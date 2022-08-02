CGS-CIMB Chooses SS&C to Power New Wealth Management Business

Leading South East Asia financial service provider selects SS&C's Global Wealth Platform

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that CGS-CIMB has chosen SS&C's Global Wealth Platform (GWP) stack to provide end-to-end capabilities and SS&C's Vision FI to provide reporting and client statements for its new wealth management venture.

CGS-CIMB is Asia's leading securities broker providing integrated financial services to more than 2,600 institutional clients and 400,000 retail clients. CGS-CIMB selected SS&C for its front, middle and back-office wealth management capabilities and the breadth of solutions available to support its long-term requirements for their newly formed business.

"SS&C's commitment to the Asian market, deep expertise in the wealth management space and end-to-end capabilities to support wealth firms in APAC and globally gave us the confidence to partner with them for our new business venture," said Alan Inn, Group Head of Retail Wealth Management. "Through the GWP platform, our clients will benefit from consolidated statements with a single view of assets holdings, faster onboarding and exceptional advisory services."

CGS-CIMB has rolled out GWP to service its clients requiring discretionary portfolio management in Singapore and Malaysia. GWP, along with SS&C's reconciliation and client reporting solutions, offers the firm a proven means to quickly get its new business venture up and running. In addition, the platform supports multi-country deployment, scalability and support across wealth advisory and wealth management activities, including modelling, trading, discretionary portfolio management, client statements, and more.

"We are pleased to help CGS-CIMB launch and support its new wealth management and managed investment services venture," said Eric Rocks, V.P. and Managing Director, SS&C Technologies. "GWP provides the capabilities needed to simplify wealth management operations and will deliver a great experience for all CGS-CIMB's users and clients."

About CGS-CIMB

CGS-CIMB Group ("CGS-CIMB") is one of the leading integrated financial service providers in Asia. It is a joint venture between China Galaxy International Financial Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Galaxy Securities Co. Ltd., and CIMB Group Sdn Bhd.

Through a network of local offices, branches and strategic partners, CGS-CIMB has a global presence in over 20 countries, providing a truly Asian perspective. The firm is well positioned as Asia's leading financial gateway with a core focus on well-researched and in-depth analysis on financial products.

For more information on CGS-CIMB, visit https://www.cgs-cimb.com/en/home

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

