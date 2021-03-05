CGG: Announces its Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
CGG Announces its Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
Q4 Solid Operational Performance
2021 Positive Net Cash Flow sustained by gradual recovery
PARIS, France – March 5, 2021 – CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a world leader in Geoscience, announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2020 audited results.
Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:
“In the particularly challenging year of 2020, which saw the collapse of the oil & gas market across the second and third quarters, we finished the year with solid fourth quarter operational performance. During 2020, we successfully completed our exit from the Acquisition business while continuing to advance our high-end Geoscience technologies for reservoir development and production. We also delivered our Multi-client surveys in the industry’s core mature sedimentary basins and released new products while reinforcing our market leadership in Equipment. Our initiatives towards energy transition are accelerating with the development and commercialization of new business offerings, along with our announced target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Looking forward, as global economies continue to progressively recover and with oil price stabilizing above $50/bbl, we expect CGG’s performance to benefit from the proactive cost reduction actions and gradually strengthen in the second half of the year, delivering positive net cash flow in 2021.“
Q4 2020: Solid Operational Performance
Geoscience: Increased software sales and sustained activity of large and dedicated imaging centers
*Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for non-recurring charges triggered by economic downturn.
CGG is in a leading position to benefit from progressive market recovery
Key Figures - Fourth Quarter 2020
Key Figures IFRS - Quarter
2019
2020
Variances %
Operating revenues
426
217
(49)%
Operating Income
74
(58)
-
Equity from Investment
-
-
-
Net cost of financial debt
(33)
(34)
3%
Other financial income (loss)
2
2
12%
Income taxes
20
7
(64)%
Net Income / Loss from continuing operations
63
(83)
-
Net Income / Loss from discontinued operations
(37)
(18)
53%
Group net income / (loss)
26
(100)
-
Operating Cash Flow
179
26
(85)%
Net Cash Flow
7
(95)
-
Net debt
716
1,004
40%
Net debt before lease liabilities
540
849
57%
Capital employed
2,323
2,168
(7)%
Key Segment Figures - Fourth Quarter 2020
Key Segment Figures - Quarter
2019
2020
Variances %
Segment revenue
396
283
(29)%
Segment EBITDAs
206
118
(43)%
Group EBITDAs margin
52%
42%
(103) bps
Segment operating income
72
(42)
-
Opinc margin
18%
(15)%
-
IFRS 15 adjustment
2
(16)
-
IFRS operating income
74
(58)
-
Operating Cash Flow
179
26
(85)%
Net Segment Cash Flow
7
(95)
-
Supplementary information
Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC
206
122
(41)%
EBITDAs margin
52%
43%
(90) bps
Adjusted segment operating income before NRC
72
17
(77)%
Opinc margin
18%
6%
(123) bps
Key Figures – Full Year 2020
Key Figures IFRS - YTD
2019
2020
Variances %
Operating revenues
1,356
886
(35)%
Operating Income
244
(173)
-
Equity from Investment
-
-
-
Net cost of financial debt
(132)
(134)
2%
Other financial income (loss)
6
(39)
-
Income taxes
9
(30)
-
Net Income / Loss from continuing operations
126
(376)
-
Net Income / Loss from discontinued operations
(188)
(63)
67%
Group net income / (loss)
(61)
(438)
-
Operating Cash Flow
751
264
(65)%
Net Cash Flow
186
(247)
-
Net debt
716
1,004
40%
Net debt before lease liabilities
540
849
57%
Capital employed
2,323
2,168
(7)%
Key Segment Figures – Full Year 2020
Key Segment Figures - YTD
2019
2020
Variances %
Segment revenue
1,400
955
(32)%
Segment EBITDAs
721
361
(50)%
Group EBITDAs margin
51%
38%
(137) bps
Segment operating income
247
(164)
-
Opinc margin
18%
-17%
(349) bps
IFRS 15 adjustment
(4)
(8)
-
IFRS operating income
244
(173)
-
Operating Cash Flow
