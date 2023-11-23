CFO & Director of Restore Dan Baker Buys More Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Dan Baker, the CFO & Director of Restore plc (LON:RST) recently shelled out UK£52k to buy stock, at UK£2.06 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Restore

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chair Jameson Hopkins for UK£99k worth of shares, at about UK£2.17 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£2.19. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Restore insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Restore insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Restore

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our information indicates that Restore insiders own about UK£352k worth of shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Restore Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Restore insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Restore (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

