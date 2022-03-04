U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.70
    -65.79 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,359.39
    -435.27 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,264.52
    -273.42 (-2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.46
    -37.95 (-1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.68
    +4.01 (+3.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.40
    +30.50 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    +0.55 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0156 (-1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7100
    -0.1340 (-7.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3213
    -0.0133 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6570
    -0.8040 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,780.50
    -1,708.34 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.31
    -14.38 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.99
    -231.86 (-3.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

CGTN: China stands together with its people with disabilities for a shared future

·3 min read

BEIJING, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games opening ceremony organized under the theme of "Blossoming of Life" kicked off in the Chinese capital on Friday night, with about 30 percent of performers being people with disabilities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping officially declared opening of the Paralympics at the iconic Bird's Nest stadium.

In the following nine days, 96 of China's top Paralympic athletes will compete in the snow and ice sports, which is expected to inspire an estimated 85 million people with disabilities in the country to reach beyond their limits.

"People with disabilities are just as capable of leading rewarding lives as able-bodied people," said Xi during a visit to Tangshan City of Hebei Province in July 2016.

With a particular concern for this special group of people, the Chinese president has, on more than 20 public occasions, provided guidance on the country's cause for people with disabilities.

'Leaving no individual with disabilities behind'

President Xi said that persons with disabilities are equal members of society and an important force for the development of human civilization and for upholding and developing Chinese socialism.

No individual with disabilities should be left behind in China's drive to build itself into a moderately prosperous society in all respects by the end of 2020, he pledged during his visit to a paraplegic rehabilitation center in Tangshan, a city hit by a catastrophic earthquake in 1976.

China has incorporated programs for people with disabilities into its overall plans for economic and social development and its human rights action plans, prioritizing them in poverty relief efforts and ensuring their rights to education and employment, among others.

For example, the enrollment rate of children with disabilities in compulsory education has reached over 95 percent, said the Ministry of Education in 2021. The number of students receiving special education doubled from 440,000 in 2015 to 880,000 in 2020.

Xi has also committed that China will develop more programs for people with disabilities, promote their all-round development and shared prosperity, and strive to ensure access to rehabilitation services for everyone.

Official data in September 2021 showed that the coverage of basic rehabilitation therapies and training among registered persons with disabilities reached 80 percent by the end of 2020, up from 65.6 percent five years ago.

"The rights and interests of people with disabilities in the country have been better protected," read a white paper on China's parasports released on Thursday. As a result, they now have "a stronger sense of fulfillment, happiness and security."

Progress in parasports

When inspecting the preparations for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, President Xi pledged that China would deliver an excellent and extraordinary Games.

The country must be considerate in providing convenient, efficient, targeted and meticulous services for athletes, particularly in meeting the special needs of athletes with disabilities by building accessible facilities, Xi said in January.

According to the white paper, Beijing now has realized basic accessibility in its core area and a more standardized, accommodating and systemic barrier-free environment. A total of 336,000 facilities and sites have been modified since 2019.

China's performances in parasports are also improving steadily, said the white paper. In 2021, Team China claimed 207 medals at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, including 96 golds, topping both the overall medal standings and the gold medal tally for the fifth consecutive time.

At the news on the night of the closing ceremony, Xi hailed the remarkable achievement of the Chinese Paralympic athletes.

It reflected both the sportsmanship and sporting prowess of the athletes with disabilities and the progress China had made in human rights and national development, he said.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-03-04/China-stands-together-with-people-with-disabilities-for-shared-future-18864tzAYQ8/index.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-china-stands-together-with-its-people-with-disabilities-for-a-shared-future-301495950.html

SOURCE CGTN

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • Ocugen's stock plummets after FDA rejects emergency use bid for Covid vaccine

    Ocugen's stock price plunged Friday after the Food and Drug Administration declined to issue an emergency use authorization for the Malvern biopharmaceutical company's Covid-19 vaccine. In November, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) filed an application seeking the emergency use authorization for Covaxin to prevent Covid-19 in children ages 2 to 18. Covaxin is a Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech of India.

  • Further Divergence Between Revenue and Earnings Doesn't Bode Well for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

    After losing over 70% of the value since its IPO, it would be hard not to classify C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE: AI) as a busted IPO. While many tech stocks have been under pressure lately, C3.ai has been in a sustained downtrend over a year ago. Meanwhile, the company is changing the 3rd CFO in 17 months, and short interest is rising.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • 1 Green Flag for Roblox in 2022 and 1 Red Flag

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have been hammered over the last three months. Roblox management believes it can reach 1 billion users over the long term, so investors probably wonder whether the sell-off is a good time to scoop up a potential bargain. Before making that decision, let's look at one positive and one negative that highlight the potential opportunities and pitfalls for this growth stock.

  • Tesla Stock Active As Berlin Approves Gigafactory, Musk Invites Union Vote In California

    With officials in Germany approving Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Stocks open lower after strong jobs report, bond yields fall, Tesla shares rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports on the market with stocks lower at open and Tesla shares rising.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Why Peloton Stock Took a Dive on Thursday

    Investors feel confident when the top managers at their companies load up on stock or at least don't divest large blocks of it. This is a key reason why Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) shares suffered a more than 8% hit on Thursday. In a regulatory filing time-stamped after market hours on Wednesday, Peloton revealed that former CEO John Foley sold around $50 million worth of his stock in the exercise hardware and software company.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends eight more Russian firms

    The London Stock Exchange has blocked a further eight Russian firms following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • Could The Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.