cGMP Regulatory Inspections Webinar: Key Areas of How ICH Q7 was Established - Through the Eyes of FDA, EMA and PMDA

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "cGMP Regulatory Inspections - Through the Eyes of FDA, EMA and PMDA Webinar" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This webinar will cover the key areas of how ICH Q7 was established, it's goals and objectives, expectations of the healthcare authorities involved and practical differences that you will experience in a GMP inspection of a facility by FDA, an EU Competent Authority or PMDA..

GMP-compliance is a must for manufacturers of finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) according to the different national legislations. The related GMP rules are typically valid for one country based upon the anchoring in the respective national laws.

However, at the same time the GMP rules are more or less internationally harmonized such as e.g. the ICH Q7 Guidelines representing the "Good Manufacturing Practice Guide for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients" being adopted by the regulatory bodies of the European Union (EU), Japan and USA.

Why Should You Attend

It has often been stated that "FDA inspects for compliance; European inspectors inspect for adequate science". Yet GMPs have been enshrined into law for many countries and a drug/biologic/medical device manufacturer should have a reasonable expectation of all inspections being the same.

ICH Q7 was established by US / EU and Japan to harmonize inspections in their respective countries. After this event, you will be fully prepared for cGMP regulatory inspections in those countries.

Who Should Attend:

  • Manufacturing

  • Quality Control

  • Quality Assurance

  • Senior Management

  • Project Managers

  • Qualified Persons (QPs)

  • Regulatory Compliance

  • CMC Personnel

  • Packaging Experts

  • Auditors and Staff

  • IT Subject Matter Experts

Agenda

Session 1:

U.S., EU and Japan GMPs - Status of Harmonization& Future Trends

  • Current status of harmonization of GMP requirements

  • Future Trends

Where Inconsistencies Become a Problem: WHO, ICH, Countries

  • Discrepancies in global expectations

  • Alignment issues

Key Chapter Reviews

  • ICH GMP organization

  • Category reviews

Compliance with ICH Guidelines for GMPs

  • Understanding and Insight into Healthcare Authority expectations

  • How GMP requirements/inspections can differ with a single ICH Standard

  • How regulators (from 3 regions) will assess/enforce compliance with Q7

Session 2:

APIs

  • Auditing API facilities

  • Typical audit agenda

  • ICH Area differences

Finished Products

  • Auditing finished product facilities

  • Typical audit agenda

  • ICH Area differences

Excipients

Sterile products

Biologics

Clinical Packaging

Session 3:

Area GMP Inspections

  • Differences on how GMP inspections are conducted

  • Areas of GMP inspection focus by area

  • Modifying your self-inspection systems to customized area concerns

Outsourcing Management Regional Perspective on:

  • Contract manufacturing

  • Contract packaging.

  • 3rd Party Contract testing

Auditing Your Facilities for Global Considerations

  • Importance of pre-audits to regional GMP focus.

  • How to focus your internal audits to a US, EU and Japan compliance system.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m602l0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


