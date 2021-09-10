U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.00
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,033.00
    +163.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,605.00
    +46.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.10
    +15.40 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.93
    +0.79 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.90
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.86
    -0.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3878
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9580
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,217.84
    +74.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.56
    -3.12 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.09
    +21.88 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

CGG: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CGG
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CGG

A French société anonyme

with a share capital of € 7,116,618

Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France

Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority (AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)



Date of the information



Total number of issued shares



Number of actual voting rights*



Number of theoretical voting rights**



August 31, 2021



711,662,197



712,328,755



712,353,751

*All of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than two years, which have double voting rights.

** Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French market authority, the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which are deprived of voting rights.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Investors Should Look at These 2 Big Thursday Winners

    Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Are Tumbling Again. Cathie Wood Has an Idea.

    Biden will unveil new strategy to fight contagious Delta variant, trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes kicks off, hard seltzer slump hits Boston Beer, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Don't Race Out To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Biogen Stock Tumbled Because Its Alzheimer’s Drug Launch Isn’t Going So Well

    The biotech giant says that the launch of controversial Alzheimer's disease drug, Aduhelm, faces some 'near-term challenges.'

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Rise as Tapering Worries Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks rebounded and U.S. index futures rose as investor concerns eased about stimulus tapering by central banks and China’s regulatory crackdown.December contracts on the S&P 500 advanced 0.4% after the equity benchmark posted the longest run of losses since June. Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge trimmed weekly losses a day after the region’s policy makers clarified they’re calibrating but not tapering emergency support. Chinese technology shares rallied after a report clarified B

  • Tencent Leads $60 Billion Loss as Game Crackdown Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. shed more than $60 billion of value as investor fears grow that Chinese regulators are preparing to tighten their grip dramatically on the world’s largest gaming industry.Chinese regulators summoned industry executives to a Wednesday meeting to instruct them to break their “solitary focus” on profit and prevent minors from becoming addicted to games, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Regulators also said China will slow down appro

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Biogen Loses $7 Billion in Value on Slow Alzheimer’s Drug Rollout

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. notched its longest losing streak in over two years after the biotech company confirmed Wall Street fears that the rollout of its Alzheimer’s drug wasn’t going as well as hoped. The stock fell for a seventh day on Thursday, solidifying a $6.6 billion loss after management said the introduction of Aduhelm was facing several challenges. The shares dropped 6.7% to $300.15 in New York. “The launch is slower than we initially anticipated,” Chief Executive Officer Michel Vou

  • Affirm Earnings Missed Forecasts. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Affirm Holdings stock is soaring even after the company reported earnings that missed analyst forecasts for net income. Affirm reported a fourth-quarter loss of 48 cents a share, missing forecasts for a 29 cent loss, on sales of $261.8M. The company reported 29,000 active merchants on its network, up from 5,700 a year earlier.