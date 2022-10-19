U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

CGI named one of the 'World's Best Employers' by Forbes

·3 min read

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been named by Forbes magazine one of the World's Best Employers for 2022. Compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, the ranking is based on surveys conducted among 150,000 full-time and part-time employees in 57 countries who work for multi-national companies and institutions. The annual ranking identifies organizations that excel in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility, and is relied on by professionals and other stakeholders such as prospective clients and investors in evaluating businesses.

Forbes names CGI one of the ‘World’s Best Employers’ (CNW Group/CGI Inc.)
Forbes names CGI one of the ‘World’s Best Employers’ (CNW Group/CGI Inc.)

"Engaging and attracting talented people is at the core of CGI's ability to help clients keep societies around the world running," said George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers, which we believe is a testament to our team-oriented, inclusive culture which allows people to build their careers while contributing in meaningful ways to our clients, company, and the communities where we live and work."

Bernard Labelle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer, added: "At CGI, we care about the whole person—the health and well-being of each of our 88,500 professionals, as well as their sense of belonging, desire for purposeful work, and ambitions to develop and grow. We call our professionals 'members' as 85% of them are CGI shareholders, emphasizing their vital role in helping us to build a company of which we all can be proud. Our investment in the whole person has led to consistently high member satisfaction scores, which, in turn, has led to high client satisfaction. Congratulations to our members around the world on whose behalf I am delighted to see our company recognized by Forbes."

Earlier this year, Forbes also recognized CGI as one of "World's Best Management Consulting Firms" and EcoVadis rated CGI among the top 1% of peer companies for its Sustainability Performance, including for ethics and labor and human rights practices. In addition, CGI has garnered a wide range of recognition across the regions in which it operates for achievements in workplace training, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), well-being, social responsibility and more.

For more information on CGI's culture and career opportunities, visit cgi.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 88,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is C$12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-named-one-of-the-worlds-best-employers-by-forbes-301653225.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/19/c2187.html

