CGG: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

CGG
·1 min read
CGG
CGG

CGG

A French société anonyme

with a share capital of € 7,123,572

Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France

Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

 

Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial markets authority

(AMF- Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 



Date of the information



Total number of issued shares



Number of actual voting rights*



Number of theoretical voting rights**



August 31, 2022



712,357,321



714,191,571



714,216,567

 

*All of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than two years, which have double voting rights.

** Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial markets authority, the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which are deprived of voting rights.

Attachment


