CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.50 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase CF Industries Holdings' shares before the 14th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.60 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CF Industries Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of US$76.51. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CF Industries Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether CF Industries Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. CF Industries Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 15% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether CF Industries Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 13% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see CF Industries Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 48% per annum for the past five years. CF Industries Holdings earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. CF Industries Holdings has delivered 20% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid CF Industries Holdings? We love that CF Industries Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. CF Industries Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while CF Industries Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for CF Industries Holdings and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

