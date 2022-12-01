U.S. markets open in 8 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,090.25
    +9.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,613.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,066.75
    +24.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.10
    +10.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.18
    -0.37 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    +34.50 (+1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.77 (+3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0038 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.31 (-5.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2097
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4130
    -1.6670 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,105.54
    +239.64 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.26
    +4.56 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.28
    +280.29 (+1.00%)
     

CGTN: How do China, Laos promote building of human community with shared future?

·4 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Since its launch in December 2021, the China-Laos Railway, a landmark project connecting Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province with the Lao capital Vientiane, has demonstrated its advantages and favorable effects in passenger and freight transportation.

According to the Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC), a joint venture based in Vientiane and responsible for the operation of the railway's Lao section, so far, the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway has shipped a total of around 2 million tonnes of goods, most of which are cross-border goods, and has carried 1.26 million passengers.

Meeting with visiting Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday said that with joint efforts, the two sides have made the China-Laos Railway a road of development, happiness and friendship for the people of the two countries.

Xi said this not only brings great benefits to the people of the two countries, but also provides a model for the building of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and promoting the building of a human community with a shared future.

Mourning Comrade Jiang Zemin's death 

Xi began by telling Thongloun that Comrade Jiang Zemin passed away earlier in the day in Shanghai after all medical treatments had failed.

Comrade Jiang was an outstanding leader enjoying high prestige acknowledged by the whole Party, the entire military and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, a great Marxist, a great proletarian revolutionary, statesman, military strategist and diplomat, a long-tested communist fighter, and an outstanding leader of the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. He was the core of the CPC's third generation of central collective leadership and the principal founder of the Theory of Three Represents, Xi stressed.

Thongloun expressed his deep condolences on the death of Comrade Jiang, saying that this is a great loss for the CPC and Chinese people, and his Party and Lao people feel the same way.

Calling Jiang a close friend to the Lao side, Thongloun said Jiang's visit to Laos in 2000 played an important leading role in the development of Lao-Chinese relations, as Jiang proposed the principle of long-term stability, good neighborliness, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation.

Xi and Thongloun Wednesday reiterated that the two sides firmly uphold this principle and vowed to uphold the spirit of being good neighbors, friends, comrades and partners.

Win-win cooperation

In April 2019, China and Laos signed an action plan to jointly build a community with a shared future. Since then fruitful cooperation results have been achieved and the China-Laos Railway is a vivid example.

Xi told the Lao president that China will encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Laos, welcome more high-quality products from the Lao side to enter the Chinese market, and continue to provide assistance to the Lao side to alleviate the current difficulties it faces.

He added the two sides should continue to expand exchanges and cooperation in science and technology, education, culture, tourism, health, youth and other fields as well as promote people-to-people bonds.

Nowadays, China has become the second-largest trading partner and the country with the largest foreign direct investment in Laos.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as of February 2022, China has invested a total of $13.27 billion in various types of investments in Laos. Within its capacity, China has provided assistance to Laos in the form of non-reimbursable assistance, interest-free loans or preferential loans in the fields of materials, complete project assistance, personnel training and technical support.

China is the mainstay

China is willing to deepen coordination and cooperation with the Lao side within the framework of Lancang-Mekong Cooperation and China-ASEAN cooperation, promote the common values of humanity and jointly maintain world peace, stability, development and prosperity, Xi noted.

Thongloun said that under the complex changes the world is experiencing, China is the mainstay of maintaining world peace and stability and is committed to promoting common development and building a community with a shared future.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-30/Xi-holds-talks-with-Lao-president-1fnZjFTRH1K/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-how-do-china-laos-promote-building-of-human-community-with-shared-future-301691067.html

SOURCE CGTN

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/01/c1393.html

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security is getting a 8.7% boost next year but an impending recession could spell disaster for future benefits — here's what that means for your retirement

    The Senior Citizen’s League says there ‘may be no COLA payable in 2024.'

  • Why Shares of Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Are Rising Today

    Several fintech stocks reversed course and moved higher this afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, during a highly anticipated press conference, said that the Fed is preparing to slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. Shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 3% higher in the final hour of trading today. Meanwhile, shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 4% higher, and shares of the buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were up close to 6%.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • Powell signals 0.50% rate hike in December, citing need to 'moderate' pace

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell set the table for a slowdown in the Fed's recent pace of rate hikes during a highly-anticipated speech on Wednesday.

