U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,072.10
    +26.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,515.60
    +124.63 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,802.00
    +112.99 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,922.60
    -5.67 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.42
    -0.26 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.90
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.27
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0052 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9460
    -0.0180 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2030
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8820
    +0.0510 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,518.36
    +62.69 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.26
    +268.58 (+110.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,924.53
    -22.58 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

CFA Society Toronto invites submissions for the 2023 Financial Journalism Awards

CFA Society Toronto
·3 min read

Submission Deadline 31 March 2023

2023 Financial Journalism Awards

Submission deadline - 31 March
Submission deadline - 31 March

Toronto, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Journalism Awards exist to acknowledge the contributions of Canadian-based financial publications and journalists who show true commitment to high professional standards. “Our goal is to identify and recognize the publications and journalists who have made the greatest contribution to improving transparency, strengthening investor education, and supporting CFA Society Toronto's efforts to shape a trustworthy, forward-thinking, financial industry that better serves society.” Explained Fred Pinto, CFA, CEO CFA Society Toronto.

The three award categories for the 2023 Financial Journalism Awards are Publication of the Year, Journalist of the Year, and the Future of Finance - an article that best shows an innovative response to challenges in the financial sector.

These awards identify the publications and journalists whose work helps consumers and practitioners gain a better understanding of the investment profession. Article submissions need to be explanatory, relevant, easy to read, and backed up by data and facts.

Eligibility 
All publicly available business titles produced within Canada, with a minimum of four pages dedicated to business news and features with a daily distribution rate of over 45,000.  Canadian magazines and trade titles qualify on the condition of minimum bi-monthly publication, with a circulation of over 5,000.

Judging Criteria Publication and Journalist of the Year 
Qualifying publications and journalists will submit three (3) articles from the past 12 months that best demonstrate their commitment to investor education, ethics, and high professional standards.  All identifying traits of the publication and author will be removed and submitted for evaluation by CFA Society Toronto's volunteer judging panel.

Judging Criteria of The Future of Finance Award 
Qualifying publications and journalists will submit one (1) article from the past 12 months that best shows an innovative response to challenges in the financial sector. Focusing on opportunities for change, enhancements, or improvements. All identifying traits of the publication and author will be removed and submitted for evaluation by CFA Society Toronto's volunteer judging panel.

The submission deadline for all categories is 31 March 2023, 5:00 pm EST. In your submission, please be sure to include:

  • Reference “2023 Journalism Award” in the subject line

  • Full name of the journalist

  • Name of publication

  • For the Publication and Journalist of the Year, include copies of three (3) articles

Winners for each category will be announced on 11 May 2023 at an awards reception hosted by CFA Society Toronto.

Click here for more information about the awards or to submit your articles today

For questions and submissions please contact:
Esther Filer, Manager, Marketing and Communications 
CFA Society Toronto 
Phone: 416.366.5755 X 235 
E-mail: media@cfatoronto.ca

About CFA Society Toronto
Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development.  For more information visit cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

-30-

Attachment

CONTACT: Esther Filer CFA Society Toronto 4163665755235 media@cfasociety.ca


Recommended Stories

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shell, Chevron and Petrobras weigh Guyana oil auction bids -sources

    Guyana's coming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks has lured at least 10 companies including Shell, Petrobras and Chevron, to consider the decade's hottest oil region, people close to the matter said. The South American country is offering 14 offshore blocks in an attempt to speed economic development and reduce an Exxon Mobil-led consortium's dominance of its oil sector. Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is set to speak at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on Monday to drum up support for the country's first competitive bidding round.

  • Marlboro Maker Ditches Juul and Buys NJOY

    Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. agreed to buy vaping pioneer NJOY Holdings Inc. for at least $2.75 billion, after closing the chapter on its disastrous investment in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, includes an additional $500 million if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes additional NJOY products. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Altria was in advanced talks to buy closely held NJOY for at least $2.75 billion and divest its stake in Juul.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • Altria to light up vaping push with $2.8 billion NJOY bid after Juul fiasco

    (Reuters) -Altria Group Inc said on Monday it would buy e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc for about $2.75 billion in cash, in a fresh bet by the Marlboro maker on the e-cigarette market after losing billions through its investment in Juul. While NJOY has a much smaller market share in the United States compared to Juul, it has six products that have received full approval for sale from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Juul is still seeking approval of its products and is under the threat that the health regulator could pull its products off shelves nationwide as it briefly did last year.

