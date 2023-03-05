U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,045.64
    +64.29 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,390.97
    +387.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.01
    +226.02 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.26
    +25.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +1.69 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +22.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.48 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0102 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8310
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,413.12
    +44.95 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

CGTN: Building strong synergy, China advances new modernization drive with confidence

·4 min read

BEIJING, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a spring in his step after an uptick in tourists to his region, Wu Guoping, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) from Jiangsu Province, attended the opening meeting of the annual session of China's top legislature in Beijing on Sunday.

According to Wu, the number of visitors at Wuxi City's Nianhua Bay in Jiangsu exceeded 210,000 in the first two months of this year, the highest for the same period since 2019.

Similar rebounds are happening everywhere in China as the country begins the first year of its march toward modernization, echoing Xi Jinping's remarks that "the start is crucial to the overall situation and decisive to the future."

Xi attended the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC on Sunday morning in Beijing. A government work report submitted to the session for deliberation reviewed the country's progress in 2022 and revealed China's main targets for development in 2023.

Building consensus with democracy

The work report noted that the people have expressed views and suggestions which deserve full attention and urged efforts to live up to the people's trust.

During the Two Sessions, nearly 3,000 national legislators and around 2,000 political advisors bring with them people's expectations for a better life as well as issues of public concern, so that the will of the 1.4 billion Chinese people is incorporated into the top-level design of national development.

This is a vivid practice of the whole-process people's democracy in China, which has been underscored as an essential requirement of Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping.

In the past decade, Xi has participated in deliberation with lawmakers or political advisors 53 times at the annual Two Sessions, having listened to opinions and suggestions of over 400 NPC deputies and CPPCC members.

Consolidating confidence

The government work report stressed that "the past five years for China have been truly momentous and remarkable," saying the country has met numerous tests, including accelerated changes on the international landscape, the COVID-19 pandemic and a domestic economic slowdown, and made major achievements in economic and social development, including winning the critical battle against poverty and finishing building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Calling for the stage to be set for building a modern socialist country in all respects, the report listed the main targets for development in 2023, including a GDP growth of around five percent, an increase of the consumer price index of around three percent and a deficit-to-GDP ratio of three percent.

The Two Sessions forges a synergy among the Chinese people and firms up their confidence in overcoming difficulties in achieving development goals in 2023 and advancing Chinese modernization, according to experts.

"China is striving to secure stable economic growth this year, so the Two Sessions are of special significance in boosting confidence and gathering strength," said Yang Hui, a national political advisor.

Opportunities for the world

As the Chinese modernization blueprint is fleshed out with specific targets to strive for at this year's Two Sessions, how China will create new opportunities for the world through its own development has captured global attention.

The government work report told the world that "China's economy is staging a steady recovery and demonstrating vast potential and momentum for further growth," as the country's consumer demand, market distribution, industrial production and business expectations have all markedly improved.

It announced that China will intensify efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment. "With a vast and open market, China is sure to provide even greater business opportunities for foreign companies in China."

According to a recent report released by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China, more than 90 percent of the participating companies selected China as one of the most important investment destinations.

The International Monetary Fund raised the estimate for China's growth to 5.2 percent in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

Recently, many world leaders have visited China to explore cooperation opportunities. On Wednesday, Xi told Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that China's high-quality development and modernization process will bring new opportunities to other countries.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-03-05/China-advances-new-modernization-drive-with-confidence-synergy-1hVgAUvAa4g/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-building-strong-synergy-china-advances-new-modernization-drive-with-confidence-301762811.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • The West must prepare for the imminent collapse of Putin’s Russia

    Demand for its oil and gas has been choked off. Sanctions are finally starting to bite. The costs of a war that the Kremlin expected to be over in a matter of weeks are escalating wildly out of control, and the state is increasingly having to rely on borrowing to keep going.

