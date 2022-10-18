U.S. markets close in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,717.76
    +39.81 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,544.48
    +358.66 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,784.98
    +109.17 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.54
    +27.79 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    -2.70 (-3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.90
    -6.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9860
    -0.0290 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1450
    +0.1890 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,444.62
    -50.52 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.83
    -3.88 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,955.89
    +35.65 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

CGT Staffing Partners with Clients to Minimize Hiring Costs

·1 min read

CGT Staffing empowers clients to control their hiring costs in order to drive consistent growth and sustainability.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses continue to manage a tumultuous hiring market, cost management continues to be of paramount importance of organizations of every size. The impact of massive inflation, economic uncertainty, and new behavioral trends within a shrinking talent pool has necessarily threatened many businesses' ability to keep hiring costs in check. Failure to meet such a challenge with a mindful and systematic approach to hiring can render a business and its workforce vulnerable.

(PRNewsfoto/CGT Staffing)
(PRNewsfoto/CGT Staffing)

"Ultimately, we're in the business of saving our partners time and money," said Bill Welge, President and CEO of CGT Staffing. "That goes for our candidates and client partners alike. It takes time for a qualified candidate to find a best fit; it takes significant outlay for an organization to identify those individuals best suited to their company's unique dynamic and culture. Neither is an easy prospect. It's our job to make it a seamless as possible – it's how we measure success, and rightly so."

As businesses continue to grow more competitive in their hiring practices, the financial implications of acquiring and onboarding new talent has grown increasingly complex. A dearth of applicants, competing employers, unprecedented market shifts, and tighter timelines often result in inefficiencies that are a significant waste of resources for any company. CGT Staffing takes pride in reducing timelines and expenses for organizations of every scale and industry, from identification and qualification of talent to delays resulting from onboarding and payroll processes, and the cost of maintaining an internal recruiting team and the software, platforms, and that such an office often necessitates.

"Simply put, we are successful when our partners are successful," said Welge. "Our managed services and our staffing experience enable us to deliver a velocity of qualified professionals that might otherwise be unavailable to many organizations. We want our clients to lean on our industry knowledge – there's no greater compliment than trust earned through validation."

About CGT Staffing:

Founded in 2009, CGT Staffing is a national full-service staffing firm based in greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

Media Contact:  
Harton Semple
438 Division Street, Sewickley, PA 15143
(800) 813-4595
media@cgtstaffing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgt-staffing-partners-with-clients-to-minimize-hiring-costs-301650558.html

SOURCE CGT Staffing

Recommended Stories

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings: How to Avoid That Fate

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New Study: Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl

    Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV's quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe's largest technology company is working through a 33 billion euro ($32.5 billion) order backlog that stretches into 2024. ASML, which sources fewer than 25% of parts in the United States for its lithography systems - $160 million machines used to create the circuitry of chips - has said it is still assessing the impact of U.S. measures imposed earlier this month to cut off China from certain chip supplies.

  • Exxon Completes Russia Exit, Says Operation Was Expropriated

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. completed its exit from Russia, calling the departure an “expropriation” of its main Russian operation and potentially setting up a future legal challenge. “With two decrees, the Russian government has unilaterally terminated our interests in Sakhalin-1 and the project has been transferred to a Russian operator,” an Exxon spokesperson said in a statement. “We have safely exited Russia following the expropriation.”READ: Aug, 30 Exxon Prepares for Lawsuit as Putin

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Want to get richer? You may need to stop looking at saving money like this, and start viewing it like this instead

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Despite many high-yield savings accounts paying more than they have in over a decade — see the highest savings rates you may get now here — most Americans are under-saved. More than half (56%) of Americans couldn’t cover an unexpected $1,000 expenses with their savings, according to a survey from Bankrate.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Ternium

    Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Ternium have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Iron Giant Vale Beats Output Estimate in New Blow to Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s No. 2 iron ore producer, churned out more of the steelmaking ingredient than expected last quarter to add further pressure to prices that have been battered by recession fears.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hit

  • Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’

    Walmart's Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.

  • Average American HSA Balance By Age

    Health Savings Accounts or HSAs help offset your out-of-pocket healthcare costs when you have a high deductible health plan (HDHP). Because of all the tax advantages that come with the account, it's a great strategy to save for medical expenses … Continue reading → The post Average HSA Balance By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China