CFO of Insolvent Crypto Lender Voyager Resigns

The chief financial officer of crypto lender Voyager, which filed for bankruptcy in July, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the company announced Friday.

CFO Ashwin Prithipaul will leave Voyager after a transition period, with Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich handling Prithipaul’s duties for an interim period, the company said.

According to Prithipaul’s LinkedIn profile, he had only been Voyager’s CFO since May. Prithipaul was previously the CFO at crypto exchange DriveDigital for nine months, and prior to that was the CFO at crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital.

Voyager’s assets are currently being auctioned off by a bankruptcy court, with crypto exchanges Binance and FTX reportedly submitting the highest bids of around $50 million.