U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.25
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,835.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,689.75
    +44.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.10
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.90
    +0.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0571
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2237
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3290
    -0.3010 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,207.96
    +377.72 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.79
    +11.10 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.73
    -15.44 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

CGTN: China, Saudi Arabia to forge all-round, high-level cooperation pattern

·4 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China-Saudi Arabia strategic mutual trust has been strengthened, and the bilateral practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results since the establishment of diplomatic ties 32 years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a written statement when arriving in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Bilateral relations steered by President Xi and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia have not only benefited their people but also contributed to regional peace, stability, prosperity and development, he said.

During his talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud at the royal palace on Thursday, Xi said as an important member of the Arab world and Islamic world, Saudi Arabia is also an important independent force in a multipolar world and China's important strategic partner in the Middle East.

A strengthened China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership

With the current international and regional situation undergoing profound and complex changes, Xi said the strategic and overall significance of China-Saudi Arabia relations has become more prominent.

China sees its development of relations with Saudi Arabia as a priority in its overall diplomacy, especially its Middle East diplomacy, Xi said.

China is willing to join hands with Saudi Arabia to achieve national rejuvenation, strengthen the development of strategic synergy, deepen pragmatic cooperation in all fields and enhance communication and coordination in regional and international affairs to push for greater development of the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed said Saudi Arabia looks forward to working with China to jointly commit to pushing the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high.

President Xi's visit will mark a milestone in bilateral relations, which will also promote cooperation in all fields, benefits the two peoples and achieve mutual prosperity and development of the two countries, Mohammed said.

The convening of the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit hold special significance, which will play a strategic role in China-Saudi Arabia relations and China-GCC relations, Xi said.

China expects to work with Saudi Arabia to make the China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit milestone events in the development history of China-Arab states relations and China-GCC relations and promote the relations to a new level, Xi added.

China will work with Saudi Arabia to strengthen collaboration under multilateral frameworks, such as the United Nations and the Group of 20, Xi said.

Mohammed thanked China for its support in granting Saudi Arabia the status of dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, adding that Saudi Arabia stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China and jointly address challenges of energy security, food security and climate change to make contributions in safeguarding regional peace, stability and security.

"I have full confidence in the prospect of bilateral relations," said Mohammed.

Synergize Belt and Road Initiative and Vision 2030

Under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi people are marching in big strides toward Vision 2030 and making important progress in economic and social reform and diversification.

China supports Saudi Arabia's major development initiatives, such as Vision 2030 and the Middle East Green Initiative and is willing to actively participate in Saudi's industrialization process, aimed at helping the diversification of Saudi Arabia's economic development, Xi said.

Implementing the synergy of China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, the two sides should deepen and substantiate practical cooperation in all areas to yield more fruits, Xi said.

He added that China will work with Saudi Arabia to deepen cooperation in the fields of production capacity and infrastructure construction and advance the development of the China-Saudi Arabia (Jizan) Industrial Park and the construction of major infrastructure projects.

In fields such as e-commerce, digital economy, clean energy, high-tech and space research and development, Xi said China looks forward to expanding cooperation, calling for elevating cooperation levels in trade, investment and finance.

Mohammed said Saudi Arabia is willing to build the Belt and Road with China, expand trade and mutual investment and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to participate in Saudi Arabia's industrialization process.

Saudi Arabia also welcomes Chinese enterprises to join in its major infrastructure construction and energy projects cooperation, Mohammed said, calling for strengthened cooperation in the automobile, technology, chemical engineering and mining industries.

China agrees to list Saudi Arabia as a destination for group travel and expand personnel exchanges, as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides, Xi said, adding that China will work with Saudi Arabia to promote more achievements in Chinese language education cooperation between the two countries.

Regarding energy policies, Xi said China will strengthen communication and coordination in this field with Saudi Arabia, expand the scale of crude oil trade, and implement major energy cooperation projects such as the Sino-Saudi Gulei Ethylene Complex Project.

Mohammed thanked China for supporting the Middle East Green Initiative, calling for enhanced cooperation in clean energy and green development.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-08/Xi-Jinping-holds-talks-with-Saudi-Arabia-s-crown-prince-1fBphNwqjg4/index.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • UN aid chief: Gangs control about 60% of Haiti's capital

    Close to 60% of Haiti’s capital is dominated by gangs whose violence and sexual attacks have caused thousands to flee their homes, the U.N. humanitarian chief in the Caribbean nation said Thursday. Ulrika Richardson said that has left nearly 20,000 people in the capital facing “catastrophic famine-like conditions” as a cholera outbreak spreads throughout Haiti. Richardson painted a grim picture of a country in a downward spiral, with half its population in urgent need of food assistance as the number of cholera deaths has risen to 283.

