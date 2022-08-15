CGE Energy Announces Corporate Restructuring to Emphasize Aradatum Offering

CGE ENERGY, INC.

BRIGHTON, Mich, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. (“CGE”, OTC: CGEI) is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the next phase of its business plan, focusing upon accelerating the development and promotion of the world’s first self-powered macro cell tower system.



In order to emphasize this unique and revolutionary product, which was created by CGE’s wholly-owned subsidiary – Aradatum, Inc. – and to bring additional value to the Company, the CGE Board of Directors unanimously voted last week to take all actions necessary to effectuate the merger of CGE into a to-be-formed subsidiary of Aradatum.

Following the merger, each of CGE’s shareholders of record will hold an equivalent amount of Aradatum shares to the shares of CGE that they held at the time of the merger. CGE’s Board has conditioned their approval on the merger being made on a tax-free basis, and the merger will be brought before CGE’s shareholders for final approval at the Company’s shareholder meeting.

About CGE Energy, Inc.



CGE Energy, Inc. is a holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Aradatum, Inc. and Clean Green Energy, Inc.

About Aradatum, Inc.

Aradatum is a technology company that created the world’s first self-powered macro cell tower that you can place literally anywhere. Aradatum creates the infrastructure to solve geographic and power challenges caused by the limited reach of next-generation wireless networks. The towers provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for 5G, private networks and edge computing. www.aradatum.com

About Clean Green Energy, Inc.

Clean Green Energy, Inc. develops long-term energy projects that solve the unique energy challenges of its commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The Company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and generate environmental benefits. www.cgeenergy.com

Story continues

Press Release Contacts



CGE Energy, Inc.

Paul Schneider, VP Marketing

248-446-1344

pschneider@cgeenergy.com

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to us on the date hereof and speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.