  • Exxon Mobil sued over 5 nooses displayed at Louisiana facility

    Exxon Mobil Corp. violated federal law for failing to take sufficient action as five hangman’s nooses were displayed at its facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the U.S. government said in a lawsuit.

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’ — I’m still working at 66, so should I wait for Social Security or claim now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? Claiming Social Security is one of the toughest decisions out there in the retirement planning world, just because there’s really no one right answer and certainly no way to know for sure what the future will hold. There are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they’re getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • I'm in My 60s. Is It Too Late to Convert My IRA to a Roth?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Home Depot Entices a New Generation of Builders

    Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement center and its recent changes have shown its commitment to continue to hold that title. To keep the best employees out there, Home Depot recently committed to raising wages for workers, which will cost the company roughly a $1 billion. Home Depot is committed to helping DIYers tackle their everyday projects as well as contractors.

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Regulatory Headwinds, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • What not to say in a job exit interview

    Employers value information from departing employees, but workers should be careful about what they share.

  • Accountants Have to Go to College for Five Years. Minnesota Is Rethinking That.

    The accountant shortage is prompting the state to consider alternative paths to becoming a licensed CPA.

  • McDonald's New Take on the Big Mac Hits North America

    While rival Burger King uses its famed Whopper as a platform to launch all sorts of new products, McDonald's has been very protective of the Big Mac.

  • How Much Should I Have Saved For Retirement By My 30s?

    Although turning 30 might feel like an unwelcome leap toward old age, don't worry! You've still got decades left before retirement. That said, 73% of working adults started thinking seriously about retirement in their 30s, according to Thrivent's Retirement Readiness … Continue reading → The post How to Plan for Retirement at 30 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tech war: China's young chip-making talent jostles for work in a tight semiconductor job market amid economic slowdown

    More than 700 jobseekers descended upon a semiconductor job fair in Shanghai on March 3, where only 500 jobs were available, illustrating a tight job market in an industry of increasing strategic importance for China amid escalating US sanctions. Most attendees of the job fair, organised by chip industry portal website Ijiwei, were students in Shanghai who expect to graduate this summer. It was held at Zhangjiang High Tech Park, the city's chip hub, where the jobs on offer came from just 20 comp

  • Canada’s Crackdown on Chinese Funding Is Hurting Miners, Friedland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals will make it harder for miners to produce the metals needed for the global energy transition, according to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil De

  • China Growth Plans Give Commodities Bulls Little to Run With

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s annual National People’s Congress, the first since Beijing brought an abrupt end to three years of crippling Covid Zero restrictions, has begun with a modest target for economic growth and few hints of past stimulus extravagance.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homeb

  • Analysis-Foxconn races to become an EV player and the clock is ticking

    Foxconn wants to do for electric vehicles (EVs) what it has done with the iPhone, but first, it needs to find the next Apple – and fast. The Taiwanese contract manufacturer faces competition in the market for creating white-label EVs that can be tailor-made for clients, whether that's a major automaker or a delivery provider or any other company. And while the electronics giant brings established strengths to the mostly loss-making EV industry, Foxconn needs to win a big contract to prove it can ride the wave of disruption, analysts say.

  • South African leader grapples with ever-worsening power cuts

    South Africa's ever-worsening power crisis — in which homes and businesses go without electricity for up to 10 hours per day — is strangling Africa's most developed economy. President Cyril Ramaphosa hopes that by creating a new Cabinet post, electricity minister, his government will be able to curb the rampant corruption and mismanagement that have put the country in the dark. Ramaphosa is to name the new minister in a reshuffle later Monday.