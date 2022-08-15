U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,297.14
    +16.99 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,912.44
    +151.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,128.05
    +80.87 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.35
    +4.73 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    -3.88 (-4.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.50
    -21.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.21
    -0.49 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0162
    -0.0096 (-0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    -0.0084 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3080
    -0.1720 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,046.38
    -276.33 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.41
    -19.35 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

CGE Energy Announces Corporate Restructuring to Emphasize Aradatum Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CGE ENERGY, INC.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CGEI
CGE ENERGY, INC.
CGE ENERGY, INC.

BRIGHTON, Mich, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (“CGE”, OTC: CGEI) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the next phase of its business plan, focusing upon accelerating the development and promotion of the world’s first self-powered macro cell tower system.

In order to emphasize this unique and revolutionary product, which was created by CGE’s wholly-owned subsidiary – Aradatum, Inc. – and to bring additional value to the Company, the CGE Board of Directors unanimously voted last week to take all actions necessary to effectuate the merger of CGE into a to-be-formed subsidiary of Aradatum.

Following the merger, each of CGE’s shareholders of record will hold an equivalent amount of Aradatum shares to the shares of CGE that they held at the time of the merger. CGE’s Board has conditioned their approval on the merger being made on a tax-free basis, and the merger will be brought before CGE’s shareholders for final approval at the Company’s shareholder meeting.

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. is a holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Aradatum, Inc. and Clean Green Energy, Inc.

About Aradatum, Inc.

Aradatum is a technology company that created the world’s first self-powered macro cell tower that you can place literally anywhere. Aradatum creates the infrastructure to solve geographic and power challenges caused by the limited reach of next-generation wireless networks. The towers provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for 5G, private networks and edge computing. www.aradatum.com

About Clean Green Energy, Inc.

Clean Green Energy, Inc. develops long-term energy projects that solve the unique energy challenges of its commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The Company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and generate environmental benefits. www.cgeenergy.com

Press Release Contacts

CGE Energy, Inc.
Paul Schneider, VP Marketing
248-446-1344
pschneider@cgeenergy.com

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.


Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ikea Shoppers Panic After Security Locks Down Store on Covid RiskThe hedge fund exited positions including

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

    Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday. Shares of Geo Group rose 12% on Monday, the largest one-day rally in the company since June 2021, according to Refinitv data. At current prices, Burry's position is worth approximately $3.9 million.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • Retail earnings: What to expect as Walmart, Target, Home Depot report results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for big retailers this week.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond on the brink amid heavy discounting

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi provides his take on Bed Bath & Beyond as the company struggles to keep consumers by offering high levels of clearance on inventory.

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • Stocks gaining in early trading: Nvidia, AMD, Tesla, Moderna, Gilead

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close...

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • Down 48%, Should Investors Buy and Hold PayPal for 5 Years?

    Mobile payment pioneer PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has returned to earth after surging to all-time highs in the thick of the pandemic. The war on cash, which refers to the shift away from physical currency in favor of digital payments, is well under way, and PayPal is advantageously positioned to significantly benefit from the secular trend. According to Grand View Research, the global digital payment market is forecast to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% through 2030.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • bluebird bio (BLUE) Focused on Pipeline Amid Marketed Drug Dearth

    bluebird bio's (BLUE) efforts to develop its gene-therapy pipeline are impressive. The FDA is reviewing BLUE's filing for beti-cel as a treatment for beta thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the 5G market and its evolution, go directly to 5 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now. 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for mobile networks. Its deployment began in 2019 and is […]

  • George Soros Deals a Big Blow to Tesla Rival Rivian

    It's been a somewhat hectic August for Rivian . The startup, which is presented as one of Tesla's most serious rivals in the race for electric vehicles, is currently accumulating setbacks. The electric vehicle manufacturer has just announced mixed earnings for the second quarter.