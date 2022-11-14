U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.70
    +3.77 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,866.89
    +119.03 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,298.02
    -25.31 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,877.47
    -5.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.83
    -3.13 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.50
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.39 (+1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0337
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8740
    +0.0610 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0085 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3300
    +1.5750 (+1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,561.77
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.12
    +14.83 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

CFEE and IG Wealth Management Team Up with Government of New Brunswick to Expand Financial Literacy Across Province

·4 min read

Five thousand additional copies of Money and Youth financial literacy books to be distributed to Grade 10 students

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE), IG Wealth Management (IG) and the Government of New Brunswick today announced the expansion of financial literacy resources for Grade 10 students across the province through the provision of an additional 5,000 copies of CFEE and IG's Money and Youth: A Guide to Financial Literacy, one of the most extensively used resources supporting youth financial literacy in Canada.

IG Wealth Management (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management) (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)
IG Wealth Management (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management) (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)

The announcement was made at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery and featured sixty students from Fredericton, New Brunswick Education Minister, the Honourable Bill Hogan and representatives from CFEE and IG.

Interest in helping Canadians, and especially youth, improve their financial knowledge and confidence is becoming a priority for parents, educators and governments across Canada. New Brunswick has made financial literacy part of many aspects of learning in different curricular areas, for example in specific mathematics, personal wellness and life preparation courses. The province is working with CFEE to incorporate financial literacy programs so that all students from Grades 4-12 will have access.

During the event, CFEE and IG announced they would be providing an additional 5,000 copies of Money and Youth to Grade 10 students across the province as a key resource to help students better understand the basics of personal finance, including budgeting, saving and investing, debt management, and how the economy and financial markets work.

To date, over 700,000 copies of Money and Youth have been distributed to schools and homes across Canada. IG has supported CFEE's Money and Youth program for over 20 years. In addition to Money and Youth, which has been updated regularly over the years, CFEE has also created a website that provides helpful support for youth, teachers and parents. For more information on Money and Youth, please visit www.moneyandyouth.com. The Money and Youth book and website are available in both English and French.

Quotes:

New Brunswick Education and Early Childhood Development Minister

"The more knowledge, skills and confidence you have when it comes to money management, the more equipped you are to make responsible financial choices," said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan. "Financial Literacy Month provides an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about a topic that impacts everyone. I hope students leave today's event feeling more confident about their ability to manage their finances, today and in the future."

CFEE

"Working to improve the financial capability of our youth to build successful financial futures is always important – but the importance of doing so is made particularly clear by the current economic times," said Gary Rabbior, President of the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education. "Rising inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of recession make it clear that it is vitally important to improve the economic and financial capability of all Canadians to enable them to better understand economic realities that affect their financial world and to be more confident, and better prepared, to make financial decisions and manage the financial affairs effectively."

IG

"We're thrilled to be working with CFEE and the provincial government to help increase the level of financial literacy among New Brunswick's youth and build their financial confidence," said Lorne Pilgrim, Regional Vice President, IG Wealth Management. "Financial confidence is the foundation for building overall financial well-being, and that's our ultimate goal for all Canadians."

About CFEE

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the general public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

About IG Wealth Management:

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $108.3 billion in assets under advisement as of October 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2022.

CFEE logo (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)
CFEE logo (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c1627.html

Recommended Stories

  • ASC finds that Logan Keith Shaw and 1681502 Alberta Ltd. perpetrated a fraud on investors

    The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has found that Logan Keith Shaw and 1681502 Alberta Ltd. (1681502) contravened s. 93(b) of the Securities Act (Alberta) by engaging in a course of conduct that they knew perpetrated a fraud on investors.

  • Investment cuts could threaten levelling up, warns infrastructure tsar

    Government targets are at risk if infrastructure spending is cut too far, a top adviser warns.

  • Wildlife trust buys farm at Monkwood to boost habitats

    Worcestershire Wildlife Trust raised £580,000 to buy the 23-hectare site near Monkwood.

  • 4 Signs We Are in a Recession (and 4 Signs We’re Not)

    Recession is a burning hot topic right now, but the conversation around it is rather chaotic. Like so many issues, the state of our economy has become a partisan debate, with Republican officials...

  • Feeling Overwhelmed With Debt? Here Are 14 Ways To Improve Your Financial Future

    "Making the decision to get out of debt is the first step, but also the most difficult," said Cory Chapman, personal finance coach and CEO of EFC Wealth Management. To get rid of debt, you first have to be aware of how much you actually have, said Michael Gerstman, ChFC, CLU, CEO of the Dallas-based retirement planning firm Gerstman Financial Group. "List all of your debts, current balances and what the interest rate is on each debt," he said.

  • TV role helps Mayan Lopez heal relationship with dad George

    Mayan Lopez's co-star in her new NBC sitcom “ Lopez vs Lopez ” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. As is the Lopez way, art imitates life: George's previous TV roles in “The George Lopez Show” and “Lopez” were also based on his real life. After divorcing her mother, Ann, in 2012, Mayan Lopez says she felt resentment toward her dad and the two didn't have much contact until they reconnected during the pandemic.

  • ‘What. H.’ — Sam Bankman-Fried’s latest tweets spark scorn as well as concern

    The latest message from former FTX chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried left onlookers puzzled and alarmed after the swift decline into bankruptcy for the cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

  • Amazon to lay off 10,000 workers as soon as this week: New York Times

    Amazon is expected to lay off some 10,000 employees, according to The New York Times.

  • Is Coinbase a Big Winner After the FTX Scandal?

    In this video, I will be talking about the recent event regarding FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) and its implications for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). This was just another confirmation that "investing" in cryptocurrencies is extremely risky.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Tilray -- but Not Curaleaf -- Wilted on Monday

    Marijuana stocks as a class rallied strongly last week as investors found good news in the earnings reports of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and perhaps a bit of hope for federal marijuana reform after Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. While they initially rose strongly -- by as much as 5% in early trading Monday -- marijuana stocks have given back most of those gains. For example, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, Canopy was still up 0.7%, but Aurora was trading down 0.7%.

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Forecasts Dramatically

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a...

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • The floodgates are open for grandparents to super-size college savings for grandkids

    If you’re a grandparent looking to save the day by helping your grandchildren pay for college, take a second look at a tax-advantaged 529 college savings plan before the end of the year. Rule changes to federal financial aid calculations in 2023 mean that new investing opportunities are open for family members to help out without hurting financial aid. Not all generations have the same level of wealth, and their ups and downs don’t always align when it counts for financial aid calculations.

  • AMD stock pops on Wall Street upgrades

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses the rise in stock for AMD after Baird and UBS analysts upgraded the semiconductor company to Outperform.

  • Meta Platforms Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) on Oct. 28, 2021. Since that fateful day, Meta's stock declined more than 60% as it repeatedly disappointed its investors with its sluggish growth, feverish spending, and opaque plans for the future. Let's compare the main reasons to buy, sell, and hold Meta to see if this out-of-favor tech giant will finally bounce back in 2023.

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names