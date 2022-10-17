U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,681.42
    +98.35 (+2.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,186.63
    +551.80 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,682.10
    +360.71 (+3.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.90
    +53.50 (+3.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.88
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.70
    +19.80 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.59 (+3.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9570
    -0.0530 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0249 (+2.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,554.79
    +398.66 (+2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.58
    +9.11 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2023 First-Quarter Financial Results

National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation
·1 min read
National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation
National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation

DULLES, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 19, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Andrew Don will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO Ling Wang will review CFC’s fiscal year 2023 first-quarter financial results.

There are two ways to access the event:

  • Conference Call Option 
    Domestic: 800-239-9838 | International: 323-794-2551 
    Participant Code: 9289765 
    Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-Q for the period ended August 31, 2022, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 13.

About CFC
Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with $32 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

Contact:         
Heesun Choi     
Capital Markets Relations 
investorrelations@nrucfc.coop 
800-424-2954


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Gaining Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were trading roughly 6% higher at 10:23 a.m. ET today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. Bank of America reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 on total revenue of $24.5 billion, both numbers that beat analyst estimates for the quarter. Thanks to the higher-interest-rate environment, which is increasing the yields on many bank loans and bond holdings, NII for the quarter came in at $13.8 billion, $1.4 billion higher than the previous quarter.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    The cloud-driven platform enables companies to share previously unavailable or proprietary data to gain a better understanding of it and how to analyze it. The company's customer base is also expanding. Total customers rose 23% year over year for Q2, while customers bringing in more than $1 million in product revenue doubled to 246.

  • 3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

    Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Can AT&T earnings help stop the stock’s ‘bleeding’?

    Telecommunications names are usually seen as defensive in periods of economic stress, but that hasn't played out recently.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's (NYSE:TEVA) recent 6.0% drop adds to one-year losses

    If you want to know who really controls Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ), then you'll have to look...

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q3 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q3 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • 14 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 14 best mid-cap stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Mid-Cap Stocks To Buy Now. Mid-cap stocks may be thought of as the “sweet spot” between the rampant volatility of small-caps and the stability […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Beyond Meat Stock?

    First, Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested in late September for an alleged assault at a college football game. Beyond Meat isn't profitable yet, and its net loss more than quadrupled year over year to $198 million on just $256 million in revenue in the first half of 2022 as it liquidated its inventories.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Teresa Barger’s Cartica Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Teresa Barger’s Cartica Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Barger’s investment philosophy and performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Teresa Barger’s Cartica Management. In 2009, Teresa Barger cofounded Cartica Management, an alternative asset manager focused on […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally ahead of big Q3 earnings week

    U.S. stocks soared early Monday as investors assembled for a big week of corporate earnings.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats With Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of the past performance of dividend aristocrats, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats With Over 3% Yield. Dividend Aristocrats are the companies in the S&P 500 that have records of raising their dividends consistently […]

  • Bear Market in US Stocks Still in Its Infancy Versus History

    (Bloomberg) -- History shows that the bear market in US stocks may be far from over.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Rebound From Key Level as UK Makes U-Turn: Markets WrapNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryThe S&P 500 Index has fallen 25% in a little more than nine months since its January peak, a shallower and shorter drop than is typical of similar inst

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of the semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were jumping this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, the tech stock is likely moving higher today as investors regained some optimism in the market today, perhaps after two banks beat earnings expectations. As a result, the S&P 500 was up 2.7%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 3.3%, and Nvidia's shares had gained 4.3% as of 10:48 a.m. ET.