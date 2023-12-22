Pamela Bentley, the CFO of GCM Grosvenor Inc (NASDAQ:GCMG), executed a sale of 50,000 shares in the company on December 21, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. GCM Grosvenor Inc is a global alternative asset management firm offering comprehensive public and private market solutions. The company's services include multi-manager investment programs across asset classes, direct investment programs, and tailored investment solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 125,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for GCM Grosvenor Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc were trading at $8.78 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $384.103 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.67, with a GuruFocus Value of $5.26, indicating that GCM Grosvenor Inc is significantly overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

CFO Pamela Bentley Sells 50,000 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc

