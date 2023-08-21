CFO & Corporate Secretary of Coveo Solutions Brandon Nussey Buys More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) should definitely note that the CFO & Corporate Secretary, Brandon Nussey, recently paid CA$10.40 per share to buy CA$200k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coveo Solutions

In fact, the recent purchase by Brandon Nussey was the biggest purchase of Coveo Solutions shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$10.49. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Coveo Solutions share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Brandon Nussey was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Coveo Solutions insiders own 4.3% of the company, worth about CA$46m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Coveo Solutions Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Coveo Solutions shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Coveo Solutions. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Coveo Solutions you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

