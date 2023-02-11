U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3800
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,718.97
    -34.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

CGTN: 65 years on, opening a new era for the China-Cambodia community with a shared future

·4 min read

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen, who is also the old friend and good friend of the Chinese people, paid a three-day official visit to China after the Chinese New Year.

From February 9 to 11, apart from meeting with Chinese leaders, Hun Sen attended the launching ceremony of the China-Cambodia Friendship Year and the opening ceremony of the China-Cambodia business, investment and tourism forum and witnessed the signing of a series of cooperation documents, covering fields including diplomacy, economy and trade, development cooperation, agricultural products, infrastructure and media.

On the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Cambodia are ready to further bilateral cooperation through "one position, six-way cooperation and two corridors," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong told China Media Group (CMG) on Friday.

One position

China and Cambodia on Saturday issued a joint statement on building a China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, a key consensus the two sides reached during Hun Sun's visit.

The statement read "no matter how the international landscape may evolve, China and Cambodia will unswervingly deepen their iron-clad friendship, carry out mutually beneficial and win-win practical cooperation and promote the building of a community with a shared future."

This echoed the Chinese president's call during his meeting with Hun Sen, as Xi Jinping stressed China is ready to share opportunities, seek cooperation, and promote development with Cambodia and urged efforts to building a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era for bringing more benefits to the two peoples and contributing more positive energy to regional peace, stability and development.

For his part, Hun Sen said he wants to send a clear message through his visit three years ago and the current visit that the Cambodian people will always stand firmly with the Chinese people. He vowed to push for more achievements of the Cambodia-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and jointly build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

Six-way cooperation

During Hun Sun's visit, the two sides also reached a consensus on the China-Cambodia "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework.

As the Chinese president noted, the two sides could build a cooperation framework in politics, production capacity, agriculture, energy, security, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Hun Sen fully agreed with China's proposal of the cooperation framework.

The cooperation framework is written into the joint statement with detailed cooperation plans for the six major areas.

Thus, the two sides have already taken practical actions in some areas. The China-Cambodia business, investment and tourism forum, which Hun Sun attended, attracted some 300 government and business representatives from the two countries.

The forum aims to provide the latest information on the two sides' policies on trade, investment and tourism, and serve as a platform to discuss, exchange experiences and connect with potential business partners to foster cooperation.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, China has continued to be Cambodia's largest trading partner for 11 consecutive years with bilateral trade volume hitting a record high again in 2022, expanding 17.5 percent year on year to $16.02 billion.

Cambodia has also pinned high hopes for its tourism recovery after Chinese tourists gradually returned to the Southeast Asian nation. China was the largest source of foreign tourists to Cambodia in the pre-pandemic era.

According to Cambodia's Tourism Minister Thong Khon, his country received 25,000 Chinese tourists in January and will try to attract between 800,000 and one million Chinese tourists in 2023.

Two corridors

As highlighted in the joint statement, the two countries also agreed to focus on the building of two corridors: the industrial development corridor centered on Sihanoukville Province and the fish-rice corridor in the Tonle Sap Lake area.

To build an industrial development corridor, China will encourage more Chinese firms to invest in Cambodia and facilitate the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone (SSEZ), Xi told Hun Sen.

The 11-square-km SSEZ currently houses approximately 170 factories across the world with a total investment of more than $1.3 billion, creating around 30,000 jobs.

As Xi urged efforts to carry out agricultural cooperation near lakes, the two countries agreed to jointly build the fish-rice corridor with a multi-dimensional, composite and efficient modern agricultural system.

According to a report released by the Cambodian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, China is one of the key importers of Cambodia's agricultural produce in 2022. About 689,702 tonnes of Cambodian agricultural products had been shipped to China during the January-November period in 2022.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-02-11/A-new-era-for-the-China-Cambodia-community-with-a-shared-future-1hleq3RGKha/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-65-years-on-opening-a-new-era-for-the-china-cambodia-community-with-a-shared-future-301744650.html

SOURCE CGTN

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/11/c4949.html

Recommended Stories

  • Monzo tracks staff screen time with slackers called out in meetings

    Monzo is monitoring how long employees are glued to their screens and rebuking staff if they fall below target times, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Russians have a plan to destroy Moldova, and Ukraine has uncovered it, says Zelensky

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy Moldova, and Moldovan intelligence confirmed the claim. Speaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelensky said he recently told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the alleged scheme. “I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence,” Zelensky said through a translator.

