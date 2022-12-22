U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

CGG and TGS Announce Sleipner OBN Multi-Client Survey on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

CGG
·2 min read
CGG
CGG

Paris, FranceDecember 22, 2022

CGG, a global technology and HPC leader, and TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, have been jointly awarded the acquisition and imaging of a dense ocean bottom node (OBN) multi-client seismic survey in the Sleipner Area of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The Sleipner OBN survey, located directly south of the Utsira OBN in the North Sea, will span an additional 1,201 square kilometer area under receivers (AUR) to increase the contiguous multi-client OBN coverage in the region to 3,278 square kilometers AUR. The survey area covers a mature part of the North Sea that includes the Sleipner East, Sleipner West, Gina Krog, Volve and Utgard fields, as well as surrounding infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) areas for potential tiebacks to existing infrastructure. Current production hubs in the area enable quick transport of produced hydrocarbons, including significant volumes of gas, to the European market.

TGS, will be the operator throughout the acquisition phase. The company will apply its experience and technical expertise in managing many complex OBN acquisition programs in the North Sea and other regions to provide valuable insight into enhanced exploration opportunities across this part of the NCS.

CGG, the OBN imaging specialist, will apply its proprietary OBN processing and imaging technology, including time-lag full-waveform inversion, to create a high-quality 3D volume that will enhance resolution and structural definition of the complex geology and reservoirs in the region.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said: “CGG has an unrivalled track record of successfully conducting OBN seismic imaging projects around the world and in the North Sea in particular. Our geoscientists will apply this regional insight and our very latest OBN technologies and expertise to deliver the highest-quality OBN images to meet industry needs for the continued exploration and development of the NCS.”

Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer at TGS, commented, TGS remains committed to providing the industry with world-class multi-client OBN surveys. We are leading the way in supporting E&P companies as they seek to maximize resources in regions with strong ILX activity, including those with gas-derived exploration opportunities

The acquisition will commence in June 2023, with final processed deliverables due to be completed by the end of Q3, 2024.

The project is supported by industry funding.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

 

 

Attachment


