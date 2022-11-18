U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

CFA Society Toronto Announces Election of 2022-2023 Board Members

CFA Society Toronto
·3 min read

CFA Society Toronto Annual General Meeting

Introducing the 2022-2023 Board of Directors
Introducing the 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Toronto, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto is pleased to announce that Mari Jensen, CFA, has been appointed the Chair of the Society’s Board of Directors following the 17 November 2022 Annual Meeting. 
 
The Board of Directors serves a critical leadership role for the Society by providing strategic direction to carry out its mission and vision by delivering value to Society members in a rapidly changing investment environment and promoting high ethical standards for the enhancement of the investment profession.

“I am honoured to serve as the Chair of CFA Society Toronto’s Board of Directors for the fiscal year 2022-2023. I continue to be highly impressed with our Board and volunteers, who balance demanding careers with their volunteer efforts for the Society - which they do with such passion and enthusiasm. I am looking forward to working with them, and with our talented staff, including CEO Fred Pinto, CFA, as we continue to execute on our Strategic Plan, which puts our members and stakeholders front and centre.” Mari Jensen, CFA.

The Society would also like to express our gratitude to departing board members, Robert Cultraro, CFA, Andrew Auerbach, CFA, Paul Hamilton, CFA and Sue Lemon, CFA. We thank them for their support while serving on CFA Society Toronto’s Board of Directors.

We would also like to welcome three new members to our 2022-2023 Board of Directors:

  • Sarim Farooqi, CFA – Board Member at Large

  • Kar-Wei Lam, CFA – Programming Vice Chair

  • Sadiq Alladina, CFA – External Relations

Sarim Farooqi, CFA  
Board Member at Large
Sarim Farooqi has been at Laurentian Bank since February 2018 as Senior Vice President and Treasurer. He is responsible for Balance Sheet Management and Funding Execution. Prior to Laurentian, Sarim had over 20 years of experience, working in Canadian and Global Banks in roles of increasing seniority covering Treasury, Fixed Income, Money Markets, and Equities.

Kar-Wei Lam, CFA  
Programming, Vice Chair  
Kar-Wei Lam is a Wealth Advisor & Portfolio Manager at Aligned Capital Partners Inc., collaborating with families, professionals, and corporations in creating customized wealth solutions. In addition to managing clients’ investment portfolios, she advises on financial planning, insurance solutions and estate planning. As part of her commitment to the community, Kar-Wei was a volunteer member of the CFA Society Toronto’s Mentorship Committee for nearly a decade. She is also an avid connector and ran a long-standing Bay Street executive networking group that met twice a month to share ideas, collaborate and make new contacts. She is currently completing her Certified Financial Planner designation.

Sadiq Alladina, CFA  
External Relations  
Sadiq has specialized in commercial real estate since 2006 with experience evaluating investment and development opportunities across all major sectors. He is the Founder and Principal of Arrowton Realty Advisors, a firm that serves institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Previously, Sadiq carried out core, value-add and opportunistic mandates in development management. He began his career at LaSalle Investment Management where he invested in real estate across Canada on behalf of a series of commingled funds and separate accounts. Sadiq also volunteers at the CFA Society Toronto as the past Chair and current Senior Advisor to the Industrial Relations and Corporate Governance committee. His writing has appeared in Canadian Investment Review, FDI Magazine, and Benefits Canada.

About CFA Society Toronto 
Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of more than 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

-30-

Attachment

CONTACT: Esther Filer CFA Society Toronto 4163665755 ext 235 media@cfatoronto.ca


