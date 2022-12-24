U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.74 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.85 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    +1.86 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8720
    +0.5200 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,842.37
    -11.98 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.21
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

CGTN: Annual Central Economic Work Conference guides economy through difficult times

·4 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Battered by domestic challenges and disruptive external headwinds, the Chinese economy has coped with a tough 2022 with a GDP growth rate of three percent in the first three quarters.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing from December 15 to 16 as Chinese leaders decided on the priorities for the economic work in 2023.

Delivering an important speech at the conference, Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed the country's economic work in 2022, analyzed the current economic situation and arranged next year's economic work.

Currently, the foundation of economic recovery is not yet stabilized, and China is still facing three-fold pressure on contracting demand, supply shocks and weak expectations, the meeting pointed out in a statement.

"However, we should see that our economy has strong resilience, great potential and robust vitality," the meeting noted, calling for firm confidence in economic work and vowing major efforts to ensure high-quality, reasonable growth.

Ensuring stability a priority

The meeting demanded making economic stability a top priority and pursuing steady progress while ensuring economic stability for the next year.

For an economy of China's size, it is vital to maintain a stable economic performance. Efforts will be made to stabilize growth, employment and prices so that major economic indicators will stay within an appropriate range, the meeting stressed.

The meeting also noted better coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, urging efforts to optimize epidemic response based on time and situation, and focus on the elderly and those with underlying diseases.

Mentioning the country has rolled out a policy mix to sustain economic growth earlier this year, Zhang Junwei, a research fellow of the Development Research Center of the State Council, believes the country will devote greater efforts to stabilizing growth, employment and prices.

The meeting further highlighted the determination of the Chinese leaders to regard the issue of restoring economic aggregates balance as the primary task of the current economic operation.

Domestic demand expansion

The country will focus on boosting domestic demand next year by prioritizing the recovery and expansion of consumption, increasing urban and rural personal income through multiple channels and encouraging more private capital to participate in the construction of key national projects, said the meeting.

The potential of the domestic market will also be fully tapped so that domestic demand can play a stronger role in driving economic growth, the meeting said, vowing support for organic demand and upgrading needs on housing as well as support for the private sector and digital economy platforms.

China has released a guideline on expanding domestic demand and fostering a sound domestic demand system to promote its long-term development.

Efforts will be made to facilitate consumption on all fronts and accelerate the upgrading of consumption quality, optimize the investment structure and expand the scope of investment, while promoting the coordinated development of urban and rural areas to release the potential of domestic demand, according to the guideline.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China's November retail sales sank by 5.9 percent year on year, showing a decline trend in domestic demand.

Cai Tongjuan, a researcher at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies under Renmin University of China stressed that the construction of a resilient domestic market is very critical. "Without demand, the domestic market is the water without a source."

In terms of increasing personal income, Cai stressed it is important to avoid talking about consumption in isolation from income. She added residents' income has declined with their consumption demand in a short after three years of fighting the epidemic, and only by effectively raising residents' disposable income can consumption be effectively promoted.

High-quality development

The two-day tone-setting conference also emphasized on pursing high-quality development.

Apart from better coordinating epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, the meeting said stronger coordination should also be achieved. This should happen between qualitative and quantitative growth, between supply-side structural reform and domestic demand expansion, and between economic policies and other policies, the meeting said.

To foster a new development paradigm, the endogenous dynamics and reliability of domestic circulation should be strengthened, while the quality of international circulation should be elevated.

The meeting also stressed the need to handle current work well and at the same time take future development into consideration.

The key to measuring economic development is whether economic growth can bring more absolute and higher quality development, Chen Wenling, chief economist of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, pointed out.

Wang Jun, director of the China Chief Economists Forum, said the deployment of the Central Economic Work Conference continues to put "quality" in front of "quantity," which means grasping the quality of the economy is the main direction of the future.

Link:https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-16/China-holds-key-economic-meeting-to-plan-for-2023-1fOwyYJjt5u/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-annual-central-economic-work-conference-guides-economy-through-difficult-times-301709850.html

SOURCE CGTN

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/24/c1599.html

Recommended Stories

  • With 52% institutional ownership, IOG plc (LON:IOG) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    A look at the shareholders of IOG plc ( LON:IOG ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds...

  • Meteorologist warns of 'travel nightmare' from 'bitter blast of arctic air'

    AccuWeather’s Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the ‘once in a generation’ winter storm will impact holiday travelers and airlines throughout central and eastern parts of the U.S.

  • Associated British Foods plc's (LON:ABF) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

    Associated British Foods' (LON:ABF) stock is up by a considerable 23% over the past three months. However, we decided...

  • Luceco plc's (LON:LUCE) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

    Most readers would already be aware that Luceco's (LON:LUCE) stock increased significantly by 9.6% over the past month...

