New CFO at Reykjavík Energy

Benedikt K. Magnússon has been appointed CFO of Orkuveita Reykjavíkur and will assume the post later this month.

Mr. Magnússon has worked for KPMG since 2001, has been one of the partners since 2008 and served on the company's board in years 2009-2013. Benedikt has been on the Executive Board and been the Head of KPMG's Consulting Division in Iceland since 2013.

Benedikt holds an M.Sc. degree in finance from the University of Iceland. He has extensive experience in both financial and operational consulting as well as in digital transformation of companies.

Bjarni Bjarnason, CEO of Reykjavík Energy:

"Benedikt's extensive experience as a consultant at KPMG over the last twenty years will be of great benefit to Orkuveita Reykjavíkur and I welcome him to work."

Benedikt K. Magnússon, CFO:

"It is exciting to work for a company with such diverse and extensive operations as Reykjavík Energy. The Company has a great impact in this country and plays an important role in the sustainable development of society, e.g. in energy transition and climate change. I look forward to getting better acquainted with the operations and working with a strong team on the interesting tasks ahead."

