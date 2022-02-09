U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

CFI launches 250+ game-changing crypto products

·2 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group, an award-winning and globally regulated trading provider enabling next-generation access to the global financial markets, launches 250+ revolutionary crypto products on MetaTrader 5.

The one of a kind new range of cryptos offered by CFI not only includes the traditional products found across the industry but a massive number of new cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vs. Gold and Bitcoin Vs. Dow Jones to name a few. They are available as CFDs and cater to a wide demographic of traders with the availability of leverage, ideal for short-term traders, and no leverage or swaps, for those looking to build long term crypto portfolios.

Aside from the dynamic offering, the crypto CFDs do not require a wallet, or the need to exchange money to USDT. Finally, they are available 24/7, in line with the global trading hours of cryptocurrencies. Beyond this pioneering product, traders will continue to enjoy access to over 11,000 products including Stocks, Forex Pairs, Commodities, Indices, ETFs, and Cryptocurrencies, from one single platform and with a globally regulated provider.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, commented: "At CFI, we always look to transcend the previous milestone and this time around, we believe that with this largely unique and unmatched product, we have managed to deliver on our promise of providing an ever-expanding range of products where traders and investors can find new opportunities and diversify their holdings. This specific addition to our current range goes beyond the flexibility of CFDs with leverage and no-leverage and dives deep into an entirely new world of trading."

"While demand for cryptos played a role in adding it to our platform, our optimized infrastructure allowed us to create an entirely new range of products that has not been introduced to the masses yet. Aside from the uniqueness of the product, we are offering it in the form of a 2-in-1 package where clients can trade with leverage or no leverage and on some of the most competitive trading conditions out there alongside the top-tier service that CFI is known for. In other words, we are not just offering something new, we are adding a future-proof product that will allow traders to tackle a new market for years ahead ", said Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, Chief Operating Officer of the CFI Financial Group.

About CFI Financial Group

The CFI Financial Group is an award-winning trading provider, possessing more than 23 years of experience and operating through different entities around the world including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Port Louis, and others.

CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions with spreads from zero pips, zero commissions, fast execution, and no minimum deposit on 11,000+ Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Indices, ETFs, and Cryptocurrencies from 19 global markets. In addition, the Group is renowned for its top-notch client support, daily technical reports, free webinars, and dedicated account managers, ensuring a best-in-class trading experience for clients in 100+ countries. For more information, please visit www.cfifinancial.com.

Media contact:
Wissam Chehade
Global Head of PR & Communications, CFI Financial Group
w.chehade@cfifinancial.com, P: +971 4 770 6717
N701, Emirates Financial Towers,
Dubai, UAE
PO BOX 416217

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfi-launches-250-game-changing-crypto-products-301477886.html

SOURCE CFI

