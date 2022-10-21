U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,726.66
    +60.88 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,895.39
    +561.80 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,761.60
    +146.76 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,723.80
    +19.41 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.13
    +0.62 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.20
    +19.40 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    +0.37 (+1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9854
    +0.0068 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2170
    -0.0090 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1267
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9160
    -3.1740 (-2.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,151.88
    -31.38 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.95
    +2.19 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

CGTN: China to continue green transition toward carbon peak and neutrality

·4 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China will actively implement its policies to work toward the goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment Zhai Qing said Friday.

China made the pledges at the United Nations General Assembly in 2020.

"Climate change is a prominent global challenge and a matter of common interest for the international community. General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that addressing climate change is not something others ask us to do, but something we want to do," Zhai said at a press conference on the sidelines of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"As the world's largest developing country, China will make the world's biggest cut in carbon emission intensity, and move from carbon peak to carbon neutrality in the shortest time in history, which fully demonstrates the country's sense of responsibility as a big country," he noted.

To achieve the goals, China will accelerate the low-carbon transition in key areas and vigorously push the synergy of pollution reduction and carbon cut, Zhai said.

The country will also advance the national carbon market in a steady and orderly manner, speed up the research, promotion and application of low-carbon technologies, and promote low-carbon production and green lifestyle, he added.

Significant progress in green transition

China has made significant progress in low-carbon transition.

In the past decade, the country has maintained an average economic growth rate of 6.6 percent with an average annual energy consumption growth rate of only three percent, according to Zhai.

In 2020, China's carbon emission intensity decreased by 48.4 percent compared with that in 2005, exceeding the target it had pledged to the international community, he pointed out.

In 2021, the carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP decreased by 34.4 percent compared with that in 2012.

In the same year, the share of coal use in its primary energy mix dropped to 56 percent from 68.5 percent in 2012 and 72.4 percent in 2005. Meanwhile, the proportion of non-fossil energy in its total energy consumption reached 16.6 percent.

In 2021, China's installed capacity of renewable energy exceeded 1 billion kilowatts, with that of wind, solar, hydra and biomass energy all ranking the first in the world.

The country also witnessed the largest increase in forest resources and the largest area of afforestation in the world, leading the global greening effort, Zhai said.

China alone accounted for 25 percent of the global net increase in leaf area with only 6.6 percent of global vegetated area, according to a Boston University study tracking NASA satellites from 2000 to 2017, which was published in Nature Sustainability in 2019.

In addition, the country launched the world's largest carbon market in terms of the amount of greenhouse gas emissions it covered, effectively giving play to the role of the market mechanism in controlling greenhouse gas emissions and promoting low-carbon transition.

Actively contributing to global climate governance

China has also been actively contributing to global climate governance, Zhai noted.

China upholds multilateralism and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, he said, adding that the country has promoted the signature, entry into force, as well as the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The country has taken an active part in South-South cooperation on climate change. It has done its best to help other developing countries, especially small island countries, African countries, and the least-developed countries, to improve their climate response capacity to reduce the adverse impacts of climate change, said Zhai.

Besides, positive progress has been made in promoting the green development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Zhai said. Proposed by China in 2013, the BRI envisions trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road routes.

China established an international coalition for the green development of the Belt and Road in 2019, which has worked to strengthen policy dialogues and joint research, and support the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, he said.

The coalition currently has more than 150 partners from over 40 countries.

Efforts have been made to improve the innovation and exchanges of green technologies and cultivate talent in environmental management.

"We have trained about 3,000 environmental management personnel, experts and scholars from more than 120 countries, building consensus and synergy for green development," Zhai said.

Heading forward, China will work with all parties to actively participate in the global governance of climate change. It will promote a fair and rational global climate governance system for win-win results, continue to deepen South-South cooperation on climate change, and contribute China's strength, wisdom and solutions to global climate change response, he said.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-10-21/China-to-continue-green-transition-toward-carbon-peak-and-neutrality-1ejn24Q034Y/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-china-to-continue-green-transition-toward-carbon-peak-and-neutrality-301656282.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Constellation Energy Bets On Nuclear To Fuel Strong Profit Run

    Constellation Energy is riding momentum from the recently approved Inflation Reduction Act, and could see earnings triple by 2026.

  • The worst air in the world today is in these two American cities

    The poorest air quality in the world right now isn't in developing Delhi or Hotan, China, where citizens struggle to breathe. It's in Seattle and Portland, Ore.

