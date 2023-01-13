U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    +1.63 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.80
    +24.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +0.39 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8830
    -1.4300 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,699.35
    +846.06 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.91
    +16.84 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2023 Second-Quarter Financial Results

National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation
·1 min read
DULLES, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 18, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Andrew Don will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO Ling Wang will review CFC’s fiscal year 2023 second-quarter financial results.

There are two ways to access the event:

 

Live Webcast Option

 

 

Visit CFC’s investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.

 

 

Pre-registration is available for the event.

 

 

 

 

Conference Call Option

 

 

Domestic: 888-394-8218 | International: 323-701-0225

 

 

Participant Code: 2903302

 

 

Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting the Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-Q for the period ending November 30, 2022, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, January 13.

About CFC
Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with $33 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

Contact:

 

Heesun Choi

 

 

Capital Markets Relations

 

 

investorrelations@nrucfc.coop

 

 

800-424-2954


