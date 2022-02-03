U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

CFA Institute Names Paul Moody Managing Director, Regions, Marketing, and Societies

·3 min read

Moody brings deep industry expertise to CFA Institute

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, has named Paul Moody as Managing Director, Regions, Marketing, and Societies, effective 21 February.

(PRNewsfoto/CFA Institute)

Moody will oversee the organization's regional staff, society relations' teams, and marketing and customer experience group. This represents a newly created role at CFA Institute. He will report to Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO, and will be based in London.

"Paul's deep experience demonstrates that he's distinctively suited for this position. He will draw on his 30-year career in asset management as both a global product director and client solutions director for the benefit of CFA Institute and our many stakeholders," said Margaret Franklin, CFA, President and CEO of CFA Institute. "Paul understands how to shape products that meet client needs and bring them to market. He's adept at working across organizations and with many stakeholders to deliver results, which will serve him well in this role."

Moody's experience includes more than 20 years at Aviva Investors where in his last role he served as Client Solutions Director. In that capacity, he was responsible for leading a global team, developing relationships, and partnering across Aviva's global businesses. Moody had ownership of strategic partnerships, business strategy, and execution of the Client Solutions business plan. He led a global team covering sales, product specialists, and relationship directors. Moody embedded environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into client solutions -- in particular, a climate transition suite of funds across liquid and illiquid assets and smart beta ESG/climate enhanced solutions.

Other roles include positions at Henderson Global Investors and NPI. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Wolverhampton and is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

"I am very excited to be joining CFA Institute at a time of momentous change and opportunity in our industry," said Paul Moody. "CFA Institute stands at the forefront of the investment profession in terms of education and professional excellence. In these times of great change, the mission of CFA Institute truly resonates with me, and I am looking forward to applying my experience to this new role."

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors' interests come first, markets functions at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 175,000 CFA® charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

Media Inquiries
pr@cfainstitute.org

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfa-institute-names-paul-moody-managing-director-regions-marketing-and-societies-301474860.html

SOURCE CFA Institute

