U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.75
    -14.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,753.00
    +60.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,902.50
    -59.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.70
    -9.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.75
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4700
    +0.3530 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,520.66
    +25.42 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.73
    -4.97 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,496.19
    -20.34 (-0.07%)
     

CGTN: China, Belarus vow to draw new blueprint for bilateral relations

·4 min read

BEIJING, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After establishing an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership in September last year, China and Belarus vowed on Wednesday that the two countries will further develop exemplary relations of the partnership in the new era.

The agreement was reached in a joint statement signed after talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing.

The two heads of state witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of economy and trade, industry, agriculture, customs, science and technology, health, tourism and sports and local affairs.

China-Belarus friendship 'unbreakable'

Highlighting that China-Belarus friendship is unbreakable, Xi said that the two sides should enhance political mutual trust and remain each other's "true friends and good partners".

China highly appreciates firm support from Belarus for China's legitimate position on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and human rights, he said.

On strengthening bilateral cooperation, the Chinese president stressed making further efforts in expanding economic and trade cooperation, building the China-Belarus Industrial Park, jointly building the Belt and Road, and advancing connectivity construction such as the China-Europe freight trains.

Lukashenko said that Belarus is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in science and technology, industry, agriculture and tourism, push forward the construction of China-Europe freight trains and the industrial park, welcome Chinese enterprises to invest in Belarus and strengthen local and cultural exchanges.

The Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park is the largest project to attract investment in Belarus and a landmark cooperation project within the Belt and Road framework, which was promoted by the two heads of state personally and prized by the two governments.

Since the two countries' leaders visited the industrial park in May 2015, development and construction of the project have forged ahead, and fruitful results have been achieved.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Belarus, the net profit of the enterprises of the industrial park totals 34.1 million Belarusian rubles ($13.51 million) in 2022, up 144 percent from the previous year.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. Belarus, as an important transit hub on the Silk Road Economic Belt, was one of the first countries to respond and participate in the initiative.

With the growth of bilateral ties, China and Belarus have seen a boom in trade over the past years. Statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China show that two-way trade surpassed $5 billion in 2022, up 33 percent year on year.

Jointly defending international equity, justice

As for safeguarding world peace and development, Xi said China appreciates Belarus's support for the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative.

China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Belarus at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms to jointly address global challenges and build a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

Noting that China is a mainstay in safeguarding world peace, Lukashenko said that Belarus is willing to strengthen coordination with China on major international and regional issues and jointly commit to safeguarding international and regional security and stability.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine and other issues.

Xi stressed that China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear, and Beijing has issued a position paper on the political settlement of the crisis.

Relevant countries should stop politicizing and instrumenting the world economy, and do things that are conducive to ceasefire, cessation of war and peaceful settlement of the crisis, he said.

Lukashenko said Belarus fully agrees with and supports China's position and proposition on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, adding that it is of great significance to resolving the crisis.

China released a paper stating its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis on Friday. In the paper, China proposes a solution to the crisis that addresses both the symptoms and root causes, affirming that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-03-01/President-Xi-holds-talks-with-Belarusian-President-Lukashenko--1hORkRQCZS8/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-china-belarus-vow-to-draw-new-blueprint-for-bilateral-relations-301760379.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Petrobras Dividends Under Fire by Cash-Strained Lula

    (Bloomberg) -- It didn’t take long for Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petrobras to come under fire from newly elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is struggling to avert a major slowdown in Latin America’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelectio

  • These Republican Bills Want to Make Tax Cheats Richer

    The first bill introduced in a new session of Congress can be an important symbol of political priorities and values. For the Republicans who took over a slim majority in the House of Representatives, then, the main priority is eliminating … Continue reading → The post These Republican Bills Want to Make Tax Cheats Richer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 9th Circuit denies emergency bid to halt Nevada lithium mine

    A federal appeals court refused Wednesday to block construction of the largest lithium mine in the U.S. while it considers claims by Nevada conservationists and tribes that the government illegally approved it in a rush to produce raw materials for electric vehicle batteries. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request for an emergency injunction that would have prevented a subsidiary of Lithium Americas from moving forward with the project near the Oregon line at the third largest known lithium deposit in the world.