751
264
(65)%
Net Segment Cash Flow
186
(247)
-
Supplementary information
Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC
721
402
(44)%
Group EBITDAs margin
51%
42%
(94) bps
Adjusted segment operating income before NRC
247
48
(80)%
Opinc margin
18%
5%
(130) bps
Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - Fourth Quarter 2020
P&L items - Q4
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustment
IFRS figures
Total Revenue
283
(66)
217
OPINC
(42)
(16)
(58)
Cash Flow Statement items - Q4
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustment
IFRS figures
EBITDAs
118
(66)
52
Change in Working Capital & Provisions
(88)
66
(22)
Cash Provided by Operations
26
-
26
Multi-Client Data Library NBV
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustment
IFRS figures
Opening Balance Sheet, Sept 20
345
154
499
Closing Balance Sheet, Dec 20
285
207
492
Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS – Full Year 2020
P&L items - YTD
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustment
IFRS figures
Total Revenue
955
(69)
886
OPINC
(164)
(8)
(173)
Cash Flow Statement items - YTD
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustment
IFRS figures
EBITDAs
361
(69)
292
Change in Working Capital & Provisions
(89)
69
(20)
Cash Provided by Operations
264
-
264
Multi-Client Data Library NBV
Segment figures
IFRS 15 adjustment
IFRS figures
Opening Balance Sheet, Dec 19
376
155
531
Closing Balance Sheet, Dec 20
285
207
492
Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Financial Results
Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)
Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR)
2019
2020
Variances, %
Segment revenue
275
176
(36)%
Geoscience
106
75
(29)%
Multi-Client
169
101
(40)%
Prefunding
62
70
13%
After-Sales
106
31
(71)%
Segment EBITDAs
189
108
(43)%
EBITDAs Margin
69%
61%
(78) bps
Segment operating income
64
(44)
-
OPINC Margin
23%
(25)%
(479) bps
Equity from investments
-
-
-
Capital employed (in billion $)
1.9
1.6
(10)%
Supplementary information
Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC
189
111
(41)%
EBITDAs Margin
69%
63%
(58) bps
Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC
64
15
(79)%
OPINC Margin
23%
8%
(168) bps
Other Key Metrics
Multi-Client cash capex ($m)
(32)
(41)
(26)%
Multi-Client cash prefunding rate (%)
191%
171%
(204) bps
GGR segment revenue was $176 million, up 18% quarter-on-quarter and down (36)% year-on-year.
Geoscience revenue was $75 million, down (2)% quarter-on-quarter and down (29)% year-on-year.
Despite the general slowdown of the global economy and its negative effect on oil price and clients’ E&P spending, Geoscience production was more resilient, driven by stable activity for Naitional Oil Companies and sequential increase in GeoSoftware and Geovation sales.
CGG Geoscience technology leadership continues to be recognized by major clients.
Multi-Client revenue was $101 million, up 38% quarter-on-quarter and down (40)% year-on-year.
Prefunding revenue of our multi-client projects was $70 million, up 78% quarter-on-quarter and up 13% year-on-year.
We had one marine streamer multi-client program offshore Brazil and several reprocessing and reimaging multi-clients surveys this quarter.Multi-client cash capex was $(41)m and prefunding rate was high at 171%.
Multi-client after-sales were at $31 million this quarter primarily driven by Brazil, down (8)% quarter-on-quarter and down (71)% year-on-year.
The segment library Net Book Value was $285 million ($492 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of 2020, split 84% offshore and 16% onshore.
GGR segment EBITDAs was $108 million, a 61% margin.
GGR Adjusted segment EBITDAs was $111 million, a 63% margin before $(4) million of severance costs.
GGR segment operating income was $(44) million.
GGR Adjusted segment operating income was $15 million, a 8% margin before $(59) million of non-recurring charges including mainly $(29)m Multi-client library impairments mainly in Africa and Ireland.
GGR capital employed was stable at $1.6 billion at the end of 2020.
