surprises. A few days ago this proved true once again, as UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) sank to a new low following the positive surprise on the earnings. In this article, we will examine its current intrinsic value based on the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Affirm Holdings, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) was one of the hottest fintech initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2021. Affirm's stock price surged to an all-time high of $146.90 in February before concerns about its valuation, the broader sell-off in tech stocks, and an earnings miss caused its stock to tumble to the mid-$40s in May. But over the past four months, Affirm's stock rallied back to the high $80s. Affirm is trying to disrupt credit card companies, which charge retailers "swipe fees" of about 1% to 3% per purchase.

  • 10 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fintech stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying. Financial technology companies have outperformed the wider banking sector in the past few years, registering growth numbers that have left even market […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Why Biogen Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were sinking 10% this week as of the market close on Thursday. The slide came after the company's CEO stated on Thursday that the launch of Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm has been slower than expected. Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos spoke at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday.

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock plunges after disappointing result from GA treatment studies

    Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. plunged 31.6% toward a 10-month low to pace all premarket losers Friday, after one of the Phase 3 studies of the biopharmaceutical company's eye disease treatment failed to meet its primary endpoint. The company said late Thursday that the OAKS study for pegcetacoplan met the primary endpoint, as it significantly reduced geographic atrophy (GA) lesion growth, while the DERBY study missed its primary endpoint of GA lesion growth reduction. The company said i

  • Why NVIDIA Will Dominate the Data Center by 2030

    Over the last decade, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) hardware has become synonymous with cutting-edge graphics and high performance computing. In 1999, NVIDIA invented the graphics processing unit (GPU), a chip capable of parallelizing computing-intensive code. While these chips were originally created to render ultra-realistic video game graphics, they have since become an important part of data centers.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • When To Sell Stocks: Baidu Breached This Key Support Line Before Diving

    Deciding when to sell stocks can be tough, especially if they're big winners. But pay attention if it breaches the 200-day moving average.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Zscaler Stock Is Rising After Earnings ‘Jaw-Dropper’

    Software security company Zscaler posts quarterly earnings that top analysts’ forecasts and issues a revenue outlook ahead of estimates.

  • Why AeroVironment Stock Lost Altitude on Thursday

    Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) were trading sharply lower on Thursday morning. AeroVironment reported the results of its fiscal 2022 first quarter (ended Jul. 31, 2021), and while revenue was better than expected, profits were nowhere to be seen. At the same time, AeroVironment swung from a profit to a loss, delivering an adjusted loss per share of $0.17.