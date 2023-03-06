CFA Society Toronto invites submissions for the 2023 Financial Journalism Awards

Submission Deadline 31 March 2023

2023 Financial Journalism Awards

Submission deadline - 31 March

Toronto, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Journalism Awards exist to acknowledge the contributions of Canadian-based financial publications and journalists who show true commitment to high professional standards. “Our goal is to identify and recognize the publications and journalists who have made the greatest contribution to improving transparency, strengthening investor education, and supporting CFA Society Toronto's efforts to shape a trustworthy, forward-thinking, financial industry that better serves society.” Explained Fred Pinto, CFA, CEO CFA Society Toronto.

The three award categories for the 2023 Financial Journalism Awards are Publication of the Year, Journalist of the Year, and the Future of Finance - an article that best shows an innovative response to challenges in the financial sector.

These awards identify the publications and journalists whose work helps consumers and practitioners gain a better understanding of the investment profession. Article submissions need to be explanatory, relevant, easy to read, and backed up by data and facts.

Eligibility

All publicly available business titles produced within Canada, with a minimum of four pages dedicated to business news and features with a daily distribution rate of over 45,000. Canadian magazines and trade titles qualify on the condition of minimum bi-monthly publication, with a circulation of over 5,000.

Judging Criteria Publication and Journalist of the Year

Qualifying publications and journalists will submit three (3) articles from the past 12 months that best demonstrate their commitment to investor education, ethics, and high professional standards. All identifying traits of the publication and author will be removed and submitted for evaluation by CFA Society Toronto's volunteer judging panel.

Judging Criteria of The Future of Finance Award

Qualifying publications and journalists will submit one (1) article from the past 12 months that best shows an innovative response to challenges in the financial sector. Focusing on opportunities for change, enhancements, or improvements. All identifying traits of the publication and author will be removed and submitted for evaluation by CFA Society Toronto's volunteer judging panel.

Story continues

The submission deadline for all categories is 31 March 2023, 5:00 pm EST. In your submission, please be sure to include:

Reference “2023 Journalism Award” in the subject line

Full name of the journalist

Name of publication

For the Publication and Journalist of the Year, include copies of three (3) articles

Winners for each category will be announced on 11 May 2023 at an awards reception hosted by CFA Society Toronto.

Click here for more information about the awards or to submit your articles today

For questions and submissions please contact:

Esther Filer, Manager, Marketing and Communications

CFA Society Toronto

Phone: 416.366.5755 X 235

E-mail: media@cfatoronto.ca

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.



Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

-30-

Attachment

CONTACT: Esther Filer CFA Society Toronto 4163665755235 media@cfasociety.ca