Equipment
Equipment
2019
2020
Variances, %
Segment revenue
123
108
(13)%
Land
87
87
(0)%
Marine
23
13
(43)%
Downhole gauges
9
3
(68)%
Non Oil & Gas
4
5
19%
Segment EBITDAs
23
14
(41)%
EBITDAs margin
19%
13%
(60) bps
Segment operating income
16
6
(63)%
OPINC Margin
13%
5%
(75) bps
Capital employed (in billion $)
0.5
0.6
22%
Supplementary information
Adjusted segment EBITDAs before NRC
23
14
(40)%
EBITDAs margin
19%
13%
(58) bps
Adjusted segment OPINC before NRC
16
6
(62)%
OPINC Margin
13%
6%
(73) bps
Equipment segment revenue was $108 million, up 114% quarter-on-quarter and down (13)% year-on-year. External sales were $108 million.
Land equipment sales represented 81% of total sales, as we delivered in Q4 over 100,000 channels worldwide. Sercel also delivered WiNG land node systems in Latin America.
Marine equipment sales represented 12% of total sales driven by spares sections sales of Sentinel streamers to its installed customers base.
Downhole equipment sales were $3 million and sales from non Oil & Gas equipment were $5 million
Equipment segment EBITDAs was $14 million.
Equipment segment operating income was $6 million.
Equipment capital employed was up at $0.6 billion at the end of 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Consolidated Income Statements
2019
2020
Variances %
Exchange rate euro/dollar
1.10
1.18
7%
Segment revenue
396
283
(29)%
GGR
275
176
(36)%
Equipment
123
108
(12)%
Elim & Other
(2)
(1)
36%
Segment Gross Margin
109
46
(58)%
Segment EBITDAs
206
118
(43)%
GGR
189
111
(41)%
Equipment
23
14
(40)%
Corporate
(6)
(4)
38%
Elim & Other
-
-
-
Severance costs
-
(4)
-
Segment operating income
72
(42)
-
GGR
64
15
(77)%
Equipment
16
6
(62)%
Corporate
(7)
(4)
37%
Elim & Other
-
-
-
Non recurring charges
-
(59)
-
IFRS 15 adjustment
2
(16)
-
IFRS operating income
74
(58)
-
Equity from investments
-
-
-
Net cost of financial debt
(33)
(34)
(3)%
Other financial income (loss)
2
5
-
Income taxes
20
7
(64)%
NRC (Tax & OFI)
-
(3)
-
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
63
(83)
-
Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
(37)
(18)
53%
IFRS net income / (loss)
26
(100)
-
Shareholder's net income / (loss)
25
(102)
-
Basic Earnings per share in $
0.04
(0.14)
-
Basic Earnings per share in €
0.03
(0.12)
-
Segment revenue was $283 million, up 42% quarter-on-quarter and down (29)% year-on-year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 27% from Geoscience, 35% from Multi-Client (62% for the GGR segment) and 38% from Equipment.
Segment EBITDAs was $118 million and Adjusted* segment EBITDAs was $122 million before $(4) million of severance costs, up 51% sequentially and down (41)% year-on-year, a 43% margin.
Segment operating income was $(42) million and Adjusted* segment operating income was $17 million before $(59) million of non-recurring charges, which included $(29)m of Multi-client library impairments.
Global economic crisis, triggered by Covid-19 pandemic, and unprecedented drop in oil price and E&P spending lead CGG to launch cost reduction actions, which resulted in new severance costs and recognize other non-recurring charges.
$(61) million of non-recurring charges were booked during the fourth quarter of 2020:
$(59) million at the operating level:
$(4) million of severance costs
$(29) million of non-cash Multi-client library impairments mainly in Africa and Ireland
$(10) million of asset impairment
$(15) million of non-cash fair value remeasurement of assets available for sale
$(3) million of non-cash remeasurement of other financial assets and liabilities
Non-recurring charges (in m$)
Q4 2020
Operational costs provisions
(4)
Multi-client library Impairment
(29)
Asset impairment
(10)
Fair value remeasurement of assets available for sale
(15)
Other financial items (OFI) adjustements
(3)
Total
(61)
IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $(16) million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $(58) million.
Cost of financial debt was $(34) million. The total amount of interest paid during the quarter was $(34) million.
Other Financial Items were $2 million including $(3) million of non-recurring charges. Taxes were at $7 million.