  • Russia attempting to freeze war to launch bigger offensive next spring, says Stoltenberg

    Russia is attempting to freeze of the war against Ukraine, at least for a short time, so as to regroup, repair and recover, and will try to launch a bigger offensive next spring, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

  • This is the No. 1 source of income for millions of older Americans — and that may pose a problem

    Financial advisers point to these simple steps to help protect your hard earned money from various economic stressors.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • U.S. heading into shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy is heading into a short and shallow recession over the coming year, according to economists polled by Reuters who unanimously expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to go for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has another half-point at least to go with rates early in the new year with inflation still running well above the Fed's 2% target even though economists put a steady 60% probability on a recession taking place in 2023.

  • Lithium Rally Has More Room to Run, Thanks to US Climate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices have already been on a monumental tear. But if there’s one thing that the industry’s top executives agree on it’s that there’s room to go even higher. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of

  • Biden unveils $36B for one of America’s largest and most troubled pension funds

    The White House plans to announced a $36 billion allocation to the Central States Pension Fund.

  • White House 'not going to apologize' for releasing 'Merchant of Death' as critics rail 'bad deal'

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the Biden administration makes "no apologies" for exchanging "Merchant of Death" Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

  • Japan, U.K., Italy to Build Stealth Jet Fighter by 2035

    Japan, the U.K. and Italy said they would jointly develop a next-generation stealth jet fighter by 2035 that they hope will surpass the U.S.-made F-35 in some capabilities.

  • Border barrier of shipping containers snakes across Arizona wilderness

    It is a border barrier - but not the customary wall or fence. This is made up entirely of shipping containers stacked on top of each other. The improvised wall - topped with concertina wire - was ordered built by Republican Governor Doug Ducey in August in an attempt to fill gaps in the U.S.-Mexico border used by migrants.

  • Social Security's Biggest Raise in 41 Years Comes With an Unpleasant Surprise

    Every month, close to 66 million people -- mostly retired workers -- receive a Social Security benefit. Since 2002, national pollster Gallup has surveyed retirees to decipher how important Social Security income is to making ends meet. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement from the Social Security Administration is the most-anticipated event every year.

  • U.S. bid for battery metals has Africa blind spot

    Mining companies and governments in Africa are calling for stronger trade ties with the United States after a new climate law set out incentives for U.S. carmakers sourcing battery materials from trade partners. The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has been criticised by the European Union and South Korea, who say it could hurt their car industries. It could also negatively impact African nations that produce battery materials.

  • Classified Docs Found at Trump Storage Unit With ‘Swords and Wrestling Belts’

    Lawyers for the former president turned over more sensitive documents to the FBI after conducting an independent search of his properties

  • Why Chinese Stocks Popped on Thursday

    Chinese stocks made some big moves on Thursday as the country moves closer to opening up its economy. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) jumped as much as 18.9%, Tuya (NYSE: TUYA) popped 20.5%, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) jumped 18.1%. It may not seem that data center and cloud companies GDS and Kingsoft or an artificial intelligence company like Tuya are impacted by restrictions, but when the overall economy slows, even digital products are impacted.

  • US Sen. Cynthia Lummis: Ether Is Now a Security; My Bill Might Have Stopped FTX

    The Wyoming Republican says the second-largest cryptocurrency was transformed by the Ethereum Merge.

  • GOP smells blood with wounded Trump

    Senate Republicans who want to move on from Donald Trump are smelling blood after a series of self-destructive errors by the former president that they think is opening the door for GOP rivals to challenge and defeat him in a 2024 presidential primary. The GOP lawmakers say Trump looks increasingly vulnerable in a primary…

  • U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington, in short term

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China's strict COVID-19 protocols boiled over into widespread protests last month, the biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. Campbell said those issues, coupled with the fact that China had antagonized many of its neighbors, meant it was interested in more predictable ties with Washington in the "short term."

  • 5 things to watch when the Fed makes its interest-rate decision

    Here's a look at what economists and investors will be watching for when the Fed concludes its two-day meeting Wednesday.

  • Netherlands Plans Curbs on China Tech Exports in Deal With US

    (Bloomberg) -- Dutch officials are planning new controls on exports of chipmaking equipment to China, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially aligning their trade rules with US efforts to restrict Beijing’s access to high-end technology.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consid

  • How the Global Economy Is Shaping Up for 2023, According to an IMF Official

    In a world of inflation, energy crises, higher interest rates and the lingering threat of Covid, where are economies around the world heading—and what steps should governments be taking to help them out? For insights, Greg Ip, The Wall Street Journal’s chief economics commentator, spoke with Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, at the Journal’s CEO Council Summit. GOPINATH: What we said in October was that 2023 will be worse than 2022.