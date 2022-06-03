CGS-CIMB Securities Snags Four FinanceAsia 2022 Awards

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For three consecutive years, CGS-CIMB Securities' has been recognised as the best broker in Singapore and Malaysia by FinanceAsia.

Moreover, the group has won two newly introduced awards for 2022: The Biggest Social Impact (International) and Most Innovative Use of Technology Awards for its Thailand branch. This is the first time in the organisation's history that the group has been awarded with four awards by FinanceAsia. As the No. 1 broker in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as the leading broker in ASEAN, CGS-CIMB has solidified its position as an industry leader.

In 2021, CGS-CIMB Securities has stepped up its group-wide efforts to focus on its Vision 25 Strategy, a five-year plan that outlines high-growth opportunities, particularly in the areas of customer-centricity, Millennial and Women's segments, as well as Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Harnessing the company's experienced financial professionals and an array of digital solutions, CGS-CIMB Securities aims to empower clients and the community to make informed decisions about their finances for a sustainable future.

Says CGS-CIMB Group Chief Executive Officer, Carol Fong: "We are honoured that FinanceAsia has once again recognised us as the Best Broker in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as the Most Innovative Use of Technology and Largest Social Impact Awards. The new awards have further strengthened our group's position as Asia's leading and trusted brokerage house, which is also aligned with our organisation's goal."

About CGS-CIMB Securities

CGS-CIMB Securities (CGS-CIMB) is one of the leading integrated financial service providers in Asia. It is a joint venture between China Galaxy International Financial Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Galaxy Securities Co. Ltd., and CIMB Group Sdn. Bhd.

Through a network of local offices, branches and strategic partners, we have direct global presence in over 20 countries and territories, providing a truly Asian perspective. We are well-positioned as Asia's leading financial gateway with a core focus on deep-dive research and in-depth analysis on equities and financial products.

We are a customer-centric firm and focus on value creation for clients, offering a suite of investment and financial solutions for retail and institutional clients. Our businesses include retail broking, institutional equities, derivatives, prime services, equities research, wealth management and online broking.

Backed by an award-winning research team, we have one of the most comprehensive research coverage of over 1,000 stocks. Our strong research capabilities form the backbone of our product and service offerings, connecting clients to opportunities.

