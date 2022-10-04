U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,720.50
    +30.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,747.00
    +209.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,396.00
    +110.25 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,732.40
    +17.50 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.90
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.90
    +6.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.97
    +0.38 (+1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0019 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6720
    +0.0520 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,592.21
    +413.25 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.84
    +10.49 (+2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,900.12
    +684.33 (+2.61%)
     

CFund Capital to Present at Blockchain Expo North America October 5-6

CFund Capital Canada Inc
·2 min read

CFund is a professional platform integrating investor education, liquidity provision and crypto asset management.

Markham, ON, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain Expo North America will return to Santa Clara on the 5-6th October 2022. The Blockchain Expo is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.More than 5,000 blockchain companies and research enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate.

CFund Capital Canada Inc., the Canadian branch of CFUND, a cryptocurrency fund company, will participate in this event, establish contacts with leaders in other industries, and participate in the discussion on the development of the blockchain industry in this Expo. CFUND is a professional platform integrating investor education, liquidity provision and crypto asset management.

Speakers at this expo come from well-known brands in the industry, including META, Pfizer, Oracle, PayPal, Finixio, Johnson & Johnson, and more.

"I am very happy to attend the blockchain expo in person." Robert Levin, CEO of CFund Capital, said: "The high-quality participants are an excellent opportunity to continue to introduce our products to the wider commercial market and expand the unique use of blockchain in solving the key supply chain problems facing companies today. At the same time, with the help of this blockchain expo, we hope to establish contact with the industry's top blockchain companies and explore the possibility of cooperation."

"CFund Capital has sufficient cash flow now. In order to further expand the size of the company, we plan to acquire a crypto market maker company within this month." Robert Levin said: "Now the whole cryptocurrency industry is in a bear market stage. With the impact of the Russian Ukrainian war and the global epidemic, the operation of some crypto market maker teams and service companies in the blockchain industry is not ideal. If they can be acquired and integrated, it will be very helpful for the future development of CFUND."

It is reported that this blockchain expo will hold six expositions at the same time, including the IoT, AI and big data, Cyber Security & Cloud, 5G, edge computing and digital transformation.

For more information about the Expo, please visit https://blockchain-expo.com/northamerica/

contact information:

Company name: CFund Capital Canada Inc

Email: sc@cfund.cc

City: Markham

Country: Canada

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Emerging Stocks Haven’t Had Such a Long Stretch of Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging market stocks have been in a record stretch of bear market, surpassing their rough patch during the dot-com era thanks to a surging dollar and China’s growth uncertainties. Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Ja

  • US, Mexico Agree to Extend Talks on Energy Dispute Past Minimum

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will continue consultations with Mexico over the nation’s energy policy after completing the minimum time period required for talks under their trade deal rather than immediately requesting arbitration.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His

  • Should Investors Buy Bristol Myers Squibb Stock?

    BMY's YTD performance indicates the stock has been a viable hedge against inflation because people can ill afford to cut back on health-focused spending.

  • Argentina announces plan to boost tech exports

    Argentina on Monday announced measures aimed at boosting technology exports to $10 billion in 2023, as it seeks to support growth of the "knowledge economy". The measures, implemented through a presidential decree, will make 20% of the foreign currency entering the country and 30% of the money resulting from export growth available for investment projects focused on exports. They were announced on Monday by Economy Minister Sergio Massa and Ariel Sujarchuk, Knowledge Economy secretary.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, Rivian, Utz Quality Foods, CarMax

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Tesla's cost of delivery a 'growing pain,' analyst says

    Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst Colin Rusch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter production for Tesla, vehicle deliveries, inflationary pressures, supply chain woes, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the automotive company.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Could Soar 60% According to Wall Street

    In this video, I will talk about the Warren Buffett stock that could soar 60% according to Wall Street analysts. To most people's surprise, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway does own a position in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • Wall Street Capitulation Calls Get Ever Harder as Stocks Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- After a furious spate of retail selling unseen since December 2018 and beaten-down risk appetite, all the ingredients were in place heading into the big stock rebound Monday.Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Popped on Monday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose as much as 3.2%, semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped as much as 3.7%, and streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged as much as 4.3%. The latest report on manufacturing data provided investors with the excuse they were looking for to buy shares of beaten-down technology stocks. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 50.9%, down from 52.8% in August.

  • Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunging was quarterly vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations. In a press release that dropped Sunday, Tesla revealed its third-quarter production and delivery numbers, and while the growth was robust, investors wanted more. In its press release, Tesla addressed the issue, saying, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed toward the end of each quarter ... [but] as our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity."

  • Why Ford, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Shares Rose Today

    Third-quarter data from automakers is beginning to trickle in, and EV adoption seems to be as strong as has been expected.

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), which have trailed the broader market in recent months, were particularly strong on Monday, up more than 5% on a day when investors are shopping for potential bargains. Boeing shares have been hit particularly hard in recent months. In fact, Boeing announced a number of new jet orders during the period, a sign that demand is holding up.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.