  • Biden Is Making a Mistake With the New Chips Act

    U.S. chip makers will have to marshal every available resource if they hope to become competitive on the global stage. That means limiting buybacks and dividends.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Biden’s first veto could impact your 401(k) and how companies react to climate change

    Republicans keep up 'anti-woke' fight to limit how retirement-investing plans consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when picking stocks.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Russians place flowers at burnt out tanks in Baltic cities

    Burnt-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in recent days in the capitals of the three Baltics states, where Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. The Russian gestures of support for Russia's side in the war have set off some arguments, and at least one fist fight in Vilnius — underlining the tensions that are simmering in the Baltic nations.

  • The EU has discovered that it needs Britain more than it thought

    Vladimir Putin is the Godfather of the Windsor Framework. Full-scale war in Europe for the first time since 1945 is what has made it possible to detoxify the Northern Ireland Protocol.

  • Student loan forgiveness could hinge on debt relief's connection to Covid-19

    The court could sidestep the question altogether if the justices decide that the parties challenging the debt relief plan lack standing.

  • Germany, not Britain, is the sick man of the developed world

    And then there were two, possibly even three or four. As the only member of the G7 whose economy had not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Britain was beginning to look not just like the odd man out, but the sick man of the developed world. Brexit and a very much deeper contraction than more or less everyone else experienced during the pandemic were widely blamed.

  • China Leaders Surprised by Pace of Economy’s Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy is recovering faster than top officials had expected with its Covid outbreak on reopening passing rapidly, according to a person familiar with the matter, suggesting the government will be restrained in rolling out new stimulus measures this year.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot I

  • Biden faces dilemma in fight over large Alaska oil project

    The Biden administration is weighing approval of a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope that supporters say represents an economic lifeline for Indigenous communities in the region but environmentalists say is counter to President Joe Biden's climate goals. A decision on ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project, in a federal oil reserve roughly the size of Indiana, could come by early March. Q: What is the Willow project?

  • How the US Blew $90 Billion in Afghanistan

    A new in-depth report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction examines the collapse of the Afghan security forces in August 2021 – a collapse that occurred despite the expenditure of billions of U.S. dollars and the loss of thousands of American and Afghan lives over nearly two decades. “Since 2002, the United States has allocated nearly $90 billion in security sector assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), with the goal of developing an i

  • Biden says 'I'm gonna raise some taxes' in March budget proposal

    President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his March 9 budget proposal to the U.S. Congress will include some higher taxes, including on billionaires, but will not violate his pledge not to raise rates on Americans making less than $400,000 a year. "On March the 9th, I'm going to lay down in detail every single thing, every tax that's out there that I'm proposing, and no one ... making less than $400,000 is going to pay a penny more in taxes," Biden told an audience in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Biden, under pressure from Republicans who are threatening not to raise the U.S. debt limit unless he agrees to sharp spending cuts, has vowed to cut the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years in the upcoming budget proposal.

  • This Bernie Sanders Bill Could Hike Your Social Security by $2,400 and Ensure Solvency

    Ginning up fears that Social Security "is going broke" or "is running out of money" is a mainstay of American politics - and an argument that experts point out simply isn't true. A financial advisor can help you plan for … Continue reading → The post This Bernie Sanders Bill Could Hike Your Social Security by $2,400 and Ensure Solvency appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney lost control of its Florida kingdom for opposing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill

    Florida governor Ron DeSantis ended Disney’s self-governance in the Reedy Creek Improvement District, renaming the area and placing it under state control.

  • Slovakia basks under NATO umbrella, sends Ukraine old arms

    Former Soviet satellite Slovakia has been a NATO member since 2004, but the reality of belonging to the world’s biggest military alliance really kicked in after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The small central European country now hosts thousands of NATO troops while allied aircraft patrol its skies, allowing Bratislava to consider becoming the first nation to send fighter jets to neighboring Ukraine — getting rid of its unwieldy Soviet-era planes at the same time. Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad is grateful.

  • Supreme Court Signals That Loan Forgiveness Was an Overreach. What’s at Stake.

    The justices heard arguments Tuesday on the Biden Administration plan that would bring debt relief to more than 40 million borrowers.

  • Supreme Court seems to favor Jersey in dispute with New York

    The Supreme Court seemed ready Wednesday to allow New Jersey to withdraw from a commission the state created decades ago with New York to combat the mob's influence at their joint port. During arguments at the high court both liberal and conservative justices suggested that the Garden State doesn't need New York's consent to withdraw from the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. The commission was created in 1953 when organized crime had infiltrated the port and was demanding payments from workers and shippers through extortion and violence.