  • Mark Lane: Cold, travel, cards … all-in after scaled-back holidays

    After two years of holidays diminished by COVID, some of us are making up for lost time this Christmas. And a cold front brings the right atmospherics

  • Recreational marijuana shop to open in Franklin in first half of new year

    The Franklin store will open in a strip mall on Elizabeth Avenue.

  • Golden Knights rally to beat Blues 5-4 in shootout

    Michael Amadio's stay in the Vegas Golden Knights' top line will end once Jack Eichel returns from a lower-body injury. After overtime, Stephenson evened the shooutout and Stone sent in the winning shot.

  • Here's what's in the new $53B retirement bill now headed to President Biden's desk

    Nestled inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill is a suite of significant reforms to the private retirement system.

  • Donald Trump is America's poorest billionaire

    Former President Donald Trump loses vast amounts of money. Yet he lives a gilded lifestyle and never runs short of the cash needed to pay lawyers perpetually defending him against charges large and small. How does he do it? We're gradually finding out.

  • These 23 companies got $50 billion in tax breaks due to a Trump tax law

    According to a recent report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, 23 companies saved a combined $50 billion through these tax breaks from 2018-2021.

  • The 401(k) and IRA Changes to Consider After Congress Revised Many Retirement Laws

    Americans will need to rethink how they save after Congress passed a series of laws that stand to overhaul parts of the country’s retirement saving system. The retirement overhaul is part of a larger bill passed by Congress just before the holidays. It includes dozens of retirement policy changes that go into effect over the next decade.

  • Far Right Turns on ‘Faker’ & ‘Liar’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Joe Raedle/GettyThe far right is out to destroy one of their own.Over the past week, far-right pundits have begun lining up to take shots at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as the congresswoman reportedly vacationed in Costa Rica.As for why fellow extremists are upset? That’s three-fold—and it involves Greene’s vocal support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker of the House, her public spat with onetime friend Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and the finalization of her divorce.“MTG want

  • US Inflation Continues to Ease, But Wages Will Keep Fed on Alert

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation continued to ease into the end of 2022 and expectations of future increases dropped, reinforcing hopes that the worst bout of price pressures in a generation has finally passed.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayAlameda’s Former CEO Ellison Said She, Bankman-Fried Misled FTX LendersEastern US Power Grid Orders Cuts Amid System-Wide EmergencyChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 M

  • TSMC in talks with suppliers over first European plant - FT

    TSMC is sending a team of senior executives to Germany early next year to discuss the level of government support and the capacity of the local supply chain to meet the prospective plant's needs, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. TSMC said in a statement responding to the report: "We do not rule out any possibility but there is no concrete plan at this time". "In that sense, Saxony supports these companies with the aim of further strengthening Silicon Saxony as a high-tech location," the state government said.

  • 25 Richest Countries in the World

    In this article we take a look at the 25 richest countries in the world. To see the top 5 countries in this list go to 5 Richest Countries in the World. Global wealth has been a topic of interest for economists and social scientists for centuries now. Humanity has come a long way over […]

  • Trump's Billionaire Neighbor Warned The Economy Was In An 'Omnibubble,' He Was Right

    According to Jeff Greene, who turned a $50 million investment into $500 million in 2008 by purchasing credit default swaps on bonds backed by subprime mortgages as the housing bubble burst, the economy is currently experiencing a new asset bubble, including those in crypto, SPACs, overvalued tech stocks, and real estate. Besides his successful track record as a savvy investor, Greene is also known for his spats with Donald Trump. Green lives near Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida and is a fellow

  • Donald Trump’s 2015-2019 Tax Returns Remain Under Audit, While IRS Finished Two for Biden

    WASHINGTON—The Internal Revenue Service has completed two audits of President Biden’s tax returns since he took office in 2021, but records released this week show it has not finished any audits of Donald Trump from his time in the White House, prompting Democrats to call for mandating annual scrutiny and disclosure of presidential tax filings. For tax year 2020, the IRS determined that Mr. Biden and his wife, Jill, were owed an additional refund, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump’s tax returns from 2015 through 2019 remain under audit and some years before that remain unresolved, according to an IRS letter released by the House Ways and Means Committee this week.

  • How Working After Age 70 Can Increase Your Benefits

    Working after age 70 could increase your Social Security benefits, if you're earning a high salary or didn't have a robust earnings history in your younger years. Let's break down how you can increase your benefits and how it can … Continue reading → The post Could Working After Age 70 Increase Social Security? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help

    Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday morning that he’s reached an agreement with colleagues on amendments to the 4,155-page omnibus so the Senate can pass the bill later in the day and give the House a chance to act Friday. And it looks like his savior may be independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.),…

  • President Zelensky criticised for informal clothing worn to meet President Biden - but there's a reason behind it

    There's an important reason the leader of Ukraine didn't wear a suit.