  • US Jobs Report and Powell Testimony Take Center Stage

    (Bloomberg) -- US job growth probably moderated last month after a blistering January pace, while the unemployment rate likely held at a 53-year low, illustrating a labor market that’s proved mostly impervious to the Federal Reserve’s massive interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunRussia Is Getting Around Sanctions

  • China Markets Set for Weak Showing as Growth Target Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese markets may come under pressure again on concerns that authorities will withhold stimulus after unveiling a conservative economic growth target that is below many investors’ expectations. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunRussia Is Getting Around Sanctions to Secure Supply of Key Chips for WarChina’s Modest

  • How Biden May Try to Shore Up Medicare

    The White House is set to release President Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2024 next Thursday. The president has previewed some broad points, saying that the plan will reduce deficits by $2 trillion over 10 years and that it would do so in part by raising taxes on the wealthy and large corporations. Biden also has said that his plan will extend the solvency of the Medicare Trust Fund “by at least two decades.” Some other details of Biden’s plan are likely to come out ahead of the offici

  • The U.S. housing market just took another hit

    This week's seasonally adjusted Mortgage Purchase Application Index came in at the lowest level since 1995.

  • Is Social Security income taxable by the IRS? Here's what you might owe on your benefits

    How is social security taxed in 2023? Here are the rules used to calculate how much you might owe on your benefits.

  • HS2 at risk of delay as costs surge

    The launch of HS2 risks being delayed as officials scramble to limit an increase in costs, the project’s chief executive has said.

  • Inside the Chinese war machine plotting to transform Putin’s invasion

    As Ukraine faces down a Russian offensive - and lays the groundwork for an expected fightback of its own in spring - focus is once again turning to whether either side has the capability for a decisive breakthrough.

  • Biden has big plans for 'semiconductor clusters' — will companies play along?

    Some industry voices have been grumbling about the many restrictions on the money earmarked for the plans.

  • Fox News is fighting an uphill legal battle over its 2020 election coverage and even founder Rupert Murdoch distances himself from the denialism

    Fox News' latest legal fight may have already been undermined by the company's own star employees.

  • Everyone is predicting a recession – but I just don’t buy it

    In the early 1990s, having claimed to have spotted “the green shoots of recovery”, Norman Lamont was widely derided. But it turned out he was right.

  • US Expands Crackdown On China With Export Ban on Inspur, BGI

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced export restrictions for dozens of Chinese entities, including server maker Inspur Group Co. and units of genetics firm BGI, citing activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interest.Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunAmericans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeAmazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts JobsAmazon Is Clo

  • Alan Blinder Says He’s Betting Against Fed Raising Rates to 6%

    (Bloomberg) -- Alan Blinder was one of the most-prominent voices this year to express optimism the Federal Reserve could engineer a soft landing by taming inflation without triggering a recession.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunRussia Is Getting Around Sanctions to Secure Supply of Key Chips for WarChina’s Modest GDP Growth Tar

  • Economists See China ‘Conservative’ GDP Goal a Cautious Sign

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic growth target for 2023 is a conservative goal that suggests the government is wary of challenges that may weigh on the economy and wants to account for risks to a recovery that is steadily building momentum.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunRussia Is Getting Around Sanctions to Secure Supply of Key

  • New Yorkers are the No.1 movers to Florida. Find out why.

    Since at least 2016, the Empire State has topped the list for sending its residents to the Sunshine State, data from the Census Bureau shows.

  • Exclusive-Nvidia's plans for sales to Huawei imperiled if U.S. tightens Huawei curbs-draft

    U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp's plans to sell technology to China's Huawei would be thwarted if the U.S. government proceeds with a proposal to further restrict shipments to the blacklisted company, a draft report by a government contractor shows. The Biden administration has been considering limiting the items it authorizes U.S. companies to ship to telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co, which was added to a U.S. trade blacklist in 2019 but which continues to receive billions in U.S. goods under a special plan implemented by the Trump administration.

  • Elon Musk Questions Ukraine's Strategy in War with Russia

    Tesla's CEO-turned-geopolitical-influencer agrees with analysis that taking over Ukraine's Crimea region from Russia, one of Kyiv's goals, is "dangerous" and "unrealistic."

  • China’s Modest GDP Growth Target Reduces Need for More Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China set a modest economic growth target of around 5% for the year, with the nation’s top leaders avoiding any large stimulus to boost a recovery still being weighed down by weak business confidence and an uncertain property market.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunRussia Is Getting Around Sanctions to Secure Supp

  • The Supreme Court May Quash Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's What Borrowers Should Do

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. The proposal, which would cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in current debt for most borrowers, has been on hold since conservative opponents filed a series … Continue reading → The post The Supreme Court May Quash Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's What Borrowers Should Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These are the most powerful passports to hold in 2023—with U.S. ranked below Romania, Canada and Malaysia

    The U.S. slipped two places lower in 2023 from a year earlier.