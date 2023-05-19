CFO & Executive Director of Luceco Picks Up 217% More Stock \

Potential Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) shareholders may wish to note that the CFO & Executive Director, William Hoy, recently bought UK£107k worth of stock, paying UK£1.10 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 217%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Luceco

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Executive Director Jonathan Hornby for UK£4.9m worth of shares, at about UK£1.49 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.22). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. We note that Jonathan Hornby was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 3.37m shares for UK£5.0m. But insiders sold 3.27m shares worth UK£4.9m. Overall, Luceco insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Luceco

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 26% of Luceco shares, worth about UK£50m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Luceco Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Luceco insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Luceco.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