Net loss from continuing operations was $(83) million including $(61) million of non-recurring charges.
Discontinued operations : Correspond to the former Contractual Data Acquisition and Non-Operated Resources segments. Main aggregates are as follows:
Group net loss was $(100) million including $(84) million of non-recurring charges; $(61) million of non-recurring charges on continuing operations and $(23)m of non-recurring charges on discontinued operations.
After minority interests, Group net loss attributable to CGG shareholders was $(102) million/ €(86) million.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Cash Flow
Cash Flow items
2019
2020
Variances %
Segment Operating Cash Flow
179
26
(85)%
CAPEX
(55)
(55)
-
Industrial
(15)
(5)
64%
R&D
(8)
(9)
(10)%
Multi-Client (Cash)
(32)
(41)
(26)%
Marine MC
(21)
(40)
(88)%
Land MC
(11)
(1)
94%
Proceeds from disposals of assets
-
-
-
Segment Free Cash Flow
124
(29)
-
Lease repayments
(16)
(12)
24%
Paid Cost of debt
(33)
(34)
(2)%
CGG 2021 Plan
(71)
(18)
75%
Free cash flow from discontinued operations
3
(2)
-
Net Cash flow
7
(95)
-
Financing cash flow
(1)
0
100%
Forex and other
9
16
75%
Net increase/(decrease) in cash
15
(79)
-
Supplementary information
Change in working capital and provisions, included in Segment Operating Cash Flow
(20)
(88)
-
From severance cash costs
-
(3)
-
Segment Free Cash Flow before severance cash costs
124
(26)
(121)%
Total capex was $(55) million:
Industrial capex was $(5) million,
Research & Development capex was $(9) million,
Multi-client cash capex was $(41) million
Segment Free Cash Flow was $(29) million, including $(88) million negative change in working capital and $(3)m of non-recurring severance cash costs.
After $(12) million lease repayments, $(34) million paid cost of debt, $(18) million 2021 plan cash costs and $(2) million free cash flow from discontinued operations, Net Cash Flow was $(95) million.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Consolidated Income Statements
2019
2020
Variances %
Exchange rate euro/dollar
1.12
1.14
1%
Segment revenue
1,400
955
(32)%
GGR
960
668
(30)%
Equipment
452
291
(36)%
Elim & Other
(11)
(4)
69%
Segment Gross Margin
393
169
(57)%
Segment EBITDAs
721
361
(50)%
GGR
652
401
(39)%
Equipment
97
23
(77)%
Corporate
(28)
(21)
23%
Elim & Other
-
-
100%
Severance costs
-
(42)
-
Segment operating income
247
(164)
-
GGR
211
81
(62)%
Equipment
67
(9)
(114)%
Corporate
(30)
(23)
22%
Elim & Other
-
-
-
Non-recurring charges
-
(213)
-
IFRS 15 adjustment
(4)
(8)
(123)%
IFRS operating income
244
(173)
(171)%
Equity from investments
-
-
-
Net cost of financial debt
(132)
(134)
(2)%
Other financial income (loss)
6
8
38%
Income taxes
9
(21)
-
NRC (Tax & OFI)
-
(56)
-
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
126
(376)
-
Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
(188)
(63)
67%
IFRS net income / (loss)
(61)
(438)
-
Shareholder's net income / (loss)
(69)
(442)
-
Basic Earnings per share in $
(0.10)
(0.62)
-
Basic Earnings per share in €
(0.09)
(0.55)
-
Segment revenue was $955 million, down (32)% compared to last year. The respective contributions from the Group’s businesses were 34% from Geoscience, 36% from Multi-Client (70% for the GGR segment) and 30% from Equipment.
GGR segment revenue was $668 million, down (30)% year-on-year
Geoscience revenue was $328 million, down (15)% year-on-year and more resilient mainly due to entering the year with solid backlog.
Multi-Client sales were $340 million, down (41)% year-on-year.
Prefunding revenue was $213 million, down (3)% year-on-year. Multi-Client cash capex was $(239) million, up 29% year-on-year, and cash prefunding rate was 89%.
