CGM Market Scope and Opportunities until 2025: Patients and Caregivers give Mixed Reactions

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Scope and Opportunities 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

CGM business is moving faster than anticipated a few years ago. There are faster approvals by the U.S. FDA and CE marks and regulatory authorities from other parts of the world. The approvals are coming for not just CGM devices but additional developments such as iCGM, the use of third-party Web APIs, and integrated therapies for diabetes-associated diseases.

The next part of product developments will be seen is in developing better form factor, better hardware and software, better connectivity and use of Web APIs, real-time data transfer and analysis, and better user interfaces.

There will be an expansion in the market in terms of targeting Type 1 patients and Type 2 patients with Intensive Insulin Therapy (IIT). Expanding reimbursement coverage, adding products of different price points, adding e-commerce and pharmacy networks will be some of the key strategic growth points through 2025.

Scaling up manufacturing capacities near the market will get a priority now. Identifying raw material sources, technical staff, and sales staff in target regions will be a key need.

The focus of all present CGM manufacturers is more on the U.S. and European markets, however, going forward the focus will shift to other markets which will expand the scope and scale for the CGM business.

CGM devices require precision and the highest level of data accuracy.

Achieving the level of accuracy in glucose measurement acceptable to regulatory authorities from Europe and the U.S. FDA is a key milestone for CGMs. Recent approvals for integrated CGMs and third-party web APIs have built stakeholders' confidence in self-monitored diabetes care innovations and technologies.

Integrated CGMs can add other third-party devices that use dedicated readers or smartphone apps to transfer data to web APIs. It will lead to building a better glucose delivery mechanism for patients. Which in return will help in reducing the deaths or complications caused by irregularities in diabetes management. This will become a driving force for sales of CGMs worldwide and a reason to get insurance coverage.

This report, 'Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Scope and Opportunities 2025' is focused on the developments taking place in CGM devices, web-APIs, and integrated product management for complete diabetes care treatment and management.

This report provides critical data on updated numbers of diabetes patients worldwide, especially those requiring chronic glucose administration. This helps plan a target customer base for marketing strategies, regional tactics, and other crucial marketing activities.

The nature of this report is exploratory. It means it provides information for marketing teams, product developments teams, investors, owners, CEOs, and other key decision-makers to look inside the business with an eagles' eye. This is a process to open up the view towards crucial business problems and clarify market realities.

This research includes a lot of data mining from secondary resources such as company financial reports, research papers, patents, social media posts, and comments. It also includes informal discussions with key business experts, business decision-makers, and other stakeholders from the industry. This critical information is further sanitized, turned into insights, and compiled in this report.

Research Findings

  • Approach to Diabetes Care is Shifting

  • Doctors Appreciate CGMs

  • Doctors see Challenges

  • Patients and Caregivers give Mixed Reactions

  • What is New in CGM?

  • Non-invasive CGM (NICGM)

  • Integrated CGM (iCGM) Systems

  • Analytics in this Report

Worldwide Statistics on Diabetic Patients

  • Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes

  • Total Addressable Markets

  • Number of Diabetes Patients by Region 2021

  • Number of Patients with Type1 Diabetes by Region 2021

  • Number of Type 1 Diabetes in Children and Adolescents by Region 2021

  • Number of Type 1 Diabetes in Children and Adolescents in Key Countries 2021

  • New Cases of Children and adolescents with Type 1 diabetes per year by Region

  • Diabetes Statistics through 2025

CGM Market in 2021

CGM Markets 2022 - 2025

  • Role of a Diabetes Web API in CGM Sales 2022 Onwards

  • Glucose Delivery Scheduling

  • Diabetes Data Analytics

  • Hybrid closed-loop system

  • What will be the Big Transformation in CGM by 2025?

  • Advantages for Existing CGM Device Companies

  • Exclusivity of Sensor Technology

  • Evidence, Clinical Data, and Approvals from Authorities

  • Strong Market Leads and Brand value

  • Expected Market for CGM Devices in 2022

  • Market Projections for CGM Devices by Volume Through 2025

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott

  • Alertgy

  • App Practice

  • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

  • Dexcom

  • Ensa

  • Evidation

  • Garmin

  • International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

  • Medtronic

  • Nemura Medical Inc.

  • One Drop

  • Penn State University

  • Rimidi

  • Senseonics

  • Teladoc

  • The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

  • Tidepool

  • World Health Organization (WHO)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uttg4v

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgm-market-scope-and-opportunities-until-2025-patients-and-caregivers-give-mixed-reactions-301483491.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