  • IRS warns taxpayers to hold off filing returns in 20 states as it checks if it can tax special refunds

    Taxpayers in more than 20 states are asked to wait to file 2022 returns until the IRS issues guidance, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate.

  • IRS tells 21 states how to handle last year's special payments

    Taxpayers in 21 states faced confusion on how to handle money they received in special state refunds or payments in 2022. The IRS finally has answers.

  • Quake Latest: Rescue Ops Resume, Luxury Home Builder Arrested

    (Bloomberg) -- Austria resumed rescue operations in Turkey on Saturday hours after suspending them, citing security concerns in the aftermath of this week’s devastating earthquakes. The death toll in Turkey and Syria has risen above 27,000 people. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsTrump Lawyer in Mar-a-Lago Search Appeared Before Grand JuryClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Rally the Pros Never Believed InClusters of Eye Drop-Linked Infections Foun

  • The latest jobs report was red-hot, but ominous LinkedIn data tells a different story about the economy

    “Companies have started to tighten their belts and take a more judicious approach to recruiting,” Rand Ghayad, head of economics at LinkedIn, says.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Stuff your plan, man

    Biden has a lot of ideas for the next two years of his presidency. What he lacks are voters who care.

  • Ford Plans to Build EV Battery Plant in Michigan With Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. plan to build a battery plant in Michigan, according to people familiar with the matter, capping a monthslong search that became mired in geopolitical tensions between the US and China.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsTrump Lawyer in Mar-a-Lago Search Appeared Before Grand JuryClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Rally the Pros Never Believed InClusters of Eye Drop-Linked Inf

  • Ukraine Latest: Zaluzhnyi, US’ Milley Discuss Latest Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia launched its biggest barrage of missile attacks against Ukraine so far this year, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy completed a visit to European capitals, where he sought more weapons to fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsTrump Lawyer in Mar-a-Lago Search Appeared Before Grand JuryClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Rally the Pros Never Believed InClusters of Eye Drop-Linked Infection

  • Moldovan government collapses as pro-Western prime minister resigns

    Gavrilita told a news conference that the "time has come for me to announce my resignation" and said no one expected her government, elected in the summer of 2021, "would have to manage so many crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine."

  • IRS finally provides late guidance on state stimulus checks

    Most taxpayers in 21 states that sent out stimulus checks or tax rebates in 2022 don’t need to pay federal taxes on those payments.

  • Chevron agrees to sell Myanmar assets and will exit country

    U.S. oil major Chevron Corp on Friday said it had agreed to sell its assets in Myanmar to Canadian company MTI, in a deal that allows it to leave the Asian country. The agreement comes one year after Chevron and other oil companies decided to leave Myanmar following a military coup in 2021. Chevron has condemned human rights abuses in the country.

  • Chinese Balloon Carried Antennas, Other Equipment to Gather Intelligence, U.S. Says

    The Biden administration is preparing to take action against China’s surveillance program, a senior State Department official said. FBI agents examined material recovered from the Chinese balloon.

  • Ford to announce $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan, sources say

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is set to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. Ford is expected to own and operate the plant with Chinese battery company China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as a technology partner to help develop the batteries, sources said. Ford declined to confirm the plans.

  • IRS says it won't tax California's Middle Class Tax Refund

    In guidance late Friday afternoon, the IRS said California's Middle Class Tax Refund and similar payments in other states would not be subject to federal taxes.

  • Putin Meets India's National Security Advisor As Ukraine Pushes For Sanctions Against New Delhi

    India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, What Happened: The Indian embassy in Russia said both sides agreed to work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership. "NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," The Indian embass

  • IRS says people in most states who got inflation-relief payments don’t have to report it on their taxes

    The IRS is not going to tax payments from most of the states that cut checks to residents last year in order to help them defray rising living costs.

  • How much would America’s richest people pay under Biden’s billionaire tax? It’s complicated

    Elon Musk and Bill Gates could owe billions under the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax. But how that tax would play out depends on several factors.

  • Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton made no admission of wrongdoing to accusations of bribery and abuse of office, which he has denied for years and called politically motivated. Both sides signed a mediated agreement that was filed in the Texas Supreme Court and will be followed by a longer, formalized settlement.

  • U.S. Blacklists Chinese Companies It Links to Balloon Program

    The move is in retaliation for the suspected spy balloon that traversed the U.S. and follows pledges by the Biden administration to further restrict Western technology that Beijing could use to advance its military and economic might.