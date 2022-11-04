U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,734.47
    +14.58 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,118.73
    +117.48 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,349.48
    +6.54 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.76
    -1.97 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.68
    +4.51 (+5.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.60
    +49.70 (+3.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.85
    +1.42 (+7.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9940
    +0.0189 (+1.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1690
    +0.0450 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0197 (+1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8820
    -1.2820 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,918.02
    +670.81 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.23
    +18.18 (+3.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

CGTN: China, Germany highlight cooperation 'in times of change and instability'

·4 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the first EU leader to come to Beijing after the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, paid an official visit to China on Friday.

Noting the complex and fluid international landscape, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Scholz that the two major countries, with great influence, should work together "in times of change and instability" and contribute more to global peace and development.

Scholz stressed that his country hopes to maintain communication and coordination with China to better safeguard regional and world peace and security.

China-Germany cooperation benefits EU, and the world

As Germany is a pivotal country in the EU, the continent's prosperity is closely associated with Germany, and thus deepening China-Germany and China-EU cooperation will serve the interests of both sides and beyond.

During their meeting, Xi stressed that China is ready to work with Germany to build a future-oriented all-round strategic partnership and push for new progress in China-Germany and China-EU relations.

China and Germany should respect each other, accommodate each other's core interests, adhere to dialogue and consultation, and jointly resist the interference of camp confrontation, Xi said.

China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Germany and the EU in international affairs and jointly find solutions to global issues such as climate change, biodiversity protection and food security, said the president.

Scholz said that the world needs a multi-polar pattern and the role and influence of emerging countries should be taken seriously.

Germany opposes camp confrontation, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the two leaders also exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine. China supports Germany and the EU in playing an important role in promoting peace talks and building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security framework, Xi said.

"This is a critical moment for both Germany and China. Their relationship may not be based on shared political values, but on reciprocal interests, on the common fight against climate change and the strong willingness to build a multilateral world," said Song Xin, former political adviser at the European Parliament, in an article published on CGTN.

Liu Lirong, an associate professor at the Institute of International Studies of Fudan University also told CGTN that China-Germany cooperation not only benefits the EU but also the world.

"China is the second largest economy in the world, and Germany is the largest economy in the EU. Chinese-German cooperation is of great significance in addressing many global challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and global food security," Liu said.

China-Germany cooperation shows huge potential 

The German chancellor's visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Germany.

Over the past 50 years, China-Germany practical cooperation has deepened, and bilateral trade has grown by nearly a thousand-fold, Xi said, adding that the two sides should continue to make the "pie" of common interests bigger.

In this regard, he highlighted revitalizing cooperation in new areas such as new energy, artificial intelligence and digitalization while expanding the potential of cooperation in traditional areas.

Scholz said that China is an important economic and trade partner of Germany and Europe, and his country is ready to deepen economic and trade cooperation with China.

Germany firmly supports trade liberalization and economic globalization and opposes "decoupling", he stressed.

China was Germany's most important trading partner in 2021 for the sixth consecutive year. The trade volume between them has mushroomed to more than $250 billion in 2021 from less than $300 million at the very beginning of diplomatic relations.

In the first nine months of this year, foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland expanded 15.6 percent year on year to 1.00376 trillion yuan. In U.S. dollar terms, the inflow went up 18.9 percent year on year to $155.3 billion, data from China's Ministry of Commerce showed.

(Cover: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, November 4, 2022. /Xinhua)

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-04/Xi-meets-German-Chancellor-Olaf-Scholz-1eGlonnwv1S/index.html

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-china-germany-highlight-cooperation-in-times-of-change-and-instability-301669245.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Adidas in Talks With Puma Executive for CEO Role

    The announcement comes after the German sportswear maker recently said it would end its partnership with Kanye West.

  • Trump Comes Right Out And Says It: ‘Some Of Us Have Horrible Children’

    Jaws drop on Twitter as the ex-president's critics think they know exactly who he means.

  • US Chip-Gear Makers Told to Wait for Relief From China Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo had a sobering message for US makers of chipmaking equipment this week: you’ll need to wait as long as nine months before Washington can reach an accord with US allies over strict new rules aimed at restricting China’s access to certain technologies.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee C

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress

    Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."

