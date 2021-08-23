U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,203.00
    +145.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,130.50
    +43.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.50
    +21.20 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.89
    +1.75 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    +8.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.32 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    -3.01 (-13.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3675
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0710
    +0.3310 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,207.16
    +1,027.79 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.32
    +76.93 (+6.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.95
    +30.05 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

CFIB urges caution on mandatory vaccine policies or passports

·4 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Small business owners have several concerns related to the use of mandatory vaccination policies or passports, finds new data shared by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB). CFIB urges the federal and provincial governments as well as small business owners to use caution as they consider such approaches.

Small business views on vaccine passports
Support or opposition for vaccine passports varies widely depending on what such a policy would mean. While a majority of small business owners support the use of vaccine passports for international travel and large events, there are mixed views on using them with employees and more who oppose their use among customers than those who support the idea. A considerable number remain undecided.

Would you support the use of a vaccine passport by government in the following situations?


Yes

No

Undecided

International travel

74%

21%

5%

Large events (concerts, festivals, large sporting events)

65%

28%

7%

Employees in our workplace

48%

40%

12%

Customers visiting our business

37%

47%

16%

Employees and/or customers in our business as an alternative to lockdowns in the event of a fourth wave of COVID-19

55%

31%

14%

Practical concerns with vaccine passports
A majority have practical concerns about the risks and execution of mandatory vaccination policies or passports:

  • It would be a significant challenge for our business to create a system to ensure our employees and customers were fully vaccinated: 61 per cent

  • We are concerned about the legal risk (such as privacy or human rights) of checking vaccine credentials for employees and/or customers: 64 per cent

More than three quarters (77 per cent) of business owners indicated that they support and encourage their employees in getting vaccinated in an earlier CFIB survey from April. However, vaccine passports raise important questions for small business owners and their employees:

  • Who would be in charge of verifying customers' vaccine status? Small businesses and their employees have concerns about policing vaccine status.

  • How will enforcement work? What do businesses do if a customer refuses to provide proof of vaccination?

  • How will data be collected and privacy be protected?

  • How will small business owners meet their legal obligations to accommodate religious or health issues for employees?

  • Will small businesses be liable for human rights complaints if they don't serve unvaccinated customers?

  • What do small businesses do if an employee is not vaccinated and has no plan to get vaccinated?

  • How will out-of-province and out-of-country tourists be treated? Will proof of vaccination be easy to determine?

Some businesses have chosen to mandate vaccines for employees or customers without guidance from provincial governments or to advertise that all their employees are vaccinated. However, those businesses should be aware they could risk costly lawsuits and human rights complaints.

CFIB encourages business owners to create an open and non-judgemental environment to discuss vaccines with employees. To help businesses navigate these conversations, CFIB has released new guidance, including a downloadable vaccine policy template exclusively for CFIB members.

Small business owners urge provincial governments to adopt a comprehensive "Stay Open" plan that includes rapid testing, clear evidence-based communications around risks and any decisions leading to restrictions, and a focus on hospitalization rates rather than case counts. Direct provincial funding should be in place before any additional COVID restrictions are deployed.

CFIB is here to ensure business owners have the information they need to manage the health and safety of their employees and customers, and that their concerns are represented as governments consider new public health policies.

- Dan Kelly, President, Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)

Source for CFIB data
Preliminary results for Your Voice – August 2021 survey. The online survey started August 5, 2021, n = 2,878. For comparison purposes, a probability sample with the same number of respondents would have a margin of error of +/-1.8%, 19 times out of 20.

Final results for Your Voice – April 2021 survey. The online survey was conducted between April 8 and April 30, 2021, n = 5,284. For comparison purposes, a probability sample with the same number of respondents would have a margin of error of +/-1.3%, 19 times out of 20.

About CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 95,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/23/c6133.html

Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • Why You Can’t Find Everything You Want at Grocery Stores

    New supply problems appear weekly, driven by shortages of labor and raw materials, and some food companies anticipate disruptions into 2022.

  • UK manufacturing recovery sees 'abnormally large slowdown' as supply chain and staffing issues bite

    Weaker recoveries were seen in both the manufacturing and service sectors, with the latter recording the greatest loss of momentum since July.

