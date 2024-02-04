CF Industries Holdings' (NYSE:CF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will increase its dividend on the 29th of February to $0.50, which is 25% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.40. This takes the annual payment to 2.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

CF Industries Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, CF Industries Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 61.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 43%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

CF Industries Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that CF Industries Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 30% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

CF Industries Holdings Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CF Industries Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Is CF Industries Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

