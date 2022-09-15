U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.25
    -24.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,821.00
    -153.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,846.75
    -88.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,821.20
    -10.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.00
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.60
    -4.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    -0.25 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    +0.0470 (+1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    +0.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1040
    -0.3530 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,669.41
    -580.86 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.26
    -17.13 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,624.06
    -251.85 (-0.90%)
     

CFPB signals that regulation is coming for BNPL

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

In a shot across the bow to the buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) today issued a report suggesting that companies like Klarna and Afterpay, which allow customers to pay for products and services in installments, must be subjected to stricter oversight.

The CFPB -- in a step toward regulation -- plans to issue guidance to oversee BNPL vendors and have them complete "supervisory" exams in line with credit card company reporting requirements, according to agency officials speaking at a presser this week.

The CFPB first announced that it would investigate the burgeoning (but rocky) BNPL industry in December 2021. While the agency has jurisdiction over banks, credit unions, securities firms, and other financial services firms based in the U.S., it didn't previously regulate BNPL providers, who argued that they were exempted from many of the existing rules governing consumer lending.

BNPL services like Affirm and Apple's forthcoming Apple Pay Later usually split up purchases into four or six equal installments over a fixed short-term period (e.g., a few months). Many don't charge any interest or late fees, and don't require a credit check for customers to qualify.

In the course of its investigation, the CFPB said that it found BNPL vendors are approving more customers for loans -- 73% in 2021 compared with 69% in 2020 -- and that delinquencies on these services are rising sharply. Meanwhile, the BNPL industry’s charge-off rate, or the rate of uncollectible loans, was 2.39% in 2021 -- up from 1.83% in 2020.

Late fees are also climbing. The CFPB found that 10.5% of customers were charged at least one BNPL late fee in 2021 versus 7.8% in 2020.

CFPB director Rohit Chopra outlined the other dangers of BNPL offerings during the call, including data harvesting and taking on multiple large loans at once. (Because BNPL firms typically don't report to credit bureaus, it's easier for consumers to take out loans from multiple vendors at once.) These will likely become more acute as people begin to use BNPL for routine expenses, the agency said; the CFPB found that BNPL customers are increasingly paying for purchases like groceries and gas, spurred by macroeconomic pressures, including inflation.

"[BNPL] firms are harvesting and leveraging data in ways we don’t see with other companies," Chopra said, per CNBC's reporting. "Through their proprietary interfaces, they can see which products we buy through product placement ... “We want to ensure [BNPL] firms are subjected to the appropriate examination just like regular credit card firms."

The Financial Technology Association, an industry trade group, pushed back against the allegations that BNPL could harm consumers if left unregulated -- arguing that BNPL as it exists today provides a valuable alternative to other lines of credit.

"With zero to low-interest, flexible payment terms, and transparent terms and conditions, BNPL helps consumers manage their cash flow responsibly and live healthier financial lives," Financial Technology Association CEO Penny Lee told the Associated Press in a statement.

Some data would suggest otherwise. A DebtHammer poll showed that 32% of customers skip out on paying rent, utilities or child support to make their BNPL payments, and BNPL services can also lead to bigger purchases. In May, SFGate reported that the average Affirm customer spends $365 on a single purchase as opposed to the $100 average cart size recorded in 2020.

The BNPL industry has flirted with regulations for some time, with the U.K. last year announcing new regulatory policies for BNPL companies. California sued Afterpay after it initially refused to obtain a lender’s license from the state. Elsewhere, Massachusetts regulators entered into a consent agreement with Affirm after allegations that it engaged in loan servicing activity without a license.

Recommended Stories

  • A new California law will require social media platforms to add more 'protections' for children

    California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a new bill that could upend how social media platforms deal with underage users.

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • Why ChargePoint, QuantumScape, and Blink All Jumped Today

    35 states just gained approval for their plans to develop EV charging infrastructure using resources from the $5 billion allocated in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Adobe stock sinks on $20 billion Figma acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how Adobe stock is moving after it announced earnings and a deal with online design tools maker Figma.

  • Is the housing market really crashing? Redfin’s chief economist shares her predictions

    Inflation is high and interest rates keep rising, leading to a lot of speculation about the housing market, with many throwing around the word “crash.”

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • STORE Capital Stock Surging on Buyout: Here's What You Need to Know

    Another REIT is being taken private in a big all-cash buyout, but the purchase price might end up even higher.

  • Why Nio Shares Are on Track for Double-Digit Gains This Week

    Nio is in the midst of multiple new model launches that some think could drive the EV maker to the next level.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    A victim of the recent sell-offs in tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another tough session on the market Thursday. The cutting prognosticator was Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities. Rakesh trimmed the level he feels is ideal for Nvidia stock to $205 per share, from his previous $225.

  • Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Ray Dalio says watch out for rates reaching this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit

    The Fed has no choice but to raise rates higher than the market expects, predicts billionaire investor Ray Dalio. Watch out stock investors.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Popped Again on Thursday

    Crazy as it might sound, you can thank the U.S. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for that. As you'll recall, back on Tuesday the BLS announced that inflation had inched up 0.1% sequentially in August, rising to 8.3%. According to BLS figures, airline fares declined 8.8% between July and August, making it cheaper, and more attractive, to take a cruise vacation.

  • 2 Automotive Lidar Stocks to Put on Your Radar

    While more and more automakers are adopting lidar technology for safer driving, a clear leader in the space has yet to emerge. Lidar, which stands for "light detection and ranging," uses lasers to allow cars to "see" other vehicles and potential obstacles in their path. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) has always been the lidar darling -- largely for being one of the first to go public, and early to win high-profile production contracts with Volvo for hands-free, eyes-off highway driving, and from Polestar.

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • Why Phillips 66 Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) fell as much as 5.6% by 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. The primary factor weighing on the refining stock was lower oil prices. Crude oil prices continued their recent slide today.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.