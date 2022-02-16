CGM Market Scope and Opportunities until 2025: Patients and Caregivers give Mixed Reactions

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Scope and Opportunities 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

CGM business is moving faster than anticipated a few years ago. There are faster approvals by the U.S. FDA and CE marks and regulatory authorities from other parts of the world. The approvals are coming for not just CGM devices but additional developments such as iCGM, the use of third-party Web APIs, and integrated therapies for diabetes-associated diseases.

The next part of product developments will be seen is in developing better form factor, better hardware and software, better connectivity and use of Web APIs, real-time data transfer and analysis, and better user interfaces.

There will be an expansion in the market in terms of targeting Type 1 patients and Type 2 patients with Intensive Insulin Therapy (IIT). Expanding reimbursement coverage, adding products of different price points, adding e-commerce and pharmacy networks will be some of the key strategic growth points through 2025.

Scaling up manufacturing capacities near the market will get a priority now. Identifying raw material sources, technical staff, and sales staff in target regions will be a key need.

The focus of all present CGM manufacturers is more on the U.S. and European markets, however, going forward the focus will shift to other markets which will expand the scope and scale for the CGM business.

CGM devices require precision and the highest level of data accuracy.

Achieving the level of accuracy in glucose measurement acceptable to regulatory authorities from Europe and the U.S. FDA is a key milestone for CGMs. Recent approvals for integrated CGMs and third-party web APIs have built stakeholders' confidence in self-monitored diabetes care innovations and technologies.

Integrated CGMs can add other third-party devices that use dedicated readers or smartphone apps to transfer data to web APIs. It will lead to building a better glucose delivery mechanism for patients. Which in return will help in reducing the deaths or complications caused by irregularities in diabetes management. This will become a driving force for sales of CGMs worldwide and a reason to get insurance coverage.

Story continues

This report, 'Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Scope and Opportunities 2025' is focused on the developments taking place in CGM devices, web-APIs, and integrated product management for complete diabetes care treatment and management.

This report provides critical data on updated numbers of diabetes patients worldwide, especially those requiring chronic glucose administration. This helps plan a target customer base for marketing strategies, regional tactics, and other crucial marketing activities.

The nature of this report is exploratory. It means it provides information for marketing teams, product developments teams, investors, owners, CEOs, and other key decision-makers to look inside the business with an eagles' eye. This is a process to open up the view towards crucial business problems and clarify market realities.

This research includes a lot of data mining from secondary resources such as company financial reports, research papers, patents, social media posts, and comments. It also includes informal discussions with key business experts, business decision-makers, and other stakeholders from the industry. This critical information is further sanitized, turned into insights, and compiled in this report.

Research Findings

Approach to Diabetes Care is Shifting

Doctors Appreciate CGMs

Doctors see Challenges

Patients and Caregivers give Mixed Reactions

What is New in CGM?

Non-invasive CGM (NICGM)

Integrated CGM (iCGM) Systems

Analytics in this Report

Worldwide Statistics on Diabetic Patients

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes

Total Addressable Markets

Number of Diabetes Patients by Region 2021

Number of Patients with Type1 Diabetes by Region 2021

Number of Type 1 Diabetes in Children and Adolescents by Region 2021

Number of Type 1 Diabetes in Children and Adolescents in Key Countries 2021

New Cases of Children and adolescents with Type 1 diabetes per year by Region

Diabetes Statistics through 2025

CGM Market in 2021

CGM Markets 2022 - 2025

Role of a Diabetes Web API in CGM Sales 2022 Onwards

Glucose Delivery Scheduling

Diabetes Data Analytics

Hybrid closed-loop system

What will be the Big Transformation in CGM by 2025?

Advantages for Existing CGM Device Companies

Exclusivity of Sensor Technology

Evidence, Clinical Data, and Approvals from Authorities

Strong Market Leads and Brand value

Expected Market for CGM Devices in 2022

Market Projections for CGM Devices by Volume Through 2025

Companies Mentioned

Abbott

Alertgy

App Practice

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Dexcom

Ensa

Evidation

Garmin

International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

Medtronic

Nemura Medical Inc.

One Drop

Penn State University

Rimidi

Senseonics

Teladoc

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Tidepool

World Health Organization (WHO)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uttg4v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgm-market-scope-and-opportunities-until-2025-patients-and-caregivers-give-mixed-reactions-301483491.html

SOURCE Research and Markets