After-sales were $127 million, down (64)% compared to 2019, which included large one-off transfer fees in Q3 2019.
Equipment revenue was $287 million, down (35)% year-on-year with a reduction in equipment market triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the drop in oil price.
Segment EBITDAs was $361 million and Adjusted segment EBITDAs was $402 million, before $(42) million of severance costs, down (44)% year-on-year, a 42% margin.
GGR adjusted EBITDA was $401 million, a 60% margin. Equipment adjusted EBITDA was $23 million, a 8% margin.
Segment operating income was $(164) million and Adjusted segment operating income, was $48 million, before $(213) million of non-recurring charges at the operating level.
Global economic crisis, triggered by Covid-19 pandemic and unprecedented drop in oil price and E&P spending lead CGG to launch cost reduction actions, which resulted in new severance costs and recognize other non-recurring charges.
$(269) million of non-recurring charges were booked in 2020:
$(213) million at the operating level:
$(42) million severance cash costs related to headcount reductions worldwide
$(98) million non-cash impairments of the multi-client library
$(11) million non-cash asset impairments
$(37) million non-cash fair value remeasurement of GeoSoftware business available for sale
$(24) million non-cash goodwill impairment related to GeoConsulting business mainly focused on exploration and appraisal
$(56) million of Other Financial Assets and Deferred Tax Assets impairments:
$(48) million non-cash remeasurements of other financial assets and liabilities mainly related to data acquisition exit
$(9) million non-cash impairments of Deferred Tax Assets
Non-recurring charges (in m$)
2020
Operational costs provisions
(42)
Multi-client library Impairment
(98)
Asset impairment
(11)
Fair value remeasurement of assets available for sale
(37)
Goodwill impairment
(24)
Other Financial Items (OFI) adjustment
(48)
Deferred Tax Assets impairment
(9)
Total
(269)
IFRS 15 adjustment at operating income level was $(8) million and IFRS operating income, after IFRS 15 adjustment, was $(173) million.
Cost of financial debt was $(134) million. The total amount of interest paid in 2020 was $(80) million.
Other Financial Items were $(39) million, including $(48) million of non-recurring charges related to remeasurement of fair value of other financial assets and liabilities.
Taxes were at $(30) million including $(9) million non-cash impairments of Deferred Tax Assets.
Net loss from continuing operations was $(376) million including $(269) million of non-recurring charges.
Full Year 2020 Discontinued operations
Group net loss was $(438) million including $(336) million of non-recurring charges; $(269) million of non-recurring charges on continuing operations and $(67)m of non-recurring charges on discontinued operations.
After minority interests, Group loss attributable to CGG shareholders was $(442) million/ €(389) million.
Full Year 2020 Cash Flow
Cash Flow items
2019
2020
Variances %
Segment Operating Cash Flow
751
265
(65)%
CAPEX
(261)
(303)
17%
Industrial
(43)
(23)
(46)%
R&D
(32)
(41)
26%
Multi-Client (Cash)
(186)
(239)
29%
Marine MC
(153)
(210)
38%
Land MC
(33)
(29)
(12)%
Proceeds from disposals of assets
-
-
-
Segment Free Cash Flow
491
(39)
(108)%
Lease repayments
(57)
(55)
(3)%
Paid Cost of debt
(81)
(80)
-
CGG 2021 Plan
(136)
(87)
(36)%
Free cash flow from discontinued operations
(32)
15
147%
Net Cash flow
186
(247)
-
Financing cash flow
(0)
(5)
-
Forex and other
(9)
27
-
Net increase/(decrease) in cash
176
(225)
-
Supplementary information
Change in working capital and provisions, included in Segment Operating Cash Flow
58
(89)
-
From severance cash costs
-
(14)
-
Segment Free Cash Flow before severance cash costs
491
(25)
(105)%
Capex was $(303) million, up 17% year-on-year:
Industrial capex was $(23) million, down (46)% year-on-year,
Research & Development capex was $(41) million, up 26% year-on-year,
Multi-client cash capex was $(239) million, up 29% year-on-year.
Segment Free Cash Flow was at $(39) million, including negative change in working capital of $(89) million and $(14) million of severance cash costs.
