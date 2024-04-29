Do CGI's (TSE:GIB.A) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CGI (TSE:GIB.A). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CGI with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is CGI Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years CGI grew its EPS by 16% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for CGI remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 9.3% to CA$14b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are CGI Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since CGI has a market capitalisation of CA$32b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at CA$205m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.6% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Does CGI Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, CGI is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Now, you could try to make up your mind on CGI by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

