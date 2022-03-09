U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,233.50
    +64.75 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,068.00
    +466.00 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,519.50
    +252.50 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.40
    +26.10 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.29
    -3.41 (-2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    2,019.50
    -23.80 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.66
    -0.24 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    +0.0065 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.01
    -3.44 (-9.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3150
    +0.0052 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9040
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,194.70
    +3,110.04 (+7.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.16
    +78.66 (+9.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,064.38
    +100.27 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

CGI and Fingrid go live with Datahub, providing Finnish citizens a smarter, cleaner and more flexible energy system

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GIB

Stock Market Symbols
GIB (NYSE)
GIB.A (TSX)
www.cgi.com/newsroom

HELSINKI, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Partnering with CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), Fingrid Datahub Oy successfully went live with Datahub, Finland's new centralized information exchange system for the retail electricity market, on February 21, 2022. It represents a major step in Finland's journey toward a smarter, cleaner and more flexible energy system. Centralizing approximately 3.8 million energy data points on a single platform accelerates the speed of information exchange.

Datahub, powered by CGI's Central Market Solutions (CMS), provides a foundation for smart grids and smart meters, as well as new services for energy efficiency monitoring, electric vehicle charging, demand-side energy management, and distributed electricity generation. It makes it easier for new retailers and suppliers to enter the market and enhances the customer experience by providing greater visibility, allowing customers to compare services and change suppliers efficiently.

Datahub enables real-time and secure information exchange among all participants, and benefits from CGI's experience in delivering 14 market systems across 10 countries. Meter data management and settlement functions are provided by CGI's partner KX to deliver real-time analytics and data management.

Fingrid and CGI worked seamlessly as a team, along with retail electricity market parties in Finland, to build Datahub. Approximately 80 electricity retailers and 80 distribution system operators will be supported.

"The Datahub project began in 2015, and the determined work of the parties involved has culminated in a successful go-live," said Pasi Aho, CEO of Fingrid Datahub Oy. "We have succeeded in our joint work with various entities within the energy industry, and the go-live went according to plan. I would like to thank everyone involved in making this important change. Without good, seamless collaboration, this would never have been possible."

CGI and Fingrid will continue to develop Datahub to meet evolving needs. Datahub will eventually enable the formation of energy-sharing communities, as well as the introduction in 2023 of a 15-minute imbalance settlement period. Finland and all of Europe will move to this shorter period to allow the price of electricity to be valued more accurately to promote new technology investment and increase sustainability.

"In an era of climate change and energy transformation, the smooth functioning of the electricity market and the use of data is more critical than ever before," said Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President and Managing Director of CGI's operations in Finland. "Datahub is at the digital heart of the electricity market. In building it, we leveraged our international experience and expertise in building market platforms for energy industries in various countries. We congratulate Fingrid on this ground-breaking success and thank them for their outstanding collaboration."

All elements of the energy value chain are increasingly dependent on data that is delivered at pace and scale. Real-time data is key to facilitating market transparency, monitoring and collaboration, as well as enabling market players to move from predicting and planning to sensing and responding as insights-led organizations. CGI is an industry leader in central market facilitation with solutions developed, implemented and operated for a mix of electricity, gas, water and now hydrogen. For more information, on CGI's experience and capabilities in digitizing the energy value chain, visit cgi.com.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-and-fingrid-go-live-with-datahub-providing-finnish-citizens-a-smarter-cleaner-and-more-flexible-energy-system-301498912.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c3082.html

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

    (Reuters) -Bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets. In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation." The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment about the statement outside of business hours.

  • Stocks rebound as EU says it has enough gas for winter

    European stocks opened in the green on Wednesday as investors shrugged off negative sentiment and oil prices rise back above $130 a barrel.

  • Euro rises 0.5% against the dollar ahead of ECB

    The euro and other European currencies edged up on Wednesday ahead of this week's central bank meeting and supported by reports that the European Union was discussing joint bond issuance to finance energy and defence spending. After touching a 22-month low on Monday sliding to as much as $1.0806, the euro rose 0.5% on the day to $1.0946 helped by a report citing unnamed officials that said the European Union was discussing joint bond issuance. "European currencies have been under heavy pressures for the past couple of weeks and some of these valuations have begun to look stretched," said Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank in London.

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

    Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up 5.6%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • Wild Ride in China Stocks Triggers Memories of 2018 Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A bout of fresh volatility is hitting Chinese equities, evoking memories of the 2018 meltdown, as the war in Ukraine threatens to complicate the Asian nation’s plans to ease policy and potentially worsen its already strained relations with the U.S.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultBiden to Sign C

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • Lucid, Rivian and Fisker Miss a Huge Opportunity to Knock Tesla Out

    In sport, the challengers know that they must solidify the rare opportunities that will present themselves to bring down the big favorites. The recent surge in oil prices, which translates into an explosion in the price of a gallon of gasoline at the pump, is one of those rare opportunities for Tesla's young rivals. In view of the surge in the price of gasoline, we can logically speculate that consumers will show interest in electric vehicles.

  • Oil prices — and how fast they're moving — threaten to 'wipe out' drivers: Analyst

    With the U.S. now moving to curtail Russian oil imports — and leaning on allies to do the same — it's not just oil's absolute price that has market watchers concerned.

  • Retail traders pile into energy stocks

    Retail traders aren’t just buying the dip on Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL). They’re also riding the upward wave on energy stocks - particularly small US companies.

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources