U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.50
    -44.75 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,457.00
    -35.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,785.25
    -329.25 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.70
    -13.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.74
    -0.52 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    -0.0340 (-1.89%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4400
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,976.57
    -1,676.16 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.60
    -32.87 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,227.94
    -305.66 (-1.11%)
     

CGI reports director election results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GIB

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live webcast.

All 16 directors proposed for election at the meeting were elected by shareholders on a vote by electronic ballot. The ballots cast and proxies received by CGI for the election of directors were as follows:


Votes for

Votes withheld


%

%

Alain Bouchard

99.52%

0.48%

George A. Cope

99.48%

0.52%

Paule Doré

93.75%

6.25%

Julie Godin

99.12%

0.88%

Serge Godin

99.04%

0.96%

André Imbeau

99.50%

0.50%

Gilles Labbé

99.42%

0.58%

Michael B. Pedersen

99.82%

0.18%

Stephen S. Poloz

99.81%

0.19%

Mary G. Powell

99.48%

0.52%

Alison C. Reed

99.81%

0.19%

Michael E. Roach

99.61%

0.39%

George D. Schindler

99.65%

0.35%

Kathy N. Waller

99.68%

0.32%

Joakim Westh

99.13%

0.87%

Frank Witter

99.63%

0.37%

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-reports-director-election-results-301474453.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c7473.html

Recommended Stories

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s user growth faltered in the latest quarter, the first stagnation in the social network’s history, stoking concern that Meta Platforms Inc.’s flagship product and core advertising moneymaker has plateaued after years of consistent gains.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveMeta Plunges

  • PayPal Plunges, Forced to Close 4.5 Million Accounts

    PayPal Holdings Inc.&nbsp;said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.

  • Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday after the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and Google's YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • Stocks: Capri rises, Match Group jumps, PayPal crashes, Gilead falls

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss four stocks they are looking at today.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • Qualcomm stock slips following strong earnings and outlook

    Qualcomm Inc. shares slipped in the extended session Wednesday as the chip maker's quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates, but certain business segments fell short of expectations.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

    The buybacks were a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt Meta stock, which fell to $250 Wednesday, was cheap in the $330s.

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some of the stocks we are watching.