  • Project managers make an average of more than $75,000 a year. This project management certification course is now on sale for $40

    Many companies need workers skilled in project management for a variety of projects, and these jobs may pay well: According to data from Indeed, the average salary for a project manager in the United States is $74,881 per year with a $13,500 cash bonus. This course offers over 1,000 lessons, which start with the basics — what is project management, the definition of key terms and concepts, and how to effectively wrap up your project. The training then moves into the formal processes and best practices of project management.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. Brent crude climbed $2.08, or 3%, to $67.26 a barrel by 1052 GMT after touching its lowest since May 21 at $64.60. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week, with Brent sliding about 8% and WTI about 9%.

  • Woolworths, Uber Eats join hands to meet same-hour delivery demand

    Woolworths' locations will be available on the Uber Eats app from the last week of August for account holders based in Sydney and Melbourne before expanding across the eastern seaboard in the following weeks, the supermarket chain said. Uber Eats will also become a delivery option for customers ordering through the Woolworths website, with Uber providing delivery solutions to the supermarket chain's existing online retail operations, Woolworths said.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • German private sector stays on growth path in August -PMI

    Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing sector to fell a seven-month low of 62.7 from 65.9 in July. As a result, the flash composite PMI, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors that together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 60.6 from 62.4 in July.

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) has Benefited from its Digitization Project in efficacy, but lacks Sustainable Online Growth

    Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) has impressed investors with good total returns, stemming both from dividends and stock price increases. We want to get a clearer picture as to what is behind this trend and is it sustainable in the future. In our analysis, we will look at the performance, competition and some risk factors that Target faces moving forward.

  • Recovery loses momentum as economy slows - live updates

    Sainsbury's shares soar as bid speculation swirls Eurozone recovery hit by supply chain chaos FTSE 100 rises 0.4pc PayPal brings its cryptocurrency trading service to the UK Lucy Burton: Here’s how British firms can fight back against the foreign equity frenzy Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Target Reinforces its Leadership in Retailing

    Q2 solid sales confirm that Target is well-positioned to ride the new retail trend of merging online and offline sales. Target Corporation's (TGT) strong performance in the second quarter reinforced the company's leadership in the retail space, according to its chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell. "In the second quarter, our business generated continued growth on top of record increases a year ago, reinforcing Target's leadership position in retail," he said. "We've spent years building and investin

  • Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    Readers hoping to buy Newcrest Mining Limited ( ASX:NCM ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • India court gives police three weeks to conclude Paytm ownership probe

    An Indian court on Monday has given police three weeks to conclude an investigation into claims from a former Paytm director who said he co-founded the digital payment platform but did not receive shares owed. Ashok Kumar Saxena, 71, in legal documents said he invested $27,500 two decades ago in Paytm parent One97 Communications but was never allotted any stock, Reuters reported this month https://reut.rs/3j746WJ. Paytm has said the claim amounts to harassment and cited it under "criminal proceedings" in the prospectus for its proposed $2.2 billion initial public offering (IPO).

  • Disney wants Scarlett Johansson case arbitrated; her team wants an open court

    Disney has asked a judge to send the ScarJo lawsuit to binding arbitration. The legal battle reveals heightened tensions surrounding shifts in the Hollywood business model due to the rise in streaming.

  • 57% of Workers Plan to Have a Job in Retirement. Here's Why You Should, Too

    It's easy to think of retirement as a period of life when work is off the table. A good 57% of workers today said they'll earn money in some capacity once they retire, according to the 21st Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey. If you're not planning to have a job in retirement, you may want to rethink that plan.

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Korea’s Early Exports Jump as Demand Resilient Amid Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.South Korea’s early trade data show exports are set to rise in August, suggesting global demand remains resilient in the face of a surge in cases of the delta variant. Overseas shipments rose 40.9% in the first 20 days of the month from a year earlier, the customs office said Monday. Exports to major trade partners all posted strong gains. Those to the U.S. were up by 50%

  • Businesses Asking Hong Kong to Revisit Covid Strategy: Gollob

    Aug.22 -- Frederik Gollob, chairman at The European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, discusses Hong Kong’s newly tightened quarantine rules and how they’re impacting European businesses working in the community. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...