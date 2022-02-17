U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

CGG: CGG Announces its Q4 2021 Financial Results On Thursday March 3rd 2022 After Markets Close

CGG Announces its Q4 2021 Financial Results On Thursday March 3rd 2022 After Markets Close

PARIS, France – February 17th, 2021

Fourth quarter 2021 financial results and conference call

CGG will announce its fourth quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday March 3rd, 2022 after the close of the markets

  • The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 5:45 pm (CET)

  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.30 pm (CET)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in:

+33 (0) 805 101 465

UK call-in:

+44(0) 844 4819 752

US call-in:

+1 646 7413 167

Access Code:

857 84 64

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.


About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,300 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

