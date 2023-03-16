CGI partners with NetApp to help clients accelerate data-intensive digital transformation in the cloud

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced a new global alliance partnership with NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP) focused on helping organizations across industry sectors unlock the full potential of hybrid and multi-cloud environments to drive flexibility, efficiencies and cost savings in the management of their applications and use of their data.



Through this new alliance, CGI and NetApp will provide clients with a single, consistent cloud environment, unified data services, and centralized management that supports full visibility of both on-premise and cloud-based systems and data.

"NetApp has been a CGI client for many years, so we are pleased to now expand our relationship to collaborate in helping clients accelerate their digitization agendas," said George Schindler, President and CEO, CGI. "As clients continue to navigate the current environment, we are well positioned together to help clients increase their operational efficiencies, modernize their environments and transform their data in preparation for the next business cycle."

An example of the joint CGI and NetApp end-to-end offerings is a Hybrid Cloud Managed Service, which leverages CGI's full-stack managed services and cloud factory, along with NetApp's automation, Keystone offering, and multi-cloud integration capabilities.

"NetApp and CGI are aligned through common values, mutual purpose, growth mindset and an unwavering commitment to our customers," says George Kurian, CEO, NetApp. "We are proud to have been selected as a Global Strategic Alliance Partner by CGI to be trusted advisors in expanding and accelerating business transformation, driving efficiencies, sustainability and creating success with top rated hybrid, multi-cloud solutions."

NetApp joins CGI's global partner network which helps the firm provide clients with access to a wide range of technical platforms and solutions in areas such as cloud, intelligent automation, and digital operations infrastructure. Working together, CGI and NetApp will help clients increase flexibility, while reducing operational complexity and risk, as they transition to the cloud. Clients will be able to leverage an optimal hybrid, multi-cloud platform that makes it easy to securely manage, access and analyze data.

CGI has been at the forefront of cloud transformation for more than a decade, offering clients across industries the capabilities of a global cloud practice with 7,000+ professionals, along with 12 innovation labs and 46 networked emerging technology teams. The company helps clients co-develop, implement and manage innovative cloud-based solutions at pace and scale, with the support of an end-to-end services portfolio. To learn more, visit cgi.com/cloud-it-modernization.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