After lease repayments of $(55) million, payment of interest expenses of $(80) million, CGG 2021 Plan cash costs of $(87) million and positive free cash flow from discontinued operations of $15 million, Group Net Cash Flow was $(247) million.
Balance Sheet
Group’s liquidity amounted to $385 million at the end of December 31, 2020.
Group gross debt before IFRS 16 was $1,234 million at the end of December 31, 2020 and net debt was $849 million.
Group gross debt after IFRS 16 was $1,389 million at the end of December 31, 2020 and net debt was $1,004 million.
Segment leverage ratio of Net debt to Segment Ebitdas was 2.8x at the end of December 2020.
Q4 & Full Year 2020 Conference call
An English language analysts’ conference call is scheduled today at 8:00 am (Paris time) – 7:00 am (London time)
To follow this conference, please access the live webcast:
From your computer at:
A replay of the conference will be available via webcast on the CGG website at: www.cgg.com.
For analysts, please dial the following numbers 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
France call-in:
+33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81
UK call-in:
+44(0) 844 4819 752
Access Code:
2455854
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
December 31, 2020
Consolidated statement of operations
In millions of US$
Year
2020
2019
Operating revenues
886.0
1,355.9
Other income from ordinary activities
0.7
0.7
Total income from ordinary activities
886.7
1,356.6
Cost of operations
(725.9)
(967.0)
Gross profit
160.8
389.6
Research and development expenses – net
(18.6)
(23.6)
Marketing and selling expenses
(32.5)
(47.0)
General and administrative expenses
(67.9)
(66.2)
Other revenues (expenses) – net
(214.5)
(9.3)
Operating income
(172.7)
243.5
Cost of financial debt – gross
(136.3)
(135.2)
Income from cash and cash equivalents
2.2
3.5
Cost of financial debt – net
(134.1)
(131.7)
Other financial income (loss)
(39.4)
5.6
Income (loss) before income taxes and share of income (loss) from companies accounted for under the equity method
(346.2)
117.4
Income taxes
(29.5)
8.9
Net income (loss) before share of net income (loss) from companies accounted for under the equity method
(375.7)
126.3
Net income (loss) from companies accounted for under the equity method
0.1
(0.1)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(375.6)
126.2
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(62.5)
(187.7)
Consolidated net income (loss)
(438.1)
(61.5)
Attributable to:
Owners of CGG
$
(441.8)
(69.1)
Non-controlling interests
$
3.7
7.6
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
710,739,746
709,950,455
Weighted average number of shares outstanding adjusted for dilutive potential ordinary shares
710,739,746
711,922,761
Net income (loss) per share
- Base
$
(0.62)
(0.10)
- Diluted
$
(0.62)
(0.10)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share
- Base
$
(0.53)
0.17
- Diluted
$
(0.53)
0.17
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share
- Base
$
(0.09)
(0.26)
- Diluted
$
(0.09)
(0.26)
Consolidated statement of financial position
In millions of US$
12.31.2020
12.31.2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
385.4
610.5
Trade accounts and notes receivable, net
325.0
436.0
Inventories and work-in-progress, net
237.8
200.1
Income tax assets
84.6
84.9
Other current financial assets, net
13.7
-
Other current assets, net
92.0
116.7
Assets held for sale, net
117.7
316.6
Total current assets
1,256.2
1,764.8
Deferred tax assets
10.3
19.7
Investments and other financial assets, net
13.6
27.4
Investments in companies accounted for under the equity method
3.6
3.0
Property plant & equipment, net
268.1
300.0
Intangible assets, net
639.2
690.8
Goodwill, net
1,186.5
1,206.9
Total non-current assets
2,121.3
2,247.8
TOTAL ASSETS
3,377.5
4,012.6
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Bank overdrafts
0.2
-
Financial debt – current portion
58.6
59.4
Trade accounts and notes payable
96.7
117.4
Accrued payroll costs
106.6
156.6
Income taxes payable
56.8
59.3
Advance billings to customers
19.5
36.9
Provisions – current portion
52.7
50.0
Other current financial liabilities
