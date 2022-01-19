U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2022 Second-Quarter Financial Results

National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation
·1 min read
DULLES, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 25, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Andrew Don will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO Ling Wang will review CFC’s fiscal year 2022 second-quarter financial results.

There are two ways to access the event:

  • Conference Call Option
    Domestic: 866-548-4713 | International: 323-794-2093
    Participant Code: 9771608
    Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-Q for the period ended November 30, 2021, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 14.

About CFC
Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with $30 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

Contact:

Heesun Choi

Capital Markets Relations

investorrelations@nrucfc.coop

800-424-2954




