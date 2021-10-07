U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

CGG: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

CGG

A French société anonyme

with a share capital of € 7,116,622

Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France

Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority (AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)



Date of the information



Total number of issued shares



Number of actual voting rights*



Number of theoretical voting rights**



September 30, 2021



711,662,205



712,328,962



712,353,958

*All of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than two years, which have double voting rights.

** Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French market authority, the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which are deprived of voting rights.

Attachment