  • Explainer-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

    Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.

  • Top Republican senator says Fed should not buy bonds to remedy market stress

    A top Republican senator wrote to the Federal Reserve on Thursday and cautioned the institution not to take a page from the Bank of England playbook if the U.S. Treasury market starts to wobble. In a letter addressed to central bank leader Jerome Powell, Senator Pat Toomey, the senior Republican on the Senate Banking Committee said he believes the Fed should refrain from buying government bonds if Treasury market liquidity becomes an issue.

  • Americans Move to Mexico at Record Pace as Remote Work Beckons

    (Bloomberg) -- US citizens are settling in Mexico at rates not seen since comparable data became available in 2010, with permits to reside temporarily in the country soaring 85% from the year before the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Could Be the Most Valuable Company, Musk SaysBlackstone’s $70 Bil

  • Microsoft Makes a Big Statement About Ukraine

    While many major Western companies left Russia after its February invasion of Ukraine, private sector assistance to the victim of the assault has been slow to develop. Google Trends shows that, after peaking in February, searches for "Ukraine war" declined steadily despite small bumps in September and October. Back in March, tech giant Microsoft is fully suspended sales of new products in Russia and committed $35 million to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine -- both directly to help refugees forced to flee during the invasion and the $18 million in Microsoft technology meant to facilitate the logistics around organizing aid.

  • Fed’s Collins Says Premature to Judge How High Rates Need to Go

    (Bloomberg) -- Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Susan Collins said monetary policy is entering a new phase that could require smaller rate increases while officials figure out how high rates need to go to crush inflation, but she did not rule out another 75 basis-point increase. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter

  • Jobs report: U.S. payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

    The Labor Department released its October monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here are the highlights, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Ukraine Latest: More US Aid Set; G-7 Denounces Russian ‘Crimes’

    (Bloomberg) -- The Group of Seven said it would hold Russia accountable for “war crimes” after recent attacks on Ukrainian energy and water facilities. Foreign ministers of the leading industrial nations slammed the Kremlin’s “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric” in a statement released after a two-day foreign ministers meeting in Muenster, Germany. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eli

  • A Ukrainian crane operator turned war hero on Putin's "big mistake"

    "He made a big mistake," Private Andriy Rogalski told CBS News of Vladimir Putin. "We will not kneel before him."

  • U.S. job creation slowed to 261,000 — but it’s still too strong for the Fed

    The economy gained surprisingly strong 261,000 new jobs in October, underscoring the persistent strength of a labor market that the Federal Reserve worries will exacerbate high inflation.

  • Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

    Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions.

  • Canada job gains blow past expectations, wage growth remains strong

    The data showed the economy recouped all the positions lost since May.

  • China 'reheats' $17 billion Airbus deals during Scholz visit

    BEIJING/PARIS (Reuters) -China on Friday formally announced existing deals for Airbus jets worth $17 billion, in what experts described as an effort to showcase a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that caught the European planemaker and China-watchers off guard. China's state buying agency CASC said it had signed a bulk agreement for 140 Airbus aircraft including 132 A320-family jets and eight A350 wide-body aircraft during Scholz's one-day visit. However, the timing triggered speculation as an Airbus spokesperson said it covered deals already on its books including part of a 292-jet deal in July, and an industry source familiar with the matter said the A350 deal went back to 2019.

  • US Jobs Top Forecasts, Unemployment Up in Mixed Picture for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- US businesses reported strong hiring and wage increases in October although the unemployment rate climbed, offering a mixed picture as Federal Reserve officials debate how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Could Be the Most Valuable Compan

  • Xi Tells Scholz China Opposes Nuclear Force in Message to Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe, in his most direct remarks yet on the need to keep Russia’s war in Ukraine from escalating. Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Now Trying to ComplyMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsTwitter Latest: Could Be the Most Valuable Company, Musk SaysBlackstone’s $

  • 'From dove to hawk in 30 minutes': Strategists react to Fed interest rate decision

    The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time on Wednesday, while hinting at a slower but higher path ahead. Yahoo Finance compiled some of Wall Street's reactions.

  • Economic Data Gradually Dwindles: Jobless Claims, Productivity & More

    With a Fed meeting still in our rearview mirror, these data points will not be directly consequential.