  • Fed's Powell: Rate hikes to slow, but adjustment just beginning

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said it was time to slow the pace of coming interest rate hikes while also signaling a protracted economic adjustment to a world where borrowing costs will remain high, inflation comes down slowly and the United States remains chronically short of workers. In an hour-long session of prepared remarks and questions at the Brookings Institution think tank - his last scheduled appearance before the central bank's next meeting in two weeks - Powell gave a short-term message that sent markets soaring: The Fed was "slowing down" from the breakneck pace of three-quarter percentage point rate hikes that have prevailed since June, and would feel the way towards the peak interest rate needed to slow inflation to the Fed's 2% target.

  • Jiang Zemin's Death Overshadows Jack Ma's Tokyo Residency

    The day's initial focus was on the Alibaba entrepreneur's extended stay in Japan before word broke that China's former president has died at 96.

  • Fed Chief Jerome Powell Stays Hawkish, But S&P 500 Rallies

    Fed chief Jerome Powell stuck by his view that rates are headed to 5% but the S&P 500 initially rose after release of his remarks.

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks leap after Powell signals rate hike slowdown

    U.S. stocks rose Wednesday afternoon as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that signaled a 50-basis-point rate hike in December, as well as a slew of economic data releases.

  • Wall Street flat but FTSE 100 closes in the green ahead of Powell speech

    EU inflation falls to 10% in November – its first fall in 17 months.

  • Boeing gets orders for two more tankers from Japan

    A foreign military sale for the Boeing Co. will mean aircraft work in Wichita. Boeing (NYSE: BA) has been awarded a $398.2 million contract for the production of two more of its KC-46 tankers for Japan. According to a notice of the award from the U.S. Department of Defense, the work is expected to be completed by late June 2025.

  • Retirement in Canada vs. U.S.: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • House Approves Imposing Railroad Labor Deal, Paid Sick Leave Measure

    Both measures now head to the Senate. The imposition of the deal would end a long-running labor dispute between Union Pacific, CSX and other freight railroads and more than 115,000 workers.

  • Powell Says the Fed Is Prepared to Slow the Pace of Rate Hikes in December

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Wednesday said the central bank might moderate the pace of interest-rate increases as soon as next month. In an effort to tame inflation, Fed policy makers have conducted six straight interest-rate hikes this year, including four straight increases of 0.75%. Powell’s speech marks one of the last opportunities for the Fed to set the narrative before central bank officials enter their quiet period ahead of their next policy meeting, scheduled for Dec. 13-14.

  • Analysis-Markets sigh with relief after Powell speech, but more turbulence likely ahead

    A rally in U.S. stocks and bonds powered ahead after a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday, but some investors believe a looming recession could cap gains in both asset classes. Though asset prices have been battered by the Fed’s rate rises this year, momentum has been on the side of the bulls in recent weeks. The S&P 500 has soared nearly 14% from its October low while yields on the 10-year benchmark Treasury, which move inversely to prices, are down at around 3.6%, from a 15-year high of 4.3% earlier this year.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Knowing Scale of Bad Alameda Bets

    Sam Bankman-Fried said that he didn’t intend to commit any fraud or use customer funds to back leveraged bets that went wrong at Alameda Research, a crypto hedge fund attached to FTX that pushed the exchange to bankruptcy.

  • Feds take over management of Parade Park as KC housing co-op is ‘slowly collapsing’

    “Every day we waited was another day we were putting the development at risk,” Congressman Emanuel Cleaver said.

  • U.S. Commerce secretary: Competing with China not 'easy'

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday Washington must do more to counter China while insisting the world's two largest economies should not isolate from each other. Raimondo cited U.S. strengths like American universities, billions of dollars in government funding for semiconductors and research, and strong allies around the world as assets when competing with China. She said the United States is "not seeking the decoupling in any way of our economy from that of China's."

  • One of Wall Street’s biggest bulls now sees stocks falling early next year as Fed ‘overtightens’

    Once one of Wall Street's most vocal bulls, JP Morgan Chase & Co. equity analyst Marko Kolanovic released a much more downbeat outlook for stocks on Wednesday, calling for equity prices to stumble early next year as the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes batter the U.S. economy.

  • Putin’s Own Cronies Expose Crimea Chaos in Messy PR Meltdown

    GettyUkrainian officials have been warning for months that—in addition to kicking Russia out of territories seized this year—they also intend to take back territories stolen before the war, including Crimea, the peninsula illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.And though Ukraine’s messaging on the matter is simple—that Ukrainian victory is about taking back Crimea, too—Russia’s response has been garbled in recent days. While some are urging Moscow to take the threat of a U