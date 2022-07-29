U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

CGG: 2022 Interim Financial Report available

CGG
1 min read
CGG
CGG

CGG

Société Anonyme with a share capital of 7,123,572
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

2022 Interim Financial Report available

Massy, FranceJuly 29, 2022

CGG announced today that its interim financial report as at June 30, 2022 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the Company’s website (www.cgg.com) under the Investors section (both in “Regulated information” and “Financial information”).

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

   

Contacts

Group Communications and Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

 

 

