CFO, Group Finance Director & Director of Mattioli Woods Picks Up 94% More Stock

Potential Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) shareholders may wish to note that the CFO, Group Finance Director & Director, Ravi Tara, recently bought UK£87k worth of stock, paying UK£5.80 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 94%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mattioli Woods

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Ian Mattioli for UK£198k worth of shares, at about UK£5.48 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£5.60. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 86.86k shares for UK£498k. On the other hand they divested 29.64k shares, for UK£175k. Overall, Mattioli Woods insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 11% of Mattioli Woods shares, worth about UK£32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mattioli Woods Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Mattioli Woods insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Mattioli Woods.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