34.4
-
Other current liabilities
278.6
327.3
Liabilities associated with non-current assets held for sale
13.0
259.2
Total current liabilities
717.1
1,066.1
Deferred tax liabilities
16.3
10.4
Provisions – non-current portion
51.8
58.1
Financial debt – non-current portion
1,330.3
1,266.6
Other non-current financial liabilities
53.0
-
Other non-current liabilities
44.4
4.0
Total non-current liabilities
1,495.8
1,339.1
Common stock (a)
8.7
8.7
Additional paid-in capital
1,687.1
3,184.7
Retained earnings
(480.6)
(1,531.1)
Other Reserves
(37.3)
(23.5)
Treasury shares
(20.1)
(20.1)
Cumulative income and expense recognized directly in equity
(0.7)
(0.7)
Cumulative translation adjustments
(37.4)
(56.3)
Equity attributable to owners of CGG SA
1,119.7
1,561.7
Non-controlling interests
44.9
45.7
Total Equity
1,164.6
1,607.4
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
3,377.5
4,012.6
(a) Common stock: 1,194,071,863 shares authorized and 711,392,383 shares with a nominal value of €0.01 outstanding at December 31, 2020
Consolidated statement of cash flows
In millions of US$
Year
2020
2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income (loss)
(438.1)
(61.5)
Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
62.5
187.7
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(375.6)
126.2
Depreciation, amortization and impairment
193.5
138.2
Impairment and amortization of Multi-Client surveys
284.8
308.0
Impairment and amortization of Multi-Client surveys, capitalized
(18.1)
(18.8)
Variance on provisions
15.9
(10.5)
Share-based compensation expenses
4.0
5.3
Net (gain) loss on disposal of fixed and financial assets
0.5
1.0
Share of (income) loss in companies recognized under equity method
(0.1)
0.1
Dividends received from companies accounted for under the equity method
-
-
Other non-cash items
39.3
(4.3)
Net cash flow including net cost of financial debt and income tax
144.2
545.2
Less: Cost of financial debt
134.1
131.7
Less: Income tax expense (gain)
29.5
(8.9)
Net cash flow excluding net cost of financial debt and income tax
307.8
668.0
Income tax paid
(7.7)
(30.2)
Net cash flow before changes in working capital
300.1
637.8
Changes in working capital
(35.8)
113.6
- Change in trade accounts and notes receivable
38.4
150.0
- Change in inventories and work-in-progress
(25.9)
(3.7)
- Change in other current assets
(2.8)
(33.7)
- Change in trade accounts and notes payable
(1.6)
7.7
- Change in other current liabilities
(43.9)
(6.7)
Net cash flow from operating activities
264.3
751.4
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Total capital expenditures (tangible and intangible assets) net of variation of fixed assets suppliers and excluding Multi-Client surveys)
(64.1)
(75.3)
Investments in Multi-Client surveys, net cash
(239.0)
(185.7)
Proceeds from disposals of tangible and intangible assets
0.5
0.1
Total net proceeds from financial assets
-
0.1
Acquisition of investments, net of cash & cash equivalents acquired
(0.4)
-
Variation in loans granted
-
-
Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures
-
-
Variation in other non-current financial assets
13.4
(0.7)
Net cash-flow used in investing activities
(289.6)
(261.5)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of long-term debt
(5.2)
(0.4)
Total issuance of long-term debt
-
-
Lease repayments
(55.5)
(56.9)
Change in short-term loans
0.1
-
Financial expenses paid
(80.2)
(80.5)
Capital increase:
- by owners of CGG
-
-
- by non-controlling interests in integrated companies
-
-
Dividends paid and share capital reimbursements
- to owners of CGG
-
-
- to non-controlling interests of integrated companies
(7.2)
(3.8)
Acquisition/disposal of treasury shares
-
-
Net cash-flow from (used in) financing activities
(148.0)
(141.6)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
20.7
(4.3)
Impact of changes in consolidation scope
Net cash flows incurred by discontinued operations
(72.5)
(167.6)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(225.1)
176.4
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
610.5
434.1
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
385.4
610.5
Attachment