  • A Lion Bonks a Tree and More in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

    You may recall last year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, in which squished monkey balls took the top prize. Now, the storied competition is back with a new slate of comedic characters. Coming by land, by sea, and even through the air, the expressive animals in the 2022 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards show how amusing life on Earth can be. Congrats to all the finalists here.

  • Funny animal pictures with a serious cause: Comedy Wildlife finalists 2022

    A winking fox, dancing penguin and superhero squirrel are among the shortlisted images in this year's funny animal picture contest

  • Russian Uranium Dominance Hamstrings US Nuclear Plans

    Joe Biden isn't just dipping into America's oil reserves, but its radioactive stockpiles as well. Russia's stranglehold on energy supplies...

  • Exclusive-Automakers to double spending on EVs, batteries to $1.2 trillion by 2030

    The world's top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production, according to a Reuters analysis of public data and projections released by those companies. Automakers have forecast plans to build 54 million battery electric vehicles in 2030, representing more than 50% of total vehicle production, according to the analysis. To support that unprecedented level of EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery production capacity by 2030, according to data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and the manufacturers.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis May Not End Until 2024

    Europe’s gas storage facilities are nearing their limit, but even with full tanks, much could go wrong during the winter of 2022/2023

  • Deutsche Bank Pledges to Cut Emissions From Loans to Oil and Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG has given its clearest indication yet of how it plans to deliver on the commitment it made last year to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odds: The Front-R

  • Billionaire Adani to Target Europe With Huge Morocco Clean Energy Project

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, is in exploratory talks for a giant renewables project in Morocco, which would aim to supply electricity and emissions-free fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odds

  • Severed Florida causeway reopens three weeks after Hurricane Ian

    Officials reopened Florida’s Sanibel Island Causeway on Wednesday, restoring access to the island three weeks after Hurricane Ian ravaged the sole road between it and the mainland. The Category 4 storm made landfall a few miles north of the popular tourist destination late last month, destroying the causeway in three different places as it wreaked…

  • Duke Energy rejects claims it buried carbon-reduction study, says critics exaggerate its importance

    Duke Energy argues opponents of its N.C. Carbon Plan proposals knew well the details in a federal study recommending higher levels of new renewable energy than its utilities have proposed and could have reported them to regulators themselves.

  • Florida Hurricane forecast: Amid Ian cone-troversy, season could see quiet conclusion | WeatherTiger

    As hurricane season counts down, less than 10% of historical U.S. landfall activity remains ahead, with under 2% occurring in November.

  • Honeywell Created a New Environmental Report. Some Findings Are Surprising.

    Businesses' No. 1 priority is environmental sustainability. It ranks ahead of digital transformation and growth in earnings, the company found.

  • SunPower CEO: Bidirectional charging 'will change the world for consumers'

    Solar energy company SunPower built its reputation on creating a reliable infrastructure to power up homes through clean energy.

  • A New Cold War Is Heating Up the Arctic

    (Bloomberg) -- The North Pole is melting faster than ever, but the chill in the air at this year’s global gathering of Arctic experts had more to do with the widening repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The planetary consequences of that war have, by now, reached far beyond the disruption of climate efforts in Europe, where gas shortages have prompted governments to recommission coal plants. The conflict has also intensified a race among great powers for ascendancy in the Arctic, addi

  • PG&E Warns of Public-Safety Blackouts During Windy California Weekend

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is warning people in eight California counties that the company may need to cut electricity this weekend to prevent wildfires during windy weather.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerA looming storm may bring light rai

  • Gas stoves can leak chemicals linked to cancer, mounting evidence shows

    In California, especially leaky stoves exposed people to indoor concentrations of benzene up to seven times higher than the state's safety limit.

  • America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem

    U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade uranium to help fuel the new advanced reactors and kick-start an industry it sees as crucial for countries to meet global net-zero emissions goals. "Production of HALEU is a critical mission and all efforts to increase its production are being evaluated," a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) said.

  • Nakia Creek Fire: Washington authorities looking for vehicle of interest in wildfire investigation

    The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is looking to identify a vehicle with four occupants that was seen near the site of the Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, Washington.

  • Expert identifies "key culprit" in mass die-off of Alaska snow crabs

    A marine biologist with the Alaska Fisheries Science Center says the shocking numbers seen today are the result of heatwaves in 2018 and 2019.