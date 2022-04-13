CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2022 Third-Quarter Financial Results

National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation

DULLES, Va., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 19, at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Andrew Don will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO Ling Wang will review CFC’s fiscal year 2022 third-quarter financial results.



There are two ways to access the event:

Live Webcast Option

Visit CFC’s investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.

Pre-registration is available for the event.

Conference Call Option

Domestic: 800-289-0720 | International: 323-701-0160

Participant Code: 5908065

Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-Q for the period ended February 28, 2022, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13.

About CFC

Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with $30 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

Contact: Heesun Choi Capital Markets Relations investorrelations@nrucfc.coop 